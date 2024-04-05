Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is an international provider of consumer products in cannabis. The Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. It operates in approximately 17 states and owns and operates 147 dispensaries and 21 cultivation sites with a focus on states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Curaleaf International is an integrated cannabis company in Europe with a supply and distribution network throughout the European market. It also offers Can4Med, a pharmaceutical wholesaler specializing in cannabinoid medications in Poland. Curaleaf is the national retail dispensary brand in the United States and a mainstream cannabis brand available in multiple states and product formats: vape oils and concentrates, flower, pre rolls and flower pod, topical lotions, capsules and tinctures, mints and lozenges and edibles.

Sector Pharmaceuticals