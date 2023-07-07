The world's leading cannabis company

Investor Presentation

CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF

July 7th, 2023

1Q '23 Highlights

Strategy and Differentiation

Our Track Record

The Cannabis Industry Opportunity

1Q '23 Financial and

Operating Highlights

Investment Highlights

  • The cannabis industry isa generational wealth opportunity, expected to grow from $26 billion in 2022 to $45 billion by 2027, a CAGR of 11%(1)
  • Our diverse US and international footprint position us asthe global industry leader
  • We haveaworld-classmanagement team with decades of experience
  • We are committed to developing highly formulated products backed by science
  • We haveone of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with total liquidity of $116 million as of quarter end
  • Attractive financial model - Strong YoY revenue growth of 14% and Adj. EBITDA(2) of $73.2 million
  • Multiple levers to improve profitability & cash flow
  • Expecting a ~50% reduction in 2023 CapEx as our US footprint is largely built out

1. BDS Analytics, June 2023.

2.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, without a standardized definition under GAAP and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and

"Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures" at the end of this presentation for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios, and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

1 1Q '23 Financial and Operating Highlights

Operating in

22cultivation

$ 73m

19

states

sites

adj. EBITDA(2)

400m(2)

≈4.2m

22%

addressable

sqft cultivation

adj. EBITDA margin

population

capacity

152(1) retail

$337m

82/18%

locations

revenue

retail / wholesale

revenue mix

900+14%$116m

wholesale

YoY revenue

cash

partner accounts

growth

balance

  1. As of 6.14.2023.
  2. Estimated population 21 years and above in states and countries where Curaleaf operates.

3. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, without a standardized definition under GAAP and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures" at the end

of this presentation for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios, and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Disclaimer

