Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a Canada-based international provider of consumer cannabis products in the cannabis market. The Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. It operates in approximately 19 states with 150 dispensaries and 28 cultivation sites with a focus on various states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Curaleaf International is the vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together science and research with cultivation, extraction, and production. The Company's products include flowers, pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles, tinctures, orals, and topicals. Curaleaf is a national retail dispensary brand in the United States, which is available in multiple states and product formats.

Sector Pharmaceuticals