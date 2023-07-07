The cannabis industry isa generational wealth opportunity, expected to grow from $26 billion in 2022 to $45 billion by 2027, a CAGR of 11%(1)
Our diverse US and international footprint position us asthe global industry leader
We haveaworld-classmanagement team with decades of experience
We are committed to developing highly formulated products backed by science
We haveone of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with total liquidity of $116 million as of quarter end
Attractive financial model - Strong YoY revenue growth of 14% and Adj. EBITDA(2) of $73.2 million
Multiple levers to improve profitability & cash flow
Expecting a ~50% reduction in 2023 CapEx as our US footprint is largely built out
1. BDS Analytics, June 2023.
2.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, without a standardized definition under GAAP and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and
4
"Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures" at the end of this presentation for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios, and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
1 1Q '23 Financial and Operating Highlights
Operating in
22cultivation
$ 73m
19
(1)
states
sites
adj. EBITDA(2)
400m(2)
≈4.2m
22%
addressable
sqft cultivation
adj. EBITDA margin
population
capacity
% (2)
152(1) retail
$337m
82/18%
locations
revenue
retail / wholesale
revenue mix
900+14%$116m
wholesale
YoY revenue
cash
partner accounts
growth
balance
As of 6.14.2023.
Estimated population 21 years and above in states and countries where Curaleaf operates.
3. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, without a standardized definition under GAAP and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures" at the end
5
of this presentation for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios, and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 15:00:02 UTC.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a Canada-based international provider of consumer cannabis products in the cannabis market. The Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. It operates in approximately 19 states with 150 dispensaries and 28 cultivation sites with a focus on various states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Curaleaf International is the vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together science and research with cultivation, extraction, and production. The Company's products include flowers, pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles, tinctures, orals, and topicals. Curaleaf is a national retail dispensary brand in the United States, which is available in multiple states and product formats.