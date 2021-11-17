Curaleaf : 2Q21 MD&A 11/17/2021 | 02:11pm EST Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) This management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Curaleaf") is for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 prepared as of August 9, 2021. It is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. For the purposes of this MD&A, the terms "Company" and "Curaleaf" mean Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. and, unless the context otherwise requires, includes its subsidiaries. Additional information regarding Curaleaf is available on the Company's website at www.curaleaf.com or through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company's interim financial statements have been prepared in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The Company followed the same accounting policies and methods of application as those disclosed in the annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Financial information presented in this MD&A is presented in United States ("U.S.") dollars ("$" or "US$"), unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A has been prepared by reference to the MD&A disclosure requirements established under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators and Staff Notice 51-352 (Revised) - Issuers with US Marijuana Related Activities ("Staff Notice 51-352"). This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on management's current beliefs, expectations or assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, operational results and other future conditions of the Company. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and may also constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, made by the Company that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words and includes, among others, information regarding: expectations for the effects and potential benefits of any transactions; expectations for the effects of COVID-19 on the business' operations and financial condition; statements relating to the business and future activities of, and developments related to, the Company after the date of this MD&A, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Company's business, operations and plans; expectations that planned acquisitions will be completed; expectations that licenses applied for will be obtained; potential future legalization of adult-use and/or medical cannabis under U.S. federal law; expectations of market size and growth in the U.S. and the states in which the Company operates; expectations for other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the cannabis industry generally; the ability for U.S. holders of securities of the Company to sell them on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"); and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements may relate to future financial conditions, results of operations, plans, objectives, performance or business developments. These statements speak only as of and at the date they are made and are based on information currently available and on the then current expectations. Holders of securities of the Company are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead are based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management of the Company at the time they were provided or made, in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: business 1 structure risks; the Company's status as a holding company; the absence of a dividend record; the concentrated voting control of the Company; market volatility; liquidity risks; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry; financing risks related to additional financing and restricted access to banking; general regulatory and legal risks including risk of civil asset forfeiture; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws and regulations; risks relating to the lack of access to U.S. bankruptcy protections; the risk of heightened scrutiny by regulatory authorities; risk of legal, regulatory or political change; general regulatory and licensing risks; risks relating to limitations on ownership of licenses; risks relating to regulatory actions and approvals from the Food and Drug Administration and risks of litigation; increased costs as a result of being a public company; newly established legal regimes; the risk relating to enforcement of judgements outside Canada; environmental risks including environmental regulation and unknown environmental risks; general business risks including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's possible failure to complete acquisitions; risks related to the senior secured debt facility of the Company; risks related to service providers; risks relating to the enforceability of contracts; risks relating to the resale of the Company's subordinate voting shares ("SVS") on the CSE; risks relating to sales of substantial amounts of SVS; the Company's reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management of the Company, and its ability to retain such senior management; risk relating to the concentrated voting control of the Company's Executive Chairman, Boris Jordan; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks relating to unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; product liability risks; risks relating to product recalls; risks relating to the results of future clinical research; risks relating to the difficulty of attracting and retaining personnel; the Company's dependence on suppliers; the Company's reliance on inputs; risks relating to the limited market data and difficulty to forecast results; intellectual property risk; constraints on marketing products; risks relating to fraudulent or illegal activity by employees, contractors and consultants; risks relating to information technology systems and cyber- attacks; risks relating to security breaches; the Company's reliance on management services agreements with subsidiaries and affiliates; risks relating to website accessibility; high bonding and insurance coverage risk; risks of leverage; risks relating to expansion into foreign jurisdictions; risks relating to future acquisitions or dispositions; the Company's management of growth; the fact that past performance is not indicative of future results and that financial projections may prove materially inaccurate or incorrect; risks relating to conflicts of interest; global economic conditions; tax risks; as well as those risk factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's annual information form is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The discussion of risk factors in this MD&A has been updated to include discussion of risks related to the current pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19. The nature and scope of the pandemic and its impact are rapidly developing, and it is difficult for management to identify at the current time all risks, or quantify those identified, or to assess their impact on particular financial measures and operating results. Nevertheless, discussion under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form identifies potential areas of negative impact that may be caused by the pandemic. The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for any other purpose. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, disclosure in this MD&A as well as statements regarding the Company's objectives, plans and goals, including future operating results and economic performance may make reference to or involve forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Certain of the forward-looking statements and other information contained herein concerning the cannabis industry, its medical, adult-use and hemp-based CBD markets, and the general expectations of the Company concerning the industry and the Company's business and operations are based on estimates prepared by the Company using data from publicly available governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. However, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics, such data is inherently imprecise. While the Company is not aware of any misstatement regarding any industry or government data presented herein, the cannabis industry involves risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this MD&A. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by 2 applicable law. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This MD&A contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about the Company's prospective results of operations, production and production efficiency, commercialization, revenue and cash on hand, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this MD&A was approved by management as of the date of this MD&A and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's future business operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this MD&A, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this MD&A should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY Curaleaf operates as a life science company developing full scale cannabis operations, with core competencies in cultivation, manufacturing, dispensing and medical cannabis research. Curaleaf is a leading vertically-integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. The new Curaleaf International platform includes cultivation, EU GMP-certified processing, distribution, and R&D operations in Europe. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, in the U.S., the Company has operations in 23 states and, as of June 30, 2021, operated 107 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and 30 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. In Europe, the Company has 1 cultivation site in Portugal, 2 pharma grade cannabis processing and manufacturing facilities in Spain and the UK, 3 medical cannabis distribution licenses in UK, Germany and Switzerland and a medical cannabis pharmacy license (direct to patient) in the UK as well as pan-European CBD wellness and wholesale business with manufacturing centered in the UK. The Company also supplies medical cannabis wholesale to several jurisdictions, primarily Israel and Germany, from the cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Portugal and Spain. The Company leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. The Company is committed to leading the industry in education and advancement through research and advocacy. The Company markets to medical and adult-use customers through brand strategies intended to build trust and loyalty. The Company was an early entrant into the U.S. state-legal cannabis industry, which is one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S. Currently, the Company is a diversified holding company dedicated to delivering market-leading products and services while building trusted national brands within the state-legal cannabis industry. Through its team of physicians, pharmacists, medical experts and industry innovators, the Company has developed a portfolio of branded cannabis-based therapeutic offerings in multiple formats and a strategic network of branded retail dispensaries. The Company is operated by an executive team that has significant experience in the cannabis industry and a robust operational and acquisition track-record as to all facets of the Company's operations, which has executed its business plan to rapidly scale its business. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Lead Ventures, Inc., was incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada on November 13, 2014. The Company changed its name to "Curaleaf Holdings, Inc." as part of its business combination with Curaleaf, Inc. completed on October 25, 2018 (the "Business Combination"). Additional information relating to the Business Combination can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2021 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The SVS are listed for trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "CURA" and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "CURLF". On September 28, 2020, the Company filed a short form base shelf prospectus in Canada (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") and a shelf registration statement on Form F-10, as amended (File No 333-249081) (the "Registration Statement"), with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"). The Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement allow the Company to offer up to $1,000,000 worth of SVS, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, and units, or any combination thereof, from time to time 3 during the 25-month period that the Registration Statement is effective (subject to MJDS eligibility). The specific terms of any future offering of securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be established in a supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus and/or Registration Statement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC. In order to achieve its strategy, the Company has completed several acquisitions since its formation. The Company expects to continue to actively pursue other acquisitions, dispositions and investment opportunities in the future. See "Recent Acquisitions". The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company include the financial statements of the Company and its direct subsidiaries, indirect subsidiaries that are not wholly owned by the Company and other entities consolidated on a basis other than ownership: June 30, December 31, Operations 2021 2020 Business name Location ownership % ownership % CLF AZ, Inc. AZ 100% 100% CLF NY, Inc. NY 100% 100% Curaleaf CA, Inc. CA 100% 100% Curaleaf KY, Inc. KY 100% 100% Curaleaf Massachusetts, Inc. MA 100% 100% Curaleaf MD, LLC MD 100% 100% Curaleaf OGT, Inc. OH 100% 100% Curaleaf PA, LLC PA 100% 100% Curaleaf, Inc. MA 100% 100% Focused Investment Partners, LLC MA 100% 100% CLF Maine, Inc. ME 100% 100% PalliaTech CT, Inc. CT 100% 100% CLF Oregon, LLC (formerly PalliaTech OR, LLC) OR 100% 100% PalliaTech Florida, Inc. FL 100% 100% Curaleaf Florida, LLC FL 100% 100% CLF MD Processing, LLC MD 100% 100% PT Nevada, Inc. NV 100% 100% CLF Sapphire Holdings, Inc. OR 100% 100% Curaleaf NJ II, Inc. NJ 100% 100% Focused Employer, Inc. MA 100% 100% GR Companies, Inc. IL 100% 100% Curaleaf International Holdings, Limited Guernsey, UK 68.5% 0% HMS Health LLC MD - - HMS Processing LLC MD - - HMS Sales LLC MD - - MI Health LLC MD - - Town Center Wellness, LLC MD - - Grassroots OpCo AR, LLC AR - - WCCC, LLC IL - - Compass Dispensary Holdings, LLC IL - - Greenhouse Group, LLC IL - - GR Vending MI, LLC MI - - GR Companies OK, LLC OK - - Remedy Compassion Center, Inc ME - - Primary Organic Therapy, Inc. (d/b/a Maine Organic Therapy) ME - - 4 Company Performance and Objectives The Company is currently active in numerous cannabis programs across the U.S. In the U.S., 41 states have legalized the use of medical cannabis for patients with certain qualifying conditions. In most of these medical states, a regulatory framework is in place whereby patients can receive a recommendation from a certified physician to purchase medical cannabis in approved dispensaries. In the U.S., 19 states have legalized cannabis for adult-use. In many of these adult-use states, customers can purchase cannabis from approved dispensaries by providing identification proving the customer is 21 years of age or older. In Europe, only medical cannabis sales are allowed and product can be sold between jurisdictions. A key aspect of the Company's U.S. business plan is achieving "vertical integration" in each cannabis program in which it operates. Vertical integration means controlling the entire supply chain: from cultivating cannabis, to processing the cannabis into oils and other formulated products and, ultimately, selling the end-product to customers and/or patients. The Company plans to continue growth of its operations via expansion in three dimensions: acquiring licenses in limited- license markets, increasing presence in current markets, and increasing exposure in mass markets. While the Company's goal is to have its own licensed operations in each of its markets, we may enter a market through production and/or marketing arrangements where such arrangements provide opportunity for accelerated roll-out. Limited-LicenseMarkets. The majority of the U.S. markets in which the Company currently operates have formal regulations limiting the number of cannabis licenses that will be awarded, thus forming high barriers to entry, limited market participants, and protected market share in these limited-license states. Curaleaf intends to apply for new licenses or acquire businesses within limited-license markets in which the Company does not currently operate. Increasing Presence in Current Markets. The Company plans to grow within its current markets by pursuing opportunities for vertical integration, acquiring additional dispensary licenses, and/or entering into production and marketing relationships to further build its retail brand and expand its retail footprint, and intends to apply for new licenses as available and determined by each state. Increasing Exposure in Mass Markets. The Company has established itself as a market leader in the U.S. and has become a dominant player due to its competitive pricing, experienced management, strong capitalization and strong brand goodwill. In mass markets exhibiting a free market dynamic typical of other industries, such as California and Oregon, the Company intends to leverage its extensive experience to grow cannabis and/or process more efficiently and reliably, while taking advantage of wholesale and retail opportunities and establishing a strong brand. The Company expects acquisition related costs, marketing and selling expenses, and capital expenditures to increase as it expands its presence in current markets and expands into new markets. Operating Segments The Company currently operates in two segments: Cannabis Operations The Company engages in the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. As of June 30, 2021, the Company operated 107 retail dispensaries in 18 states, 23 cultivation sites in 16 states and 30 processing sites in 22 states which sell cannabis through wholesale channels in the U.S. and in Europe, the Company operates 1 cultivation site in Portugal, 2 pharma grade cannabis processing and manufacturing facilities in Spain and the UK, 3 medical cannabis distribution licenses in UK, Germany and Switzerland and a medical cannabis pharmacy license (direct to patient) in the UK as well as pan-European CBD wellness and wholesale business with manufacturing centered in the UK. The Company also supplies medical cannabis wholesale to several jurisdictions, primarily Israel and Germany, from the cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Portugal and Spain. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

