Curaleaf : 3Q21 Financial Statements
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
As of and for the Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Thousands United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)
S o
Page(s)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profits or Losses and Other Comprehensive Income
2
(Unaudited)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
4
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
5-35
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Unaudited
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
Assets
Unaudited
Audited
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
317,189
$
73,542
Accounts receivable, net
3
56,762
28,830
Inventories, net
5
346,205
197,991
Biological assets
6, 20
80,983
46,210
Assets held for sale
7
77,904
58,504
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
25,225
10,140
Current portion of notes receivable
8
2,240
2,645
Total current assets
906,508
417,862
Deferred tax asset
382
5,528
Notes receivable
8
795
2,000
Property, plant and equipment, net
9
328,410
242,855
Right-of-use assets, net
18
282,046
267,168
Intangible assets, net
10
1,113,825
797,401
Goodwill
10
512,608
470,144
Investments
4
7,368
16,264
Prepaid acquisition consideration
4
-
132,234
Other assets
22,879
35,135
Total assets
$
3,174,821
$
2,386,591
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
60,761
$
47,043
Accrued expenses
80,649
57,475
Income tax payable
130,144
79,649
Current portion of lease liability
18
17,942
15,710
Current portion of notes payable
11
1,732
6,500
Current contingent consideration liability
4, 18
9,155
-
Liabilities held for sale
7
22,257
7,181
Other current liabilities
20
12,572
6,568
Total current liabilities
335,212
220,126
Deferred tax liability
303,480
226,465
Notes payable
11
340,251
285,001
Lease liability
18
291,330
270,495
Non-controlling interest redemption liability
20
112,686
2,694
Contingent consideration liability
4, 20
26,147
1,898
Other long term liability
3,861
3,698
Total liabilities
1,412,967
1,010,377
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
2,200,095
1,754,412
Treasury shares
(5,208)
(5,208)
Reserves
(166,774)
(177,744)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(3,879)
-
Accumulated deficit
(275,605)
(194,645)
Redeemable non-controlling interest contingency
20
(112,686)
(2,694)
Total Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity
12
1,635,943
1,374,121
Non-controlling interest
21
125,911
2,093
Total shareholders' equity
1,761,854
1,376,214
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,174,821
$
2,386,591
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profits or Losses and Other Comprehensive Income Unaudited
(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Note
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Retail and wholesale revenues
$
316,584
$
180,302
$
887,961
$
356,937
Management fee income
541
2,106
1,689
39,448
Total revenues
317,125
182,408
889,650
396,385
Cost of goods sold
172,216
90,633
461,036
191,490
Gross profit before impact of biological assets
144,909
91,775
428,614
204,895
Realized fair value amounts included in inventory
sold
(112,691)
(48,706)
(263,408)
(92,322)
Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological
assets
6
150,516
72,714
342,837
152,478
Gross profit
182,734
115,783
508,043
265,051
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
14
101,800
72,664
269,849
158,986
Share-based compensation
13
13,180
5,430
36,457
14,764
Depreciation and amortization
9, 10, 18
27,766
21,318
76,158
48,243
Total operating expenses
142,746
99,412
382,464
221,993
Income from operations
39,988
16,371
125,579
43,058
Other income (expense):
Interest income
129
40
495
6,459
Interest expense
11
(15,659)
(12,357)
(40,079)
(34,208)
Interest expense related to lease liabilities
18
(9,524)
(5,114)
(27,423)
(9,404)
Gain on investment
-
10,606
-
10,606
Impairment of intangible assets
10
(5,672)
-
(5,672)
-
Other income (expense)
7, 15
(8,229)
268
(5,510)
2,799
Total other expense
(38,955)
(6,557)
(78,189)
(23,748)
Income before provision for income taxes
1,033
9,814
47,390
19,310
Income tax expense
(60,313)
(18,745)
(133,645)
(45,528)
Net loss
(59,280)
(8,931)
(86,255)
(26,218)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-
controlling interest
21
(2,363)
412
(4,887)
242
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
$
(56,917)
$
(9,343)
$
(81,368)
$
(26,460)
Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings,
Inc. - basic and diluted
16
$
(0.08)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.05)
Weighted average common shares outstanding -
basic and diluted
16
703,545,262
625,228,556
695,830,455
555,629,066
Net loss
$
(59,280)
$
(8,931)
$
(86,255)
$
(26,218)
Foreign currency translation differences
(6,059)
-
(3,879)
-
Total comprehensive loss
$
(65,339)
$
(8,931)
$
(90,134)
$
(26,218)
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
non-controlling interest
(6,109)
-
(6,109)
-
Comprehensive loss attributable to Curaleaf
Holdings, Inc.
$
(59,230)
$
(8,931)
$
(84,025)
$
(26,218)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Unaudited
(in thousands, except for share amounts)
Redeemable
Total
Non -
Curaleaf
Redeemable
Share Capital
Accumulated
Controlling
Holdings,
Non-
(Note 12)
Treasury
Share-Based
Other
Other
Interest
Inc.
Non-Controlling
Controlling
Total
# of Shares
Shares
Reserves
Reserves
Total
Comprehensive
Accumulated
Contingency
Shareholders'
Interest
Interest
Shareholders'
SVS
MVS
Amount
(Note 12)
(Note 13)
(Note 4)
Reserves
Income
Deficit
(Note 4)
Equity
(Note 4)
(Note 4)
Equity
Balances as of December 31, 2019
366,114,366
103,970,705
$
693,699
$
(5,208)
$
20,517
$ (167,336)
$
(146,819)
$
-
$
(132,910)
$
(2,694)
$
406,068
$
2,156
$
(4,778)
$
403,446
Issuance of shares in connection with acquisitions
173,264,583
-
955,539
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
955,539
-
-
955,539
Issuance of shares in connection with private
placement, net of issuance costs
4,383,698
-
24,552
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
24,552
-
-
24,552
Minority buyouts
6,163,920
-
45,748
-
-
(39,254)
(39,254)
-
-
-
6,494
-
4,308
10,802
Exercise of stock options
4,937,488
-
9,336
-
(8,099)
-
(8,099)
-
-
-
1,237
-
-
1,237
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
14,764
-
14,764
-
-
-
14,764
-
-
14,764
Non cash bonus
-
-
-
-
1,518
-
1,518
-
-
-
1,518
-
-
1,518
Conversion of MVS to SVS
10,000,000
(10,000,000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26,460)
-
(26,460)
(228)
470
(26,218)
Balances as of September 30, 2020
564,864,055
93,970,705
$
1,728,874
$
(5,208)
$
28,700
$ (206,590)
$
(177,890)
$
-
$
(159,370)
$
(2,694)
$
1,383,712
$
1,928
$
-
$
1,385,640
Balances as of December 31, 2020
569,831,140
93,970,705
$
1,754,412
$
(5,208)
$
34,530
$ (212,274)
$
(177,744)
$
-
$
(194,645)
$
(2,694)
$
1,374,121
$
2,093
$
-
$
1,376,214
Issuance of shares in connection with public
offering
18,975,000
-
240,572
-
-
(1,262)
(1,262)
-
-
-
239,310
-
-
239,310
Issuance of shares in connection with acquisitions
16,415,415
-
185,979
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
185,979
-
-
185,979
Acquisition escrow shares returned and retired
(689,563)
-
(4,687)
-
-
(3,043)
(3,043)
-
-
-
(7,730)
-
-
(7,730)
Initial NCI - Curaleaf International
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(112,686)
(112,686)
130,798
-
18,112
Minority buyouts
722,577
-
8,238
-
(9,662)
(9,662)
-
408
2,694
1,678
(2,093)
-
(415)
Exercise of stock options
5,593,028
-
15,581
-
(11,520)
-
(11,520)
-
-
-
4,061
-
-
4,061
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
36,457
-
36,457
-
-
-
36,457
-
-
36,457
Foreign currency exchange variance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,879)
-
-
(3,879)
-
-
(3,879)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(81,368)
-
(81,368)
(4,887)
-
(86,255)
Balances as of September 30, 2021
610,847,597
93,970,705
$
2,200,095
$
(5,208)
$
59,467
$ (226,241)
$
(166,774)
$
(3,879)
$
(275,605)
$
(112,686)
$
1,635,943
$
125,911
$
-
$
1,761,854
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 19:10:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
Sales 2021
1 216 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-91,7 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
22,2 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-72,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
7 023 M
7 006 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
5,76x
EV / Sales 2022
4,18x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
58,2%
Chart CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
9,93 $
Average target price
19,96 $
Spread / Average Target
101%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.