    CURA   CA23126M1023

CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.

(CURA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/17 02:19:36 pm
12.585 CAD   +0.84%
Curaleaf : 3Q21 Financial Statements

11/17/2021 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

As of and for the Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Thousands United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

S o

Page(s)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profits or Losses and Other Comprehensive Income

2

(Unaudited)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

4

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

5-35

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Unaudited

(in thousands)

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

Assets

Unaudited

Audited

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

317,189

$

73,542

Accounts receivable, net

3

56,762

28,830

Inventories, net

5

346,205

197,991

Biological assets

6, 20

80,983

46,210

Assets held for sale

7

77,904

58,504

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25,225

10,140

Current portion of notes receivable

8

2,240

2,645

Total current assets

906,508

417,862

Deferred tax asset

382

5,528

Notes receivable

8

795

2,000

Property, plant and equipment, net

9

328,410

242,855

Right-of-use assets, net

18

282,046

267,168

Intangible assets, net

10

1,113,825

797,401

Goodwill

10

512,608

470,144

Investments

4

7,368

16,264

Prepaid acquisition consideration

4

-

132,234

Other assets

22,879

35,135

Total assets

$

3,174,821

$

2,386,591

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

60,761

$

47,043

Accrued expenses

80,649

57,475

Income tax payable

130,144

79,649

Current portion of lease liability

18

17,942

15,710

Current portion of notes payable

11

1,732

6,500

Current contingent consideration liability

4, 18

9,155

-

Liabilities held for sale

7

22,257

7,181

Other current liabilities

20

12,572

6,568

Total current liabilities

335,212

220,126

Deferred tax liability

303,480

226,465

Notes payable

11

340,251

285,001

Lease liability

18

291,330

270,495

Non-controlling interest redemption liability

20

112,686

2,694

Contingent consideration liability

4, 20

26,147

1,898

Other long term liability

3,861

3,698

Total liabilities

1,412,967

1,010,377

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

2,200,095

1,754,412

Treasury shares

(5,208)

(5,208)

Reserves

(166,774)

(177,744)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(3,879)

-

Accumulated deficit

(275,605)

(194,645)

Redeemable non-controlling interest contingency

20

(112,686)

(2,694)

Total Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity

12

1,635,943

1,374,121

Non-controlling interest

21

125,911

2,093

Total shareholders' equity

1,761,854

1,376,214

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,174,821

$

2,386,591

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profits or Losses and Other Comprehensive Income Unaudited

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Note

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Retail and wholesale revenues

$

316,584

$

180,302

$

887,961

$

356,937

Management fee income

541

2,106

1,689

39,448

Total revenues

317,125

182,408

889,650

396,385

Cost of goods sold

172,216

90,633

461,036

191,490

Gross profit before impact of biological assets

144,909

91,775

428,614

204,895

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory

sold

(112,691)

(48,706)

(263,408)

(92,322)

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological

assets

6

150,516

72,714

342,837

152,478

Gross profit

182,734

115,783

508,043

265,051

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

14

101,800

72,664

269,849

158,986

Share-based compensation

13

13,180

5,430

36,457

14,764

Depreciation and amortization

9, 10, 18

27,766

21,318

76,158

48,243

Total operating expenses

142,746

99,412

382,464

221,993

Income from operations

39,988

16,371

125,579

43,058

Other income (expense):

Interest income

129

40

495

6,459

Interest expense

11

(15,659)

(12,357)

(40,079)

(34,208)

Interest expense related to lease liabilities

18

(9,524)

(5,114)

(27,423)

(9,404)

Gain on investment

-

10,606

-

10,606

Impairment of intangible assets

10

(5,672)

-

(5,672)

-

Other income (expense)

7, 15

(8,229)

268

(5,510)

2,799

Total other expense

(38,955)

(6,557)

(78,189)

(23,748)

Income before provision for income taxes

1,033

9,814

47,390

19,310

Income tax expense

(60,313)

(18,745)

(133,645)

(45,528)

Net loss

(59,280)

(8,931)

(86,255)

(26,218)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interest

21

(2,363)

412

(4,887)

242

Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

$

(56,917)

$

(9,343)

$

(81,368)

$

(26,460)

Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings,

Inc. - basic and diluted

16

$

(0.08)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.05)

Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted

16

703,545,262

625,228,556

695,830,455

555,629,066

Net loss

$

(59,280)

$

(8,931)

$

(86,255)

$

(26,218)

Foreign currency translation differences

(6,059)

-

(3,879)

-

Total comprehensive loss

$

(65,339)

$

(8,931)

$

(90,134)

$

(26,218)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interest

(6,109)

-

(6,109)

-

Comprehensive loss attributable to Curaleaf

Holdings, Inc.

$

(59,230)

$

(8,931)

$

(84,025)

$

(26,218)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Unaudited

(in thousands, except for share amounts)

Redeemable

Total

Non -

Curaleaf

Redeemable

Share Capital

Accumulated

Controlling

Holdings,

Non-

(Note 12)

Treasury

Share-Based

Other

Other

Interest

Inc.

Non-Controlling

Controlling

Total

# of Shares

Shares

Reserves

Reserves

Total

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Contingency

Shareholders'

Interest

Interest

Shareholders'

SVS

MVS

Amount

(Note 12)

(Note 13)

(Note 4)

Reserves

Income

Deficit

(Note 4)

Equity

(Note 4)

(Note 4)

Equity

Balances as of December 31, 2019

366,114,366

103,970,705

$

693,699

$

(5,208)

$

20,517

$ (167,336)

$

(146,819)

$

-

$

(132,910)

$

(2,694)

$

406,068

$

2,156

$

(4,778)

$

403,446

Issuance of shares in connection with acquisitions

173,264,583

-

955,539

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

955,539

-

-

955,539

Issuance of shares in connection with private

placement, net of issuance costs

4,383,698

-

24,552

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

24,552

-

-

24,552

Minority buyouts

6,163,920

-

45,748

-

-

(39,254)

(39,254)

-

-

-

6,494

-

4,308

10,802

Exercise of stock options

4,937,488

-

9,336

-

(8,099)

-

(8,099)

-

-

-

1,237

-

-

1,237

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

14,764

-

14,764

-

-

-

14,764

-

-

14,764

Non cash bonus

-

-

-

-

1,518

-

1,518

-

-

-

1,518

-

-

1,518

Conversion of MVS to SVS

10,000,000

(10,000,000)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26,460)

-

(26,460)

(228)

470

(26,218)

Balances as of September 30, 2020

564,864,055

93,970,705

$

1,728,874

$

(5,208)

$

28,700

$ (206,590)

$

(177,890)

$

-

$

(159,370)

$

(2,694)

$

1,383,712

$

1,928

$

-

$

1,385,640

Balances as of December 31, 2020

569,831,140

93,970,705

$

1,754,412

$

(5,208)

$

34,530

$ (212,274)

$

(177,744)

$

-

$

(194,645)

$

(2,694)

$

1,374,121

$

2,093

$

-

$

1,376,214

Issuance of shares in connection with public

offering

18,975,000

-

240,572

-

-

(1,262)

(1,262)

-

-

-

239,310

-

-

239,310

Issuance of shares in connection with acquisitions

16,415,415

-

185,979

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

185,979

-

-

185,979

Acquisition escrow shares returned and retired

(689,563)

-

(4,687)

-

-

(3,043)

(3,043)

-

-

-

(7,730)

-

-

(7,730)

Initial NCI - Curaleaf International

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(112,686)

(112,686)

130,798

-

18,112

Minority buyouts

722,577

-

8,238

-

(9,662)

(9,662)

-

408

2,694

1,678

(2,093)

-

(415)

Exercise of stock options

5,593,028

-

15,581

-

(11,520)

-

(11,520)

-

-

-

4,061

-

-

4,061

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

36,457

-

36,457

-

-

-

36,457

-

-

36,457

Foreign currency exchange variance

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,879)

-

-

(3,879)

-

-

(3,879)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(81,368)

-

(81,368)

(4,887)

-

(86,255)

Balances as of September 30, 2021

610,847,597

93,970,705

$

2,200,095

$

(5,208)

$

59,467

$ (226,241)

$

(166,774)

$

(3,879)

$

(275,605)

$

(112,686)

$

1,635,943

$

125,911

$

-

$

1,761,854

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 19:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
