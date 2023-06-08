Curaleaf : FORM 7MONTHLY PROGRESS REPORT - Form 6-K

FORM 7



Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") operates as a life science company developing full scale cannabis operations, with core competencies in cultivation, manufacturing, dispensing and medical cannabis research. Curaleaf is a leading vertically integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. As of May 31, 2023, the Company has operations in 19 states including operating 152 dispensaries, with a focus on highly populated states including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Company leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. The Company is committed to leading the industry in education and advancement through research and advocacy. The Company markets to medical and adult-use customers through brand strategies intended to build trust and loyalty.Moreover, Curaleaf International Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of the Issuer, is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with leading cultivation, extraction and production capabilities.





Recent developments regarding the Issuer's business and operations





On May 1, 2023, Curaleaf reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2022 financial results.





Please see the Issuer's press release dated May 1, 2023, filed on the Issuer's website, for more information, as well as the Issuer's audited annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, together with the notes thereto and the auditor's report thereon, and the Issuer's related management's discussion and analysis, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities through SEDAR and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") through EDGAR on May 1, 2023, and with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on May 2, 2023.





On May 17, 2023, Curaleaf reported its first quarter 2023 financial results.





Please see the Issuer's press release dated May 17, 2023, filed on the Issuer's website, for more information, as well as the Issuer's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of the and the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, together with the notes thereto, and the Issuer's related management's discussion and analysis, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities through SEDAR and with the CSE on May 17, 2023, and with the SEC through EDGAR on May 18, 2023.





Mr. Jordan was quoted in Green Market Report on May 8th discussing industry growth in 2023. Politics NY listed Mr. Jordan as a 2023 Cannabis Industry Power Player on May 17th. Mr. Jordan appeared on Twitter Spaces with Toby Channabis on May 24th.





Mr. Darin was quoted in Benzinga and Green Market Report on May 9th discussing the passage of 280E tax relief in New Jersey. Mr. Darin was featured in Benzinga to discuss cannabis banking reform on May 10th. Mr. Darin







participated in a cannabis roundtable panel discussion at Wolfe Conference on May 11th. Mr. Darin appeared on Poseidon Asset Management's Twitter Spaces, Closing Bell on May 18th, and also participated in a fireside chat at Cannacord Conference on May 18th. Mr. Darin published an Op-Ed on the impact of the illicit market on the regulated market in The Messenger on May 24th.

The Squeeze Doser patent was issued as US Patent No. 11,629,986 and is assigned to Curaleaf, Inc.





As of May 31, 2023, the Issuer had a total of 5,479 employees, which includes 234 new hires and 209 terminations in the month of May.





Sentia Wellness

Measure 8 Ventures LP et al. v. Khanna et al., Or. No. 22CV00946





On January 6, 2022, Measure 8 Ventures, LP, and other purchasers of debentures from Sentia Wellness, Inc. ("Sentia"), filed suit against Nitin Khanna and six other former officers, directors, and/or advisors of Sentia in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Multnomah County alleging violations of Oregon securities law by making false and misleading statements and omissions to induce the plaintiffs to purchase over $74 million of debentures in Sentia. On May 16, 2022, the defendants filed their answer to the plaintiffs' complaint along with affirmative defenses and various counter-claims against the plaintiffs as well as claims against third-parties Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., Cura Partners, Inc., and other individuals. The third-party claims include claims for unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, and tortious interference in connection with Curaleaf's acquisition of Cura Partners, Inc. The third-party complaint also alleges claims against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. and Cura Partners, Inc. for indemnification as well as reimbursement and advancement of attorneys' fees and expenses under Oregon law and Cura Partners, Inc.'s bylaws. Nitin Khanna and the third-party plaintiffs seek actual damages in an amount of $515 million and other relief. However, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. and Cura Partners, Inc. were not targeted by all of the third-party plaintiffs claims. On October 25, 2022, Nitin Khanna and the third-party plaintiffs filed a stipulation of dismissal which was subsequently signed by the judge and which dismissed without prejudice all of their claims against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. and Cura Partners, Inc. Mr. Clateman and Mr. Martinez have moved to dismiss all claims against them; the court has not yet heard arguments on that motion.





Subordinate Voting Shares 29,217 Shares issued in connection with RSU conversions during the month of May 2023.

This document contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this Monthly Progress Report contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the Issuer's current litigation and arbitration proceedings. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Issuer with respect to the matter described in this Monthly Progress Report. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this Monthly Progress Report and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under the "Risk Factors" heading in the Issuer's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make available in the future with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities through SEDAR under the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com or with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of this Monthly Progress Report or if the forward-looking information is given as at a certain date, as of such date, and the Issuer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The Issuer cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this Monthly Progress Report.





