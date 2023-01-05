Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CURA   CA23126M1023

CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.

(CURA)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:59 2023-01-05 pm EST
5.710 CAD   +1.96%
03:08pCuraleaf : January Investor Presentation
PU
20222023 Cannabis Industry Predictions : International Policy, Legalization, Real Estate, and Finance
PU
2022Wedbush on SAFE Banking; Second "Major Blow" for Cannabis Banking Reform
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Curaleaf : January Investor Presentation

01/05/2023 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The world's leading cannabis company

Investor Presentation

CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF

1

1

2

3

4

Q3'22 Highlights

Strategy and Differentiation

Our Track Record

The Cannabis Industry Opportunity

2

Q3'22 Financial and

Operating Highlights

3

1

HIGHLIGHTSOPERATING`

Q3'22 ANDFINANCIAL

Investment Highlights

  • The cannabis industry is a generational wealth opportunity, expected to grow from $27 billion in 2022 to $42 billion by 2026, a CAGR of 11%(1)
  • Our US and international footprints position us as a global industry leader
  • We have a world-classmanagement team with decades of experience
  • We are committed to developing highly formulated products backed by science
  • We have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with total liquidity of $198 million as of quarter end
  • Attractive financial model - Strong YoY revenue growth of 7% and Adj. EBITDA YoY growth of 18%
  • Multiple levers to improve profitability & cash flow
  • Expecting a substantial reduction in 2023 CapEx as our US footprint is largely built out

4

1. BDS Analytics, September 2022.

1 Q3'22 Financial and Operating Highlights

Operating in

26 cultivation

21

(1)

states

sites

$ 84m

adj. EBITDA

400m(2)

addressable population

145(1) retail

locations

2,000+

wholesale partner accounts

  1. As of 12.20.22.
  2. Estimated population 21 years and above in states and countries where Curaleaf operates.
  3. Includes Curaleaf International cultivation facilities.

≈4.4m(3)

sqft cultivation capacity

$340m

revenue

7%

YoY revenue growth

18%

adj. EBITDA YoY growth

76/23%

retail / wholesale revenue mix

$198m

liquidity

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 20:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
03:08pCuraleaf : January Investor Presentation
PU
20222023 Cannabis Industry Predictions : International Policy, Legalization, Real Estate, and ..
PU
2022Wedbush on SAFE Banking; Second "Major Blow" for Cannabis Banking Reform
MT
2022Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Tallahassee, Fl Dispensary
CI
2022Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.'s Select Brand Expands "The Farmer's Select" Program in Partner..
CI
2022Wedbush Initiating Coverage of U.S. Cannabis: "Sett..
MT
2022Curaleaf : Cannabis Matters with Tyneeha Rivers of Curaleaf
PU
2022Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Celebrates Opening of New Dispensaries in Orlando and Miami, FL
CI
2022The Property Line : A Budding Future For Cannabis CRE With Curaleaf (Podcast)
AQ
2022Curaleaf : NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 345 M - -
Net income 2022 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 973 M 2 973 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,15 $
Average target price 10,59 $
Spread / Average Target 156%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matt Darin President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Kremer Chief Financial Officer
Boris Alexis Jordan Executive Chairman
Robert Winnicki Senior VP-Research & Product Development
James Shorris Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-3.95%2 973
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%470 947
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.23%345 010
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.45%309 617
ABBVIE INC.1.29%289 384
MERCK & CO., INC.1.02%284 167