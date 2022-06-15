Curaleaf : NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES - Form 6-K

NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES

(or securities convertible or exchangeable into listed securities 1 )

Name of Listed Issuer: Symbol(s): Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (the "Issuer"). CURA

Date: June 10, 2022 Is this an updating or amending Notice:x Yes¨ No

If yes provide date(s) of prior Notices: December 28, 2021 .

Issued and Outstanding Securities of Issuer Prior to Issuance: 616,072,429

Pricing

Date of news release announcing proposed issuance: December 23, 2021 or

Date of confidential request for price protection: Not applicable

Closing Market Price on Day Preceding the news release: CAD $11.05 or

Day preceding request for price protection: Not applicable

Closing

Number of securities to be issued: Refer to section 2 below

Issued and outstanding securities following issuance: Refer to section 2 below

Part 2. Acquisition

1. Provide details of the assets to be acquired by the Issuer (including the location of the assets, if applicable). The disclosure should be sufficiently complete to enable a reader to appreciate the significance of the transaction without reference to any other material: On May 13, 2022 the Issuer completed the acquisition of Natural Remedy Patient Center, LLC ("Natural Remedy"), a Stafford, Arizona dispensary, in a cash and share transaction valued at approximately USD $13 million. Following the successful completion of the Natural Remedy acquisition, the Issuer gained its 13th operating dispensary in the state of Arizona, located in Safford, Arizona. In mid-2022, Curaleaf intends to relocate the Safford retail store to a new, flagship 9,000 square foot dispensary located at 16277 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, Arizona. Curaleaf's new Scottsdale dispensary will be one of just five in the city and will be strategically located at the highly trafficked intersection of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and N. Greenway Hayden Loop in the Scottsdale Airpark. Curaleaf will continue to operate and serve patients and consumers from the Safford dispensary until the Scottsdale relocation is complete.

2. Provide details of the acquisition including the date, parties to and type of agreement (eg: sale, option, license etc.) and relationship to the Issuer. The disclosure should be sufficiently complete to enable a reader to appreciate the significance of the acquisition without reference to any other material: The Issuer and CLF AZ Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer (the "Purchaser") entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement with NRPC Management LLC (the "Target"), Natural Remedy Patient Center, LLC, WWC I, LLC ("Seller") and AZO Holdings, LLC (the "Purchase Agreement") whereby the Purchaser agreed to purchase all of the outstanding membership interests of the Target from the Seller, in exchange for a combination of cash and Subordinate Voting Shares of the Issuer, as more fully described below.

The total consideration payable under the Purchase Agreement was approximately USD $13 million and was composed of:

• approximately USD $1 million paid at closing of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement ("Closing") in Subordinate Voting Shares (the "Share Consideration");

• a payment in cash on Closing equal to the Estimated Purchase Price (as defined in the Purchase Agreement, less the amount of the Share Consideration and less the Holdback Amount (the "Closing Cash Consideration") of approximately USD $10 million;

The purchase price remains subject to post-closing adjustments for working capital of the Target.

In addition, the Purchaser will hold back from the Closing Cash Consideration an amount of USD $2 million (the "Holdback Amount") retained from the Purchase Price which shall be paid to the Seller only upon satisfactory final settlement or non-appealable judgment of certain specified legal proceedings.

3. Provide the following information in relation to the total consideration for the acquisition (including details of all cash, securities or other consideration) and any required work commitments:

(a) Total aggregate consideration in Canadian dollars: Approximately CAD $16,838,900 million, equivalent to USD $13 million using the Bank of Canada's exchange rate of USD $1.00 for CDN $1.2953 as of May 13, 2022 .

(b) Cash: Approximately USD $10 million .

(c) Securities (including options, warrants etc.) and dollar value: 164,098 Subordinate Voting Shares (approximately USD$1 million) .

(d) Other: Not applicable.

(e) Expiry date of options, warrants, etc. if any: Not applicable .

(f) Exercise price of options, warrants, etc. if any: Not applicable .

(g) Work commitments: Not applicable .

4. State how the purchase or sale price was determined (e.g. arm's-length negotiation, independent committee of the Board, third party valuation etc).

Arm's length negotiation .

5. Provide details of any appraisal or valuation of the subject of the acquisition known to management of the Issuer: Not applicable .

6. The names of parties receiving securities of the Issuer pursuant to the acquisition and the number of securities to be issued are described as follows:

Name of

Party (If not

an

individual,

name all

insiders of

the Party) Number

and Type

of

Securities

to be

Issued Dollar

value per

Security

(CDN$) Conversion

price (if

applicable) Prospectus

Exemption Total

Securities,

Previously

Owned,

Controlled or

Directed by

Party Describe

relationship to Issuer(1) WWC I, LLC 164,098 Subordinate Voting Shares USD $6.09 Not applicable Section 3 of BC Instrument 72-503 Nil Arm's length party

(1) Indicate if Related Person

7. Details of the steps taken by the Issuer to ensure that the vendor has good title to the assets being acquired: Customary legal due diligence, including customary litigation searches, as well as customary representations and warranties and disclosures included in the Purchase Agreement .

8. Provide the following information for any agent's fee, commission, bonus or finder's fee, or other compensation paid or to be paid in connection with the acquisition (including warrants, options, etc.):

(a) Details of any dealer, agent, broker or other person receiving compensation in connection with the acquisition (name, and if a corporation, identify persons owning or exercising voting control over 20% or more of the voting shares if known to the Issuer): Not applicable .

(b) Cash: Not applicable .

(c) Securities: Not applicable .

(d) Other: Not applicable .

(e) Expiry date of any options, warrants etc.: Not applicable.

(f) Exercise price of any options, warrants etc.: Not applicable.

9. State whether the sales agent, broker or other person receiving compensation in connection with the acquisition is a Related Person or has any other relationship with the Issuer and provide details of the relationship. Not applicable .

10. If applicable, indicate whether the acquisition is the acquisition of an interest in property contiguous to or otherwise related to any other asset acquired in the last 12 months. Not applicable .

This document contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the completion of the acquisition of Natural Remedy and its impacts on the combined business and financial performance of Curaleaf and Natural Remedy. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Issuer with respect to the matter described in this document. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of document and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, amongst other risk factors, the ability of Curaleaf to successfully integrate the business of Natural Remedy and their respective corporate cultures; the potential delays or failures to receive required regulatory approvals; and the risks that actual financial results of Natural Remedy will not meet expectations. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Issuer's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Issuer's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Issuer has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this document and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this document.

Certificate of Compliance

The undersigned hereby certifies that:

1. The undersigned is a director and/or senior officer of the Issuer and has been duly authorized by a resolution of the board of directors of the Issuer to sign this Certificate of Compliance on behalf of the Issuer.

2. As of the date hereof there is not material information concerning the Issuer which has not been publicly disclosed.

3. the Issuer has obtained the express written consent of each applicable individual to:

(a) the disclosure of their information to the Exchange pursuant to this Form or otherwise pursuant to this filing; and

(b) the collection, use and disclosure of their information by the Exchange in the manner and for the purposes described in Appendix A or as otherwise identified by the Exchange, from time to time

4. The undersigned hereby certifies to the Exchange that the Issuer is in compliance with the requirements of applicable securities legislation (as such term is defined in National Instrument 14-101) and all Exchange Requirements (as defined in CSE Policy 1).

5. All of the information in this Form 9 Notice of Issuance of Securities is true.

Dated June 10, 2022 .

Peter Clateman Name of Director or Senior Officer /s/ "Peter Clateman" Signature Chief Legal Officer Official Capacity

