Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (the "Issuer")

Date: June 29, 2023

March 16, 2021 and April 7, 2021

Issued and Outstanding Securities of Issuer Prior to Issuance: 624,729,412

Date of news release announcing proposed issuance: March 9, 2021

Closing Market Price on Day Preceding the news release: CAD $18.32

Number of securities to be issued: Refer to Part 2 below.

Issued and outstanding securities following issuance: Refer to Part 2 below.

FORM 9 - NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES

13. Each purchaser has been advised of the applicable securities legislation restricted or seasoning period. All certificates for securities issued which are subject to a hold period bear the appropriate legend restricting their transfer until the expiry of the applicable hold period required by National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities.

Part 2.Acquisition

1. Provide details of the assets to be acquired by the Issuer (including the location of the assets, if applicable). The disclosure should be sufficiently complete to enable a reader to appreciate the significance of the transaction without reference to any other material:

On March 9, 2021, the Issuer announced that it had signed a definitive agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire EMMAC Life Sciences Limited, now known as Curaleaf International, Inc. ("EMMAC"), for base consideration of approximately US$286 million paid 85% in subordinate voting shares of the Issuer ("Subordinate Voting Shares") and 15% in cash. The transaction closed on April 7, 2021.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the former securityholders of EMMAC were entitled to receive contingent consideration subject to performance-based earn-outs, to be paid 85% in Subordinate Voting Shares and 15% in cash. As EMMAC achieved gross revenues in the United Kingdom exceeding a pre-established threshold for the period beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022, one of the milestones provided for under the Purchase Agreement was achieved, resulting in the issuance of additional consideration to the former securityholders of EMMAC in the approximate amount of US$13,225,000, payable through the issuance of 785,720 Subordinate Voting Shares and the payment of approximately US$1,984,000 in cash.

The EMMAC transaction constituted a "related-party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as a result of Measure 8 Ventures, LP, an investment fund managed by Mr. Boris Jordan, the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Issuer and control person of the Issuer, having an interest in the transaction by way of a profit interest and a convertible debt instrument which converted into shares of EMMAC representing 8% of EMMAC's equity at closing of the transaction. Mr. Jordan owns a minority interest in Measure 8 Ventures, LP. The Issuer relied upon the exemptions provided under Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 - Fair Market Value Not More than 25% of Market Capitalization from the requirements that the Issuer obtain a formal valuation of the transaction and that the proposed transaction receive the approval of the minority shareholders of the Issuer.

2. Provide details of the acquisition including the date, parties to and type of agreement (eg: sale, option, license etc.) and relationship to the Issuer. The disclosure should be sufficiently complete to enable a reader to appreciate the significance of the acquisition without reference to any other material:

Please refer to item 1 immediately above.

FORM 9 - NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES

LISTED SECURITIES

October 2019

Page 5

3. Provide the following information in relation to the total consideration for the acquisition (including details of all cash, securities or other consideration) and any required work commitments:

(a) Total aggregate consideration in Canadian dollars: Approximately US$13,225,000 (equivalent to CAD$17,528,415 at an exchange rate of CAD$1.3254 for US$1.00 on June 28, 2023).

(b) Cash: Approximately US$1,984,000 (equivalent to CAD$2,629,593 at an exchange rate of CAD$1.3254 for US$1.00 on June 28, 2023).

(c) Securities (including options, warrants etc.) and dollar value: As partial payment of the additional consideration payable to the former securityholders of EMMAC, the Issuer will issue 785,720 Subordinate Voting Shares, valued at approximately US$11,241,000 (equivalent to CAD$14,898,821 at an exchange rate of CAD$1.3254 for US$1.00 on June 28, 2023).

4. State how the purchase or sale price was determined (e.g. arm's-length negotiation, independent committee of the Board, third party valuation etc).

The purchase price (including the additional consideration payable on the achievement of certain pre-established operational earn-outs) results from arm's length negotiations between the Issuer and principals of EMMAC.

The terms of the proposed transaction were negotiated by management and advisors under guidance of, and unanimously recommended for approval by, a committee composed of members of the board of directors of the Issuer free from any conflict of interests with respect to the transaction (the "Special Committee"), all of which are independent members of the board of directors within the meaning of National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees. The Special Committee received a fairness opinion from Eight Capital to the effect that, in its opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications set forth therein, the consideration to be paid by the Issuer as part of the transaction is fair from a financial point of view, to the Issuer. The fee paid to Eight Capital in connection with the delivery of its fairness opinion was not contingent on the successful implementation of the proposed transaction.

FORM 9 - NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES

5. Provide details of any appraisal or valuation of the subject of the acquisition known to management of the Issuer:

Please refer to section 4 immediately above.

6. The names of parties receiving securities of the Issuer pursuant to the acquisition and the number of securities to be issued are described as follows:

by Party1 Describe

relationship

to Issuer (1) The former securityholders of EMMAC 785,720 Subordinate Voting Shares USD$14.31 N/A Section 2.16 of NI 45-106 (Former security-holders of EMMAC who are resident of BC) Section 3 of BC Instrument 72-503 (Former security-holders of EMMAC outside of BC) 16,420,495 Subordinate Voting Shares issued as part of the base consideration at closing of the EMMAC transaction. Please refer to the discussion above regarding the related party transaction considerations application to the transaction.

7. Details of the steps taken by the Issuer to ensure that the vendor has good title to the assets being acquired: Sell-side due diligence, customary legal due diligence and legal opinions

Dated: June 29, 2023.

Peter Clateman Chief Legal Officer

