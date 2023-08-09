We are pleased to confirm the following information with respect to the Issuer's upcoming meeting of securityholders:
|Meeting Type:
|Special Meeting
|Meeting Date:
|August 18, 2023
|Record Date for Notice of Meeting:
|July 19, 2023
|Record Date for Voting (if applicable):
|July 19,2023
|Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|July 19, 2023
|Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:
|8% Notes Due 12/15/26
|ISIN:
|CA23126MAB87; CA23126MAA05
|Issuer sending proxy materials directly to NOBOs:
|No
|Issuer paying for delivery to OBOs:
|Yes
|Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders:
|No
|Notice and Access for Registered Holders:
|No
In accordance with applicable securities regulations we are filing this information with you in our capacity as agent of the Issuer.
Yours truly,
Odyssey Trust Company
as agent for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Disclaimer
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 17:42:01 UTC.