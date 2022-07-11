Curaleaf : STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION – VENTURE ISSUERS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 - Form 6-K 07/11/2022 | 02:24pm EDT Send by mail :

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 The information contained in this statement of executive compensation (the "Statement") of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Curaleaf"), unless otherwise indicated, is as of July 4, 2022. The information contained in this Statement is expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Compensation Discussion and Analysis Compensation Governance The compensation of the directors and executive officers is determined by the board of the Company (the "Board"), on an annual basis, based on the recommendations of the compensation and nominating committee of the Board (the "CN Committee"), which recommendations may be informed by third party consultant advice and research, including market comparable research on similarly situated directors and executive officers, as well as management recommendations. The services of a third-party executive compensation consultant were not retained by the Company nor the CN Committee in the financial year ended December 31, 2021 ("Fiscal 2021"). Recommendations of the CN Committee are made by taking into consideration the objectives discussed below and, if applicable, relevant industry data. The CN Committee currently consists of three directors: Peter Derby (Chair), Boris Jordan and Karl Johansson, all of whom have direct and indirect experience relevant to their roles as members of the CN Committee. Peter Derby and Karl Johansson are independent director members of the CN Committee. Mr. Jordan, as the Executive Chairman of the Company, recuses himself from any decision or recommendation made by the CN Committee regarding his own compensation as Executive Chairman of the Company. The role and responsibility of the CN Committee is to assist the Board in fulfilling its responsibilities for the appointment, performance, evaluation and compensation of its executive officers in addition to the recruitment, development and retention of its executive officers. The CN Committee is also charged with maintaining talent management and succession planning systems and processes relating to its senior management and developing compensation structure for our executive officers including salaries, annual and long-term incentive plans including plans involving share issuances and other share-based awards. The CN Committee is also charged with reviewing the Company's long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP") and proposing changes thereto, approving any awards of securities under the equity incentive plan and establishing policies and procedures designed to identify and mitigate risks associated with its compensation policies and practices. The Company's compensation practices are designed to attract, retain, motivate and reward its executive officers for their performance and contribution to the Company's long-term success. The Board seeks to compensate the Company's executive officers by combining short and long-term cash and equity incentives. It also seeks to reward the achievement of corporate and individual performance objectives, and to align executive officers' incentives with shareholder value creation. Corporate and individual performance objectives are tied to the executive officer's primary business segment. These goals may include the achievement of specific financial or business development goals. The Board also seeks to set company performance goals that reach across all business segments and include achievements in finance/business development and corporate development. During Fiscal 2021, the Company's short-term incentive bonus plan was funded based upon the Company's annual revenue and adjusted annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and final payouts took into consideration the Company's financial performance and individual performance. See "Elements of Compensation - Short Term Incentive Plan" below for more information. - 2 - Elements of Compensation The compensation of the directors and named executive officers ("NEOs"), as defined under Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation - Venture Issuers, is comprised of the following major elements: (a) a base salary; (b) an annual, discretionary cash bonus; and (c) long-term equity incentives, which may consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, stock appreciation rights, performance compensation awards or other awards available under the LTIP or under any other equity plan that may be approved by the Board from time to time. Each such element of the executive compensation program has been designed to meet one or more objectives of the overall compensation program of the Company. The salary of each NEO, combined with any discretionary cash bonuses and granting of long-term incentives they may receive, has been designed to provide total compensation which the Board believes is competitive. Overall executive compensation is evaluated based on publicly available data within a specified predetermined peer group of companies as well as aggregate data within surveys of other companies' published information. The Company is not aware of any significant event that has occurred during the most recently completed fiscal year of the Company that has significantly affected compensation. During Fiscal 2021, the Company had six (6) NEOs, as set out below: · Joseph Bayern: Throughout Fiscal 2021, Mr. Bayern acted as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Effective May 9, 2022, Mr. Matt Darin became Chief Executive Officer of the Company, while Mr. Bayern will launch and run a new division of Curaleaf developing a new CPG-based business model. · Ranjan Kalia: Mr. Kalia was the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in replacement of Mr. Carlotti from July 19, 2021 to March 14, 2022. · Mike Carlotti: Mr. Carlotti was appointed as Chief Financial Officer on February 3, 2020, in replacement of Mr. Neil Davidson. Effective July 9, 2021, Mr. Carlotti voluntarily resigned for medical reasons and ceased to be Chief Financial Officer of the Company and was replaced, effective July 19, 2021, by Mr. Ranjan Kalia. · Neil Davidson: On February 3, 2020, Mr. Davidson was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company and, as at such date, was replaced as Chief Financial Officer by Mr. Michael Carlotti. Effective January 3, 2022, Mr. Davidson retired and ceased to be Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Since March 14, 2022, Mr. Davidson is acting as interim Chief Financial Officer in replacement of Mr. Ranjan Kalia. · Boris Jordan: Throughout Fiscal 2021, Mr. Jordan acted as Executive Chairman. · Joseph Lusardi: Throughout Fiscal 2021, Mr. Lusardi acted as Executive Vice-Chairman. - 3 - 1. Base Salary Base salaries are intended to provide an appropriate level of fixed compensation that will assist in employee retention and recruitment. Base salaries are determined on an individual basis, taking into consideration the past, current and potential contribution of the NEO to the Company's success, the NEO's experience and expertise, the position and responsibilities of the NEO, and competitive industry pay practices for other companies of similar size and revenue growth potential. 2. Short Term Incentive Plan An annual bonus is a short-term incentive that is intended to reward each executive officer for his or her individual contribution and performance of personal objectives in the context of overall corporate performance. Bonuses are designed to motivate executive officers to achieve personal business objectives, to be accountable for their relative contribution to the Company's performance, as well as to attract and retain executives. In determining compensation and, in particular, bonuses, the CN Committee considers factors over which the executive officer can exercise control, such as their role in identifying and completing acquisitions and integrating such acquisitions into the Company's business, meeting any budget targets established by controlling costs, taking successful advantage of business opportunities and enhancing the competitive and business prospects of the Company. In June 2020, the CN Committee approved a Short Term Incentive Plan for the Company to implement, starting with incentive based compensation for Fiscal 2021, certain metrics in various compensable element categories that will govern annual bonus target percentages of base salary and amounts. Such metrics consist of Company-wide annual revenue and annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) targets to fund the program. In addition to these high-level financial metrics, function specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) based on the cultivation, manufacturing, merchandising and retail objectives of the Company, as well as achievement against individual performance and goals are considered. During Fiscal 2021, the Short Term Incentive Plan was funded based upon the Company's annual revenue and adjusted annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and final payouts took into consideration the Company's financial performance and individual performance. 3. LTIP In October 2018, following approval by the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders"), the Company adopted the LTIP. The LTIP permits the grant of (i) nonqualified stock options ("NQSOs") and incentive stock options ("ISOs" and, collectively with NQSOs, "Options"), (ii) restricted stock awards, (iii) restricted stock units ("RSUs"), (iv) stock appreciation rights ("SARs"), and (v) performance compensation awards, which are referred to herein collectively as "Awards", as more fully described below. The LTIP was amended by the Board on November 12, 2020, in order for the LTIP to comply with certain rules of the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission. As per the terms of the LTIP and the rules of the CSE, such amendments did not require approval by the Shareholders as such amendments were made in order to make changes that are necessary or desirable to comply with applicable laws, rules, regulations and policies of any applicable governmental entity or stock exchange and did not adversely alter or impair the terms and conditions of Awards previously granted to participants under the LTIP. The aggregate number of subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") that may be issued under all Awards under the LTIP is equal to 10% of the number of Subordinate Voting Shares outstanding at any time, including the number of Subordinate Voting Shares issuable on conversion of the multiple voting shares of the Company (the "Multiple Voting Shares"), the whole subject to certain adjustments provided under the LTIP. Summary of the LTIP (a) Purpose The purpose of the LTIP is to promote the interests of the Company and the Shareholders by aiding the Company in attracting and retaining employees, officers, consultants, advisors and non-employee directors capable of assuring the future success of the Company, to offer such persons incentives to put forth maximum efforts for the success of the Company's business and to compensate such persons through various stock and cash-based arrangements and provide them with opportunities for stock ownership in the Company, thereby aligning the interests of such persons with the Shareholders. (b) Eligibility Any of the Company's employees, officers, directors, or consultants (who are natural persons) are eligible to participate in the LTIP if selected by the Board (the "Participants"). The basis of participation of an individual under the LTIP, and the type and amount of any Award that an individual will be entitled to receive under the LTIP, are at the Board's discretion. The maximum number of Subordinate Voting Shares that may be issued under the LTIP shall be set by the Board to be an aggregate of 10% of the number of Subordinate Voting Shares (including the number of Subordinate Voting Shares underlying the Multiple Voting Shares on an "as if converted" basis) then outstanding, on a fully-diluted basis. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the maximum number of Subordinate Voting Shares that may be issued pursuant to ISOs shall not exceed 71,566,480 Subordinate Voting Shares, subject to adjustment in the LTIP. Any shares subject to an Award under the LTIP that are forfeited, cancelled, have expired before being exercised, are settled in cash, or are used or withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations of a Participant shall again be available for Awards under the LTIP. No financial assistance or support agreements may be provided by the Company in connection with grants under the LTIP. - 5 - In the event of any dividend, recapitalization, forward or reverse stock split, reorganization, merger, amalgamation, consolidation, split-up, split-off, combination, repurchase or exchange of Subordinate Voting Shares or other securities of the Company, issuance of warrants or other rights to acquire Subordinate Voting Shares or other securities of the Company, or other similar corporate transaction or event, which affects the Subordinate Voting Shares, or unusual or nonrecurring events affecting the Company, or the financial statements of the Company, or changes in applicable rules, rulings, regulations or other requirements of any governmental body or securities exchange or inter-dealer quotation system, accounting principles or law, the Board may make such adjustment, which it deems appropriate in its discretion in order to prevent dilution or enlargement of the rights of Participants under the LTIP, to (i) the number and kind of shares which may thereafter be issued in connection with Awards, (ii) the number and kind of shares issuable in respect of outstanding Awards, (iii) the purchase price or exercise price relating to any Award or, if deemed appropriate, make provision for a cash payment with respect to any outstanding Award, and (iv) any share limit set forth in the LTIP. (c) Awards (i) Options The Board is authorized to grant Options to purchase Subordinate Voting Shares that are either ISOs meaning they are intended to satisfy the requirements of Section 422 of the Code, or NQSOs, meaning they are not intended to satisfy the requirements of Section 422 of the Code. Options granted under the LTIP are subject to such terms, including the exercise price and the conditions and timing of exercise, as may be determined by the Board and specified in the applicable award agreement. The maximum term of an option granted under the LTIP is ten years from the date of grant (or five years in the case of an ISO granted to a 10% shareholder). Payment in respect of the exercise of an Option may be made in cash or by check, by surrender of unrestricted shares (at their fair market value on the date of exercise) or by such other method as the Board may determine to be appropriate. (ii) Restricted Stock A restricted stock award is a grant of Subordinate Voting Shares, which are subject to forfeiture restrictions during a restriction period. The Board will determine the price, if any, to be paid by the Participant for each Subordinate Voting Shares subject to a restricted stock award. The Board may condition the expiration of the restriction period, if any, upon: (i) the Participant's continued service over a period of time with the Company or its affiliates; (ii) the achievement by the Participant, the Company or its affiliates of any other performance goals set by the Board; or (iii) any combination of the above conditions as specified in the applicable award agreement. If the specified conditions are not attained, the Participant will forfeit the portion of the restricted stock award with respect to which those conditions are not attained, and the underlying Subordinate Voting Shares will be forfeited. At the end of the restriction period, if the conditions, if any, have been satisfied, the restrictions imposed will lapse with respect to the applicable number of Subordinate Voting Shares. During the restriction period, unless otherwise provided in the applicable award agreement, a Participant will have the right to vote the shares underlying the restricted stock; however, all dividends will remain subject to restriction until the stock with respect to which the dividend was issued lapses. The Board may, in its discretion, accelerate the vesting and delivery of shares of restricted stock. Unless otherwise provided in the applicable award agreement or as may be determined by the Board upon a Participant's termination of service with the Company, the unvested portion of a restricted stock award will be forfeited. (iii) RSUs RSUs are granted in reference to a specified number of Subordinate Voting Shares and entitle the holder to receive, on achievement of specific performance goals established by the Board after a period of continued service with the Company or its affiliates or any combination of the above as set forth in the applicable award agreement, one Subordinate Voting Share for each such Subordinate Voting Share covered by the RSU; provided, that the Board may elect to pay cash, or part cash and part Subordinate Voting Shares in lieu of delivering only Subordinate Voting Shares. The Board may, in its discretion, accelerate the vesting of RSUs. Unless otherwise provided in the applicable award agreement or as may be determined by the Board upon a Participant's termination of service with the Company, the unvested portion of the RSUs will be forfeited. - 6 - (iv) Stock Appreciation Rights A SAR entitles the recipient to receive, upon exercise of the SAR, the increase in the fair market value of a specified number of Subordinate Voting Shares from the date of the grant of the SAR and the date of exercise payable in Subordinate Voting Shares. Any grant may specify a vesting period or periods before the SAR may become exercisable and permissible dates or periods on or during which the SAR shall be exercisable. No SAR may be exercised more than ten years from the grant date. Upon a Participant's termination of service, the same general conditions applicable to Options as described above would be applicable to the SAR. (v) Performance Compensation Awards A performance award entitles the recipient to receive, upon the achievement of one or more objective performance goals during such performance periods as the Board shall establish, payments, which may be denominated or payable in cash, shares (including, without limitation, restricted stock awards and RSUs), other securities of the Company, other awards under the LTIP or other property. Subject to the terms of the LTIP, the performance goals to be achieved during any performance period, the length of any performance period, the amount of any performance award granted, the amount of any payment or transfer to be made pursuant to any performance award and any other terms and conditions of any performance award shall be determined by the Board. (d) General The maximum term of the Options to be granted/awarded under the LTIP is ten years. The Board may impose restrictions on the grant, exercise or payment of an Award as it determines appropriate. Generally, Awards granted under the LTIP shall be non-transferable except by will or by the laws of descent and distribution. No Participant shall have any rights as a shareholder with respect to Subordinate Voting Shares covered by Options, SARs or RSUs, unless and until such Awards are settled in Subordinate Voting Shares. No Option (or, if applicable, SARs) shall be exercisable, no Subordinate Voting Shares shall be issued, no certificates for Subordinate Voting Shares shall be delivered and no payment shall be made under the LTIP except in compliance with all applicable laws. The Board may amend, alter, suspend, discontinue or terminate the LTIP and the Board may amend any outstanding Award at any time; provided that (i) such amendment, alteration, suspension, discontinuation, or termination shall be subject to approval by the Company's shareholders if such approval is necessary to comply with any tax or regulatory requirement applicable to the LTIP (including, without limitation, as necessary to comply with any rules or requirements of applicable securities exchange), (ii) no such amendment or termination may adversely affect Awards then outstanding without the Award holder's permission, and (iii) such amendment, alteration, suspension, discontinuation, or termination is in compliance with Canadian Securities Exchange policies. In the event of any reorganization, merger, consolidation, split-up, spin-off, combination, plan of arrangement, takeover bid or tender offer, repurchase or exchange of Subordinate Voting Shares or other securities of the Company or any other similar corporate transaction or event involving the change of control of the Company (or the Company shall enter into a written agreement to undergo such a transaction or event), the Board may, in its sole discretion, take such measures or make such adjustments in regards to any securities granted pursuant to the LTIP, as it deems appropriate. - 7 - (e) Tax Withholding The Company may take such action as it deems appropriate to ensure that all applicable federal, state, provincial, local and/or foreign payroll, withholding, income or other taxes, which are the sole and absolute responsibility of a Participant, are withheld or collected from such Participant. 4. Pension Plan Benefits The Company did not implement any deferred compensation plan, pension plan or other forms of funded or unfunded retirement compensation for its employees that provides for payments or benefits at, following or in connection with retirement. 5. Termination and Change of Control Benefits During Fiscal 2021, the CEO of the Company was Mr. Joseph Bayern. The employment agreement under which Mr. Bayern provided his services as CEO during Fiscal 2021, as more fully detailed below, included termination benefits in the event Mr. Bayern's employment was terminated by the Company without cause or by Mr. Bayern for good reason, representing 75% (9 months) of his base salary and his participation in the Company's group medical and dental insurance plan for the same period, six (6) months of which are contingent upon Mr. Bayern being unemployed three (3) months after the effective termination date of his employment. On May 9, 2022, Mr. Bayern ceased to be CEO of the Company. Mr. Ranjan Kalia was appointed CFO of the Company effective July 19, 2021. The employment agreement under which Mr. Ranjan Kalia provided his services as CFO during Fiscal 2021, as more fully described below, included termination benefits in the event Mr. Kalia's employment was terminated by the Company without cause or by Mr. Kalia for good reason, representing 100% (12 months) of his base salary and his participation in the Company's group medical and dental insurance plan for the same period, nine (9) months of which are contingent upon Mr. Kalia being unemployed three (3) months after the effective termination date of his employment. Effective March 14, 2022, Mr. Kalia voluntarily resigned and ceased to be the CFO of the Company and was replaced on an interim basis by Mr. Neil Davidson. Mr. Michael Carlotti was appointed CFO of the Company effective February 3, 2020. The employment agreement under which Mr. Carlotti provided his services as CFO during Fiscal 2021, as more fully described below, included termination benefits in the event Mr. Carlotti's employment was terminated by the Company without cause or by Mr. Carlotti for good reason, representing 50% (six (6) months) of his base salary. Effective July 9, 2021, Mr. Carlotti voluntarily resigned for health considerations and ceased to be the CFO of the Company and was replaced, effective July 19, 2021, by Mr. Ranjan Kalia. Mr. Neil Davidson was appointed COO of the Company effective February 3, 2020. The employment agreement under which Mr. Davidson provided his services during Fiscal 2021, as more fully detailed below, includes severance benefits in the event Mr. Davidson's employment is terminated by the Company without cause or by Mr. Davidson due to a diminution in his duties and responsibilities within the Company that occurs following a change of control of the Company, representing six (6) months of his base salary in regular monthly installments and his participation in the Company's group medical and dental insurance plan for the same period, three (3) months of which, in each case, are contingent upon Mr. Davidson being unemployed three (3) months after the effective date termination of his employment. Mr. Davidson ceased to be COO of the Company effective January 3, 2022. No formal written agreement has been entered into between Mr. Boris Jordan and the Company with respect to his services as the Executive Chairman of the Board. - 8 - Other than as described above, there are no compensatory plan(s) or arrangements(s) with NEOs providing for payments in the event of resignation, retirement or any other termination of the officer's employment or a change of NEOs' responsibilities following a change of control of the Company. In case of termination of NEOs, common law and statutory law apply. The following table sets forth the estimates of the incremental amounts that would have been payable to each of the NEOs upon termination of employment without cause or change of control pursuant to the terms of their employment agreements, assuming that such events had taken place on December 31, 2021, the last day of the Company's 2021 fiscal year. The table does not include the following: · the value of insurance benefits that could be continued for during a certain period following the occurrence of the respective event since they are generally available to all salaried employees; · the value of additional amounts that could be payable to each of the NEOs upon termination of employment without cause or change of control pursuant to common law and statutory law; · an estimate of the incremental amounts payable to Mr. Jordan upon termination of employment without cause or change of control since no formal written agreement has been entered into between Mr. Jordan and the Company with respect to his services as the Executive Chairman of the Board; and · an estimate of the incremental amounts payable to Mr. Lusardi upon termination of employment without cause or change of control since no formal agreement has been entered into between Mr. Lusardi and the Company with respect to severance in the event of termination without cause of his services as the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board, or change of control. Name Termination without Cause Change of Control Mr. Joseph Bayern(1) $ 581,250 $ 581,250 Mr. Ranjan Kalia(2) $ 475,000 $ 475,000 Mr. Michael Carlotti(3) $ 175,000 $ 175,000 Mr. Neil Davidson(4) $ 212,500 $ 212,500 Notes : (1) Effective May 9, 2022, Mr. Bayern voluntarily resigned and ceased to be the CEO of the Company and was replaced effective as at such date, by Mr. Matt Darin. (2) Effective March 14, 2022, Mr. Kalia voluntarily resigned and ceased to be the CFO of the Company and was replaced on an interim basis, effective as at such date, by Mr. Neil Davidson. (3) Effective July 9, 2021, Mr. Carlotti voluntarily resigned for health considerations and ceased to be the CFO of the Company and was replaced, effective July 19, 2021, by Mr. Ranjan Kalia. (4) Effective January 3, 2022, Mr. Neil Davidson retired and ceased to be COO of the Company. Director Compensation The Company pays compensation to its directors, which is comprised of (i) cash and (ii) awards granted in accordance with the terms of the LTIP and the Canadian Securities Exchange policies, or a combination of both. As at the date hereof, each non-executive director is entitled to an annual cash retainer in the amount of $50,000, and each of the Chair of the Audit Committee and the Chair of the CN Committee is entitled to an additional annual cash retainer in the amount of $100,000. The Company does not offer a meeting fee for Board or committee members. In addition, the Company may from time to time form ad hoc special committees to evaluate a special transaction. Depending on the transaction being evaluated, directors may be paid a special retainer for acting on such committee, and may also be paid a meeting fee. Further, each non-executive director, subject to their continued service as a director of the Company, is entitled to an annual grant of RSUs having an aggregate value of $150,000. The Company may grant additional RSUs to certain of its non-executive directors from time to time, as determined by the Board in its discretion. The directors are also reimbursed for any out-of-pocket travel expenses incurred in order to attend meetings of the Board, committees of the Board or meetings of the shareholders of the Company. © Publicnow 2022 All news about CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. 02:24p CURALEAF : STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION – VENTURE ISSUERS FOR THE YEAR ENDED .. PU 06/27 Fab 5 Freddy and Curaleaf Expand B Noble Cannabis Brand to New Jersey CI 06/16 Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Lancaster, Pennsylvania Dispensary CI 06/15 CURALEAF : NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF LISTED SECURITIES - Form 6-K PU 06/09 Upcoming Investor Conference and Presentation Schedule AQ 06/08 24/7 MARKET NEWS : Upcoming Investor Conference and Presentation Schedule AQ 06/01 Oregon Cannabis Investigation Serves As A Reminder About Consumer Product Safety AQ 06/01 Curaleaf Announces June Investor Community Conference and Event Participation AQ 05/24 Curaleaf Expands New Jersey Adult-Use Sales to Edgewater Park Dispensary CI 05/24 Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tyneeha Rivers as Chief People Officer CI Analyst Recommendations on CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. 2020 CURALEAF : Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Curaleaf's Price Target to $20 From $18, Keeps at Ove.. MT