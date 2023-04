April 17 (Reuters) - Cannabis firm Curaleaf Holdings Inc said on Monday the Board of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory (CRC) reversed an earlier decision and voted to approve Curaleaf's adult-use cannabis licenses.

Curaleaf shares plunged 7.2% on Friday after CRC denied Cualeaf's renewal of its cultivation and retail licenses for adult use, according to the New Jersey government's website. (Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)