Publicerat: 2024-07-02 14:11:38

Copenhagen, Denmark, 2 July 2024 - today Curasight A/S ("Curasight" or the "Company" - TICKER: CURAS) held an Extraordinary General Meeting at the office of DLA Piper Denmark, Oslo Plads 2, 2100 Copenhagen OE, Denmark

Today, the shareholders in Curasight passed the following resolutions at an Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with the agenda:

Proposals from the Board of Directors

1.1 Authorisationto the Board of Directors to issue warrants with pre-emption rights

A proposal from the Board of Directors to introduce a warrant authorization to the Board of Directors in the Company's Articles of Association was unanimously adopted with all votes represented at the general meeting. Consequently, the Company's Articles of Association will be updated to incorporate the following new sections:

5.2.3 Selskabets bestyrelse er bemyndiget til ad én eller flere gange i henhold til selskabslovens § 155, jf. § 169, at udstede op til 4.000.000 warrants i Selskabet med ret til tegning af op til i alt nominelt 200.000 kr. kapitalandele i Selskabet med fortegningsret for de eksisterende kapitalejere til en kurs og fordeling, som fastlægges af bestyrelsen. Kursen kan være under markedskursen på tidspunktet for bestyrelsens beslutning. The Company's board of directors is authorised, pursuant to s. 155 of the Danish Companies Act, cf. s. 169 thereof, in one or several instances, to issue up to a total of 4,000,000 warrants in the Company, which will entitle their holder(s) to subscribe for up to a total of nominally DKK 200,000 shares in the Company with pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders at a subscription price and allocation determined by the board of directors. The subscription price may be below the market price at the time of the decision of the board of directors. Samtidig er bestyrelsen bemyndiget til at foretage den dertil hørende forhøjelse af Selskabets aktiekapital ad en eller flere omgange med op til nominelt 200.000 kr. eller et andet beløb som følge af eventuel regulering af antallet af udstedte warrants, antallet af kapitalandele, som de udstedte warrants giver ret til at tegne, og/eller tegningskursen i henhold til de til enhver tid gældende vilkår for de udstedte warrants. Bemyndigelsen løber frem til 2. juli 2029. Aktier udstedt i henhold til bemyndigelsen i dette pkt. 5.2.3 skal indbetales fuldt ud ved gældskonvertering eller kontant indskud, være omsætningspapirer, skal lyde på navn og noteres på navn i Selskabets ejerbog. Der gælder samme indskrænkninger i aktiernes omsættelighed, som gælder for de eksisterende aktier, og ingen aktionær er forpligtet til at lade aktier indløse helt eller delvist. The Company's board of directors is also authorised to carry out any related share capital increases, in one or several instances, up to a total of nominally DKK 200,000 or such other amount as required following an adjustment of the number of warrants, the numbers of shares that issued warrants entitle the holder(s) to subscribe and/or the exercise price in accordance with the terms governing the issued warrants. The authorization is valid until 2 July 2029. Shares issued pursuant to the authorization in this clause 5.2.3 must be paid up in full by conversion of debt or by cash payment, be negotiable instruments, be registered by name and be registered by the name of shareholders in the Company's shareholders' register. The same restrictions on transferability as those applying to the existing shares apply and no shareholder shall be obligated to have the shares redeemed partly or in full. Bestyrelsen er bemyndiget til at genanvende eller genudstede eventuelle bortfaldne ikke-udnyttede warrants, forudsat at genanvendelsen eller genudstedelsen finder sted inden for de vilkår og tidsmæssige begrænsninger, der fremgår af bemyndigelsen. The board of directors is authorized to reuse or reissue any lapsed, non-exercised warrants, provided that such reuse or reissuance observes the terms and the expiration date set out in this authorization.

1.2 Authorisation to the Board of Directors to issue warrants without pre-emption rights

A proposal from the Board of Directors to introduce a warrant authorization to the Board of Directors in the Company's Articles of Association was unanimously adopted with all votes represented at the general meeting. Consequently, the Company's Articles of Association will be updated to incorporate the following new sections:

5.2.4 Selskabets bestyrelse er bemyndiget til ad én eller flere gange i henhold til selskabslovens § 155, jf. § 169, at udstede op til 4.000.000 warrants i Selskabet med ret til tegning af op til i alt nominelt 200.000 kr. kapitalandele i Selskabet uden fortegningsret for de eksisterende kapitalejere i Selskabet til en kurs og fordeling, som fastlægges af bestyrelsen. Kursen kan være under markedskursen på tidspunktet for bestyrelsens beslutning. The Company's board of directors is authorised, pursuant to s. 155 of the Danish Companies Act, cf. s. 169 thereof, in one or several instances, to issue up to a total of 4,000,000 warrants in the Company, which will entitle their holder(s) to subscribe for up to a total of nominally DKK 200,000 shares in the Company without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders at a subscription price and allocation determined by the board of directors. The subscription price may be below the market price at the time of the decision of the board of directors. Samtidig er bestyrelsen bemyndiget til at foretage den dertil hørende forhøjelse af Selskabets aktiekapital ad en eller flere omgange med op til nominelt 200.000 kr. eller et andet beløb som følge af eventuel regulering af antallet af udstedte warrants, antallet af kapitalandele, som de udstedte warrants giver ret til at tegne, og/eller tegningskursen i henhold til de til enhver tid gældende vilkår for de udstedte warrants. Bemyndigelsen løber frem til 2. juli 2029. Aktier udstedt i henhold til bemyndigelsen i dette pkt. 5.2.4 skal indbetales fuldt ud ved gældskonvertering eller kontant indskud, være omsætningspapirer, skal lyde på navn og noteres på navn i Selskabets ejerbog. Der gælder samme indskrænkninger i aktiernes omsættelighed, som gælder for de eksisterende aktier, og ingen aktionær er forpligtet til at lade aktier indløse helt eller delvist. The Company's board of directors is also authorised to carry out any related share capital increases, in one or several instances, up to a total of nominally DKK 200,000 or such other amount as required following an adjustment of the number of warrants, the numbers of shares that issued warrants entitle the holder(s) to subscribe and/or the exercise price in accordance with the terms governing the issued warrants. The authorization is valid until 2 July 2029. Shares issued pursuant to the authorization in this clause 5.2.4 must be paid up in full by conversion of debt or by cash payment, be negotiable instruments, be registered by name and be registered by the name of shareholders in the Company's shareholders' register. The same restrictions on transferability as those applying to the existing shares apply and no shareholder shall be obligated to have the shares redeemed partly or in full. Bestyrelsen er bemyndiget til at genanvende eller genudstede eventuelle bortfaldne ikke-udnyttede warrants, forudsat at genanvendelsen eller genudstedelsen finder sted inden for de vilkår og tidsmæssige begrænsninger, der fremgår af bemyndigelsen. The board of directors is authorized to reuse or reissue any lapsed, non-exercised warrants, provided that such reuse or reissuance observes the terms and the expiration date set out in this authorization.

1.3 Authorisation to the chairman of the meeting

The general meeting adopted a resolution to authorise the chairman of the meeting Ulrik Bangsbo Hansen to apply for registration of the resolutions passed and to make certain amendments, if necessary.

The Company's new articles of association will be published on the Company's website once they have been registered with the Danish Business Authority, and likewise, the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will also be made available on the website.

