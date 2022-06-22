Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CureVac N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVAC   NL0015436031

CUREVAC N.V.

(CVAC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
14.31 USD   +0.92%
04:06pCureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting
EQ
06/15TRANSCRIPT : CureVac N.V. Presents at The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference 2022, Jun-15-2022 09:30 AM
CI
06/13Nykode Therapeutics Names CureVac Exec As New Chief Development Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting

06/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Issuer: CureVac / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting

22.06.2022 / 22:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting

 

TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA – June 22, 2022 – CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting.

 

The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals. The proposals voted in favor for included the re-appointment of Craig Tooman, appointment of Dr. Debra Barker and appointment of
Dr. Klaus Schollmeier as supervisory board members, the re-appointment of Dr. Franz-Werner Haas and appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as managing directors.

 

A table containing tabulations of the votes casted is expected to be released in the coming days.

 

About CureVac

CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac’s proprietary technology is the use of optimized mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. In July 2020, CureVac entered in a collaboration with GSK to jointly develop new products in prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases based on CureVac’s second-generation mRNA technology. This collaboration was later extended to the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and modified mRNA vaccine technologies. Based on its proprietary technology, CureVac has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 900 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

 

CureVac Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1298

M: +49 160 90 496949

sarah.fakih@curevac.com

 

 

 

 

CureVac Media Relations Contact
Bettina Jödicke-Braas, Manager Communications

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T +49 7071 9883-1087

bettina.joedicke-braas@curevac.com

 

 

Forward-Looking Statements CureVac

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward looking statements” as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries CureVac AG, CureVac Real Estate GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG, CureVac Corporate Services GmbH and CureVac RNA Printer GmbH (the “company”) regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of the potential efficacy of the company’s vaccine and treatment candidates and the company’s strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project,” or “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “intend,” or “should,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of the company’s performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in the company’s industry, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business and results of operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the company’s control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please reference the company’s reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.


Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CureVac
Friedrich-Miescher-Str. 15
72076 Tübingen
Germany
EQS News ID: 1381557

 
End of News DGAP News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CUREVAC N.V.
04:06pCureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting
EQ
06/15TRANSCRIPT : CureVac N.V. Presents at The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference 2022, Ju..
CI
06/13Nykode Therapeutics Names CureVac Exec As New Chief Development Officer
MT
06/09TRANSCRIPT : CureVac N.V. Presents at 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-09-..
CI
06/09Novartis Exec To Join CureVac As Chief Development Officer
MT
06/08CureVac Acquires Frame Cancer Therapeutics in Transaction Valued at 32 Million Euros
MT
06/08CUREVAC N : Accelerates Oncology Strategy with Acquisition of Frame Cancer Therapeutics, A..
PU
06/08CUREVAC N : Announces Changes of CDO - Myriam Mendila to succeed Klaus Edvardsen - Form 6-..
PU
06/08CureVac Accelerates Oncology Strategy with Acquisition of Frame Cancer Therapeutics, Ad..
EQ
06/08CureVac Announces Changes of CDO - Myriam Mendila to succeed Klaus Edvardsen
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUREVAC N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 72,2 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
Net income 2022 -212 M -223 M -223 M
Net cash 2022 507 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 513 M 2 652 M 2 652 M
EV / Sales 2022 27,8x
EV / Sales 2023 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 824
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart CUREVAC N.V.
Duration : Period :
CureVac N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUREVAC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,43 €
Average target price 24,86 €
Spread / Average Target 85,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franz-Werner Haas Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Kemula Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Baron Jean Stéphenne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Splawski Chief Scientific Officer
Malte Greune Chief Operating & Production Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUREVAC N.V.-58.67%2 652
MODERNA, INC.-48.82%51 705
LONZA GROUP AG-35.73%37 662
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-29.55%37 623
SEAGEN INC.9.97%31 295
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.02%16 796