CureVac Appoints International Financial Expert Michael Brosnan to Supervisory Board



20.06.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST

TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA – June 20, 2023 – CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) (“CureVac”), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), today announced the appointment of Michael Brosnan as an independent director to the company's Supervisory Board. Mr. Brosnan replaces Hans Christoph Tanner, who has been a member of CureVac’s Supervisory Board since 2015. Michael Brosnan was appointed at CureVac's Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2023.

“Michael is an excellent addition to the CureVac board. His global financial and audit experience will help manage financial stability as we move towards late-stage clinical development and commercialization,” said Jean Stéphenne, Chairman of CureVac’s Supervisory Board. “We would like to extend our wholehearted thanks to Hans Christoph for his dedication and guidance for the past eight years and wish him the very best for the future.”

Mr. Brosnan is a highly regarded international financial expert, with extensive experience in executive and non-executive financial board roles and as an auditor. He currently serves as a member of the supervisory board and chairman of the audit committee at MorphoSys AG. He also is a member of the supervisory board and chairman of the audit Committee of Daimler Truck AG. Until his retirement in 2019, he was the CFO of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG. Prior to taking over management roles in financial departments, he was an audit partner at KPMG. Mr. Brosnan holds a degree in business administration and accounting from North­eastern University, Boston.

“CureVac is a pioneer in the mRNA field, and I’m delighted to join the company at a time of exceptional growth and progress,” said Mr. Brosnan. “I look forward to working with my fellow Supervisory Board members and the executive team to help deliver on the promise of this transformative technology.”

About CureVac

CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac’s proprietary technology is the use of optimized mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. In July 2020, CureVac entered in a collaboration with GSK to jointly develop new products in prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases based on CureVac’s second-generation mRNA technology. This collaboration was later extended to the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and modified mRNA vaccine technologies. Based on its proprietary technology, CureVac has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac N.V. has its headquarters in Tübingen, Germany, and has more than 1,100 employees across its sites in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and the U.S. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.



