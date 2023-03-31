CureVac N : Final Tabulation Table of Votes Cast on the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

|
CureVac N.V., Tübingen, Germany
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, March 28, 2023
Voting results - Overview
Agenda Item 2
Appointment of Dr. Alexander Zehnder as managing director of the Company - accepted
159.164.046
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 71.10 % of the registered share capital)
159.060.946
Yes votes
99.94 % of the valid votes cast
89.959
No votes
0.05 % of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 3
Appointment of Myriam Mendila, MD as managing director of the Company - accepted
|
159.164.046
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 71.10 % of the registered share capital)
159.065.670
Yes votes
99.94 % of the valid votes cast
89.868
No votes
0.05 % of the valid votes cast
