    CVAC   NL0015436031

CUREVAC N.V.

(CVAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
6.970 USD   +4.50%
CureVac N : Final Tabulation Table of Votes Cast on the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
Curevac N.V. Approves the Appointment of Alexander Zehnder and Myriam Mendila as Managing Directors
CI
CureVac Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
CureVac N : Final Tabulation Table of Votes Cast on the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

03/31/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
CureVac N.V., Tübingen, Germany
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, March 28, 2023

Voting results - Overview

Agenda Item 2 Appointment of Dr. Alexander Zehnder as managing director of the Company - accepted
159.164.046 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 71.10 % of the registered share capital)
159.060.946 Yes votes 99.94 % of the valid votes cast
89.959 No votes 0.05 % of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 3 Appointment of Myriam Mendila, MD as managing director of the Company - accepted
159.164.046 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 71.10 % of the registered share capital)
159.065.670 Yes votes 99.94 % of the valid votes cast
89.868 No votes 0.05 % of the valid votes cast

Attachments

Disclaimer

CureVac NV published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 21:17:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 73,4 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
Net income 2022 -199 M -217 M -217 M
Net cash 2022 482 M 526 M 526 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 358 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 824
Free-Float 40,0%
Managers and Directors
Franz-Werner Haas Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Kemula Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Baron Jean Stéphenne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Splawski Chief Scientific Officer
Malte Greune Chief Operating & Production Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUREVAC N.V.10.61%1 481
MODERNA, INC.-17.92%56 864
LONZA GROUP AG19.93%44 174
SEAGEN INC.58.03%37 999
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.85%36 207
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-17.90%24 220
