CureVac N : Press Release dated June 27, 2022 - Form 6-K

Voting results - Overview

Agenda Item 3 Adoption of the annual accounts over the financial year 2021 - accepted

141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)

141.332.795 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast

13.707 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast

Agenda Item 5 Release of managing directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2021 - accepted

141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)

141.263.845 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast

76.751 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast

Agenda Item 6 Release of supervisory directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2021 - accepted

141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)

141.207.929 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast

134.708 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast

Agenda Item 7 Re-appointment of Dr. Franz-Werner Haas as managing director and chair of the Management Board - accepted

141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)

141.468.072 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast

31.987 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast

Agenda Item 8 Appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as managing director of the Management Board (as Chief Operating Officer) - accepted

141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)

141.470.615 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast