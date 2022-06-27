|
CureVac N : Press Release dated June 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
|
CureVac N.V., Tübingen, Germany
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, June 22, 2022
|
|
Voting results - Overview
|
|
Agenda Item 3
|
Adoption of the annual accounts over the financial year 2021 - accepted
|
|
|
141.532.328
|
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
|
|
|
|
141.332.795
|
Yes votes
|
99.9 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
13.707
|
No votes
|
0.0 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 5
|
Release of managing directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2021 - accepted
|
|
|
|
141.532.328
|
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
|
|
|
|
141.263.845
|
Yes votes
|
99.9 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
76.751
|
No votes
|
0.0 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 6
|
Release of supervisory directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2021 - accepted
|
|
|
|
141.532.328
|
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
|
|
|
|
141.207.929
|
Yes votes
|
99.9 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
134.708
|
No votes
|
0.0 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 7
|
Re-appointment of Dr. Franz-Werner Haas as managing director and chair of the Management Board - accepted
|
|
|
|
141.532.328
|
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
|
|
|
|
141.468.072
|
Yes votes
|
99.9 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
31.987
|
No votes
|
0.0 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 8
|
Appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as managing director of the Management Board (as Chief Operating Officer) - accepted
|
|
|
141.532.328
|
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
|
|
|
|
141.470.615
|
Yes votes
|
99.9 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
29.693
|
No votes
|
0.0 % of the valid votes cast
|
CureVac N.V., Tübingen, Germany
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, June 22, 2022
|
|
Agenda Item 9
|
Appointment of Dr. Klaus Schollmeier as member of the Supervisory Board - accepted
|
|
|
141.532.328
|
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
|
|
|
|
141.435.411
|
Yes votes
|
99.9 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
64.934
|
No votes
|
0.0 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 10
|
Re-appointment of Craig Allen Tooman as member of the Supervisory Board - accepted
|
|
|
141.532.328
|
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
|
|
|
|
139.594.830
|
Yes votes
|
98.6 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
1.904.609
|
No votes
|
1.3 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 11
|
Appointment of Dr. Debra Barker as member of the Supervisory Board - accepted
|
|
|
141.532.328
|
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
|
|
|
|
141.479.825
|
Yes votes
|
99.9 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
20.212
|
No votes
|
0.0 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 12
|
Appointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2023 - accepted
|
|
|
141.532.328
|
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
|
|
|
|
141.388.202
|
Yes votes
|
99.9 % of the valid votes cast
|
|
|
|
110.565
|
No votes
|
0.0 % of the valid votes cast
|
