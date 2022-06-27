Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CureVac N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVAC   NL0015436031

CUREVAC N.V.

(CVAC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
14.09 USD   -3.63%
05:15pCUREVAC N : Press Release dated June 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
06/22CUREVAC N : Announces Voting Results of General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
06/22CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CureVac N : Press Release dated June 27, 2022 - Form 6-K

06/27/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CureVac N.V., Tübingen, Germany
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, June 22, 2022
Voting results - Overview
Agenda Item 3 Adoption of the annual accounts over the financial year 2021 - accepted
141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
141.332.795 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast
13.707 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 5 Release of managing directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2021 - accepted
141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
141.263.845 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast
76.751 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 6 Release of supervisory directors from liability for the exercise of their duties during the financial year 2021 - accepted
141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
141.207.929 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast
134.708 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 7 Re-appointment of Dr. Franz-Werner Haas as managing director and chair of the Management Board - accepted
141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
141.468.072 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast
31.987 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 8 Appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as managing director of the Management Board (as Chief Operating Officer) - accepted
141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
141.470.615 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast
29.693 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast

1

CureVac N.V., Tübingen, Germany
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, June 22, 2022
Agenda Item 9 Appointment of Dr. Klaus Schollmeier as member of the Supervisory Board - accepted
141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
141.435.411 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast
64.934 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 10 Re-appointment of Craig Allen Tooman as member of the Supervisory Board - accepted
141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
139.594.830 Yes votes 98.6 % of the valid votes cast
1.904.609 No votes 1.3 % of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 11 Appointment of Dr. Debra Barker as member of the Supervisory Board - accepted
141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
141.479.825 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast
20.212 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 12 Appointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2023 - accepted
141.532.328 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 75.66 % of the registered share capital)
141.388.202 Yes votes 99.9 % of the valid votes cast
110.565 No votes 0.0 % of the valid votes cast

2

Disclaimer

CureVac NV published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CUREVAC N.V.
05:15pCUREVAC N : Press Release dated June 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
06/22CUREVAC N : Announces Voting Results of General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
06/22CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting
EQ
06/22CureVac N.V. Announces Board Changes
CI
06/22TRANSCRIPT : CureVac N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/15TRANSCRIPT : CureVac N.V. Presents at The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference 2022, Ju..
CI
06/13Nykode Therapeutics Names CureVac Exec As New Chief Development Officer
MT
06/09TRANSCRIPT : CureVac N.V. Presents at 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-09-..
CI
06/09SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Thursday
MT
06/09Novartis Exec To Join CureVac As Chief Development Officer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUREVAC N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 72,2 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
Net income 2022 -212 M -223 M -223 M
Net cash 2022 507 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 592 M 2 734 M 2 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 28,9x
EV / Sales 2023 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 824
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart CUREVAC N.V.
Duration : Period :
CureVac N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUREVAC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,86 €
Average target price 24,86 €
Spread / Average Target 79,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franz-Werner Haas Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Kemula Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Baron Jean Stéphenne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Splawski Chief Scientific Officer
Malte Greune Chief Operating & Production Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUREVAC N.V.-57.39%2 734
MODERNA, INC.-43.20%57 385
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.22%40 468
LONZA GROUP AG-32.67%39 851
SEAGEN INC.16.00%33 010
CELLTRION, INC.-11.36%18 371