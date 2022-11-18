CureVac N : Transcript

CureVac Conference Call, November 16, 2022 Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Presenters Dr. Franz-Werner Haas Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ulrike Gnad-Vogt Interim Chief Development Officer Ronald Plasterk Senior Vice President VP Science & Innovation Pierre Kemula Chief Financial Officer Dr. Sarah Fakih Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Page 1 of 23

Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon and welcome to our conference call. My name is Sarah Fakih, and I am the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at CureVac. Please let me introduce today's speakers. On the call with me are Franz-Werner Haas, the Chief Executive Officer of CureVac, Ulrike Gnad-Vogt, our interim Chief Development Officer, Ronald Plasterk, our Senior Vice President Science and Innovation, and Pierre Kemula, Chief Financial Officer of CureVac.

FRANZ-WERNER HAAS Thank you, Sarah. Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to this conference call from us, here at CureVac. 2022 has been a highly productive year for our company. We have significantly grown our operational bandwidth across the organization and, most importantly, our three core competencies: broad technology platform, robust product development pipeline and large GMP manufacturing capacities. Let me give you a short overview of four key developments in these areas. First, in our prophylactic vaccine product pipeline, we continue to execute on our broad clinical development programs in COVID-19 and flu, which started earlier in 2022 in collaboration with our partner, GSK. The ongoing four clinical trials that have successfully extended our broad technology platform into modified, as well as multivalent mRNA approaches, are on track to deliver meaningful clinical data, early next year. Second, beyond our progress in prophylactic vaccines, the next growth driver we are moving forward with maximum speed and focus is oncology. With the acquisition of Frame Cancer Therapeutics and the partnership with myNEO, we have made an impressive start to the implementation of our expanded oncology strategy. Today, there is an enormous gap between state-of-the-art analytical methods that provide vast amounts of data about the patient's individual cancer and current treatment options. Immuno-oncology is, particularly, suited to bridge that gap. We intend to access and translate available data into a meaningful pipeline of new mRNA cancer vaccine candidates driven out of the Page 3 of 23

former Frame Cancer Therapeutic site in Amsterdam, which we plan to make our cancer antigen discovery hub. Third, we progressed on the development of dedicated oncology enablers, first and foremost, the RNA printer, our automated manufacturing solution for GMP grade, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. In October this year, we submitted applications to the regulatory authorities for the first manufacturing licenses to support our oncology road map. Furthermore, we are advancing the development of a proprietary lipid nanoparticle, or LNP technology, that in oncology, we expect to provide additional advantages for the delivery of novel mRNA cancer vaccine candidates. Fourth, we also presented data from the Phase I expansion study of our non-coding RNA, CV8102, at the meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC, earlier this month. CV8102 demonstrated a solid safety profile and preliminary efficacy in heavily pretreated patients with advanced melanoma. In addition to those four developments, we closed the third quarter of 2022 with a solid cash position of €540.9 million, and Pierre will later talk you through the financial details. On Slide 5, let me briefly highlight the CureVac pipeline to show you how we are leveraging our strong mRNA expertise across our three therapeutic areas of prophylactic vaccines, oncology and molecular therapy, addressing diseases with high unmet medical need. Page 4 of 23