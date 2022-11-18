Advanced search
    CVAC   NL0015436031

CUREVAC N.V.

(CVAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
8.500 USD   +4.04%
CureVac N : Transcript

11/18/2022 | 08:29am EST
CureVac Conference Call, November 16, 2022

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

Presenters

Dr. Franz-Werner Haas

Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Ulrike Gnad-Vogt

Interim Chief Development Officer

Ronald Plasterk

Senior Vice President VP Science & Innovation

Pierre Kemula

Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Sarah Fakih

Vice President Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

SARAH FAKIH

Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon and welcome to our conference call. My name is Sarah Fakih, and I am the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at CureVac.

Please let me introduce today's speakers.

On the call with me are Franz-Werner Haas, the Chief Executive Officer of CureVac, Ulrike Gnad-Vogt, our interim Chief Development Officer, Ronald Plasterk, our Senior Vice President Science and Innovation, and Pierre Kemula, Chief Financial Officer of CureVac.

Please note that this call is a live webcast that will be archived on the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website.

Before we begin, a few Forward-Looking Statements: The discussion and responses to your questions on this call reflect management's view as of today, Wednesday, November 16th, 2022.

We will be making statements and providing responses to your questions that state our intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future. These constitute forward-looking statements for the purpose of the Safe Harbor provisions.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. CureVac disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

I will now turn the call over to Franz.

FRANZ-WERNER HAAS

Thank you, Sarah. Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to this conference call from us, here at CureVac. 2022 has been a highly productive year for our company. We have significantly grown our operational bandwidth across the organization and, most importantly, our three core competencies: broad technology platform, robust product development pipeline and large GMP manufacturing capacities.

Let me give you a short overview of four key developments in these areas. First, in our prophylactic vaccine product pipeline, we continue to execute on our broad clinical development programs in COVID-19 and flu, which started earlier in 2022 in collaboration with our partner, GSK.

The ongoing four clinical trials that have successfully extended our broad technology platform into modified, as well as multivalent mRNA approaches, are on track to deliver meaningful clinical data, early next year.

Second, beyond our progress in prophylactic vaccines, the next growth driver we are moving forward with maximum speed and focus is oncology. With the acquisition of Frame Cancer Therapeutics and the partnership with myNEO, we have made an impressive start to the implementation of our expanded oncology strategy.

Today, there is an enormous gap between state-of-the-art analytical methods that provide vast amounts of data about the patient's individual cancer and current treatment options. Immuno-oncology is, particularly, suited to bridge that gap.

We intend to access and translate available data into a meaningful pipeline of new mRNA cancer vaccine candidates driven out of the

former Frame Cancer Therapeutic site in Amsterdam, which we plan to make our cancer antigen discovery hub.

Third, we progressed on the development of dedicated oncology enablers, first and foremost, the RNA printer, our automated manufacturing solution for GMP grade, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

In October this year, we submitted applications to the regulatory authorities for the first manufacturing licenses to support our oncology road map. Furthermore, we are advancing the development of a proprietary lipid nanoparticle, or LNP technology, that in oncology, we expect to provide additional advantages for the delivery of novel mRNA cancer vaccine candidates.

Fourth, we also presented data from the Phase I expansion study of our non-coding RNA, CV8102, at the meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC, earlier this month.

CV8102 demonstrated a solid safety profile and preliminary efficacy in heavily pretreated patients with advanced melanoma.

In addition to those four developments, we closed the third quarter of 2022 with a solid cash position of €540.9 million, and Pierre will later talk you through the financial details.

On Slide 5, let me briefly highlight the CureVac pipeline to show you how we are leveraging our strong mRNA expertise across our three therapeutic areas of prophylactic vaccines, oncology and molecular therapy, addressing diseases with high unmet medical need.

Our most advanced area of prophylactic vaccines is driven by the technological advances of our versatile second-generation mRNA backbone. This backbone broadly spans unmodified and modified mRNA, as well as monovalent and multivalent vaccine formats to diversify and advance our product development pipeline.

All these approaches are currently being validated in four Phase I clinical trials in COVID-19 and flu that we are conducting together with GSK.

The clinical insights we expect to gain from these four studies will also accelerate the ongoing expansion of our oncology program. In this area, our strategic priority is the development of a portfolio of novel cancer vaccine candidates that can elicit strong systemic and tumor-directed immune responses, based on our second-generation backbone.

Through the implementation of synergistic technologies, we established a highly efficient antigen discovery engine. This will allow us to develop product candidates featuring differentiated new antigens, as well as tumor-associated antigens.

As already highlighted, our clinical oncology candidate, CV8102, is currently being assessed in a Phase I dose escalation trial in solid tumors and an expansion study in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. Ulrike will come back to the data we presented on CV8102 at the SITC.

The third therapeutic area, molecular therapy, we are developing optimized mRNA therapeutics, together with several collaboration partners that are intended to address therapeutic proteins to treat rare and metabolic diseases.

