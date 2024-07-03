Health-care company stocks fell as investors shifted into riskier sectors of the market.

GSK struck a deal to buy the rights to CureVac's Covid-19 and flu vaccines for up to $1.56 billion in a bid to regain ground lost to newcomers during the pandemic.

The approval of Eli Lilly's new Alzheimer's drug will hasten the transformation of treatment of the dementia-causing condition, The Wall Street Journal reported. With drugs such as Kisunla coming online, Alzheimer's treatment promises to slow the cognitive decline, if only modestly, and to become more widely used.

