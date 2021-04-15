PRESS RELEASE: CureVac Announces Financial Results and Business Updates for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year of 2020

DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Annual Results CureVac Announces Financial Results and Business Updates for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year of 2020 2021-04-15 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CureVac Announces Financial Results and Business Updates for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year of 2020 - COVID-19 vaccine candidate: CVnCoV in final stage of clinical development and believed to be well on track to provide data for conditional approval based on EMA rolling submission - Pivotal Phase 2b/3 in Europe and Latin America fully recruited with over 40,000 participants. Interim analysis for vaccine efficacy expected in Q2 2021 - Phase 2a trial in Peru and Panama amended for addition of secondary endpoint for vaccine efficacy in total population with a focus on participants over the age of 60 - CVnCoV demonstrates, in preclinical challenge study, full protection from infections with Variant of Concern B.1.351 (South Africa variant) - Expanding COVID-19 vaccine program: Three new CVnCoV studies in specific populations expected to be initiated soon - Advancing the commercial organization and preparing access to commercial territories - Expanded manufacturing network with European partners expected to manufacture up to 300 million doses of CVnCoV by end of 2021 and up to one billion doses in 2022 - Partnerships with Bayer, GSK and the UK government (partnership under final discussions) to rapidly advance first-generation vaccines and expand into second-generation vaccines in our COVID-19 program - Oncology lead asset CV8102: Phase 1 expansion cohort initiated with preferred dose in patients with advanced melanoma - Financials: - Cash position of EUR1.32 billion as of December 31, 2020 - Additional USD517.5 million in gross proceeds based on issuance of 5,750,000 common shares from February 2021 capital raise TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - April 15, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced business updates and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. "2020 was a year of fundamental corporate transformation, which has propelled CureVac forward in its growth from a research-oriented biotech to an integrated, commercial biopharma company based on our unique mRNA technology and a broad clinical COVID-19 vaccine program," said Franz-Werner Haas, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac. "mRNA has emerged as a key technology that leads the charge against the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is only starting to realize its full potential in the development of new prophylactic vaccines and therapeutics in other areas such as oncology. Moving into 2021, we will continue the development of our company and, subject to regulatory approval, execute on our core mandate to broadly deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. We have made great progress in achieving these goals and are now leveraging the solid foundation we laid to further tackle emerging variants in our COVID-19 vaccine program, advance into second-generation COVID-19 vaccines and infectious diseases and expand our clinical pipeline in oncology and protein therapies." "We closed 2020 with a strong cash position of EUR1.32 billion, including the proceeds of a private round financing in July, our IPO in August and a grant from the German government in September. This was further complemented by a significant upfront payment from our Advanced Purchase Agreement with the European Commission for 225 million doses of CVnCoV with an option for an additional 180 million doses," said Pierre Kemula, Chief Financial Officer of CureVac. "In addition, in February 2021, we successfully raised aggregated gross proceeds of approximately USD517.5 million in our first follow-on financing. With our strong cash position, we believe we are in a great position to accelerate our corporate transformation from a research-oriented biotech to a commercial-stage biopharma company and to continue to grow the business around our broad clinical pipeline while building up commercial expertise and infrastructure." Selected Business Updates Prophylactic Vaccines CVnCoV - Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate CVnCoV is CureVac's first-generation vaccine candidate in its clinical COVID-19 vaccine program. Based on optimized, non-chemically modified mRNA, CVnCoV has shown to be well tolerated and to induce robust immune responses at a 12µg dose. CureVac's technology enables CVnCoV to remain stable at standard refrigerator temperature for at least three months - a critical advantage as the world faces a pandemic that demands safe vaccines produced and distributed on a global scale. Pivotal Phase 2b/3 in Europe and Latin America The pivotal Phase 2b/3 study (HERALD), initiated on December 14, 2020, has successfully completed recruitment, with currently over 40,000 participants. Of those participants, approximately 75% were enrolled in Latin America and 25% were enrolled in Europe. The initial Phase 2b component of the study, assessing safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity in study participants stratified according to age (18-60 and >60 years old), was completed in February 2021. Subsequently, the study advanced into the current Phase 3 safety and efficacy component. The rapid spread of new virus variants across the world has supported the need to identify variants causing COVID-19 infections in the countries where the study is conducted for the case-driven interim analysis anticipated in the second quarter of 2021 as well as for all later trial analyses. According to variant surveillance sources (e.g. nextstrain.org), Variants of Concern, such as B.1.1.7 (UK strain), B.1.351 (South Africa strain) and P.1 (Brazil strain) currently constitute more than 50% of COVID-19 cases in Latin America and more than 80% in Europe. The highest prevalence is attributable to B.1.1.7. On March 30, CureVac submitted a trial protocol amendment to the regulatory authorities to address presently circulating virus variants via the implementation of a corresponding secondary endpoint. Phase 2a in Peru and Panama Our clinical Phase 2a, which served as a dose-confirmation trial following the selection of a 12µg dose for advanced clinical testing, has completed recruitment with 674 participants. Based on the high prevalence of COVID-19 in both countries since trial initiation, a relevant number of COVID-19 infections were detected within the still blinded trial. To harness the potential of this prevalence, CureVac submitted a protocol amendment to include a secondary endpoint for vaccine efficacy on March 31, 2021. The trial analysis is expected to allow collection of relevant efficacy data in the total population of the trial with a focus on the important sub-group of approximately 270 participants above the age of 60, who received 12µg of CVnCoV, thereby complementing Phase 2b/3 efficacy data. First Preclinical Challenge Study on Variant of Concern B.1.351 (South Africa Variant) On March 23, CureVac published the first challenge infection study in a preclinical mouse model to show protection against a SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern. The data demonstrate the protection efficiency of CVnCoV from the SARS-CoV-2 original strain, BavPat1, and the novel Variant of Concern, B.1.351 (South African variant), in a transgenic mouse model. CVnCoV has shown to fully protect mice from lethal infection caused by BavPat1 or B.1.351. Immunization resulted in the induction of RBD binding and virus-neutralizing antibodies and conferred complete and robust protection from viral replication in the lung and the brain. In this model, very limited viral replication was observed in the upper respiratory tract of mRNA-vaccinated animals challenged with B.1.351. The study expands the data basis of existing preclinical studies of CVnCoV by providing relevant SARS-CoV-2 variant-specific data and adds further evidence on the overall protection efficiency of CVnCoV. Detailed data can be accessed through a manuscript available on the bioRxiv pre-print server. Expansion of the Clinical COVID-19 Vaccine Program CureVac is continuously expanding the COVID-19 vaccine program to generate important clinical data on CVnCoV to better serve differentiated protection needs during the pandemic. On March 27, a protocol amendment was filed for the ongoing Phase 2a study in Peru and Panama to enroll approximately 40 adolescent participants between the ages of 12 and 17. Enrollment of the first participants is expected to start toward the end of April and it forms the first part of a broader study in this age group. Contingent on a successful safety review, the study is planned to recruit a larger number of adolescent participants and allow for geographical reach into other Latin American countries and Europe. An additional Phase 3 trial, to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of CVnCoV in adults with an elevated risk of severe COVID-19 infection due to comorbidities is expected to start shortly. Selected comorbidities include obesity, chronic cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), HIV, type 2 diabetes mellitus and post-renal transplantation. The multicenter clinical trial will be conducted in Belgium and is expected to enroll approximately 1,200 participants. In early May, CureVac together with its partner Bayer plans to initiate a flu-co-administration study to assess compatibility with established seasonal vaccines in case of seasonal COVID-19 vaccinations. The Phase 3 multicenter study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of CVnCoV co-administered with a licensed quadrivalent influenza vaccine in adults 60 years and older. The co-administration will be tested versus the separate

