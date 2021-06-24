Log in
    CVAC   NL0015436031

CUREVAC N.V.

(CVAC)
PRESS RELEASE : CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting

06/24/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting 
2021-06-24 / 22:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting 
TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - June 24, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global clinical-stage 
biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid 
("mRNA"), today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting. 
The shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all proposals, except for agenda item 13 relating to the 
authorization of the management board to acquire shares (or depositary receipts for shares) in the Company's capital. 
The proposals voted in favour for included the appointments of Antony Blanc and Klaus Edvardsen as managing directors, 
the re-appointment of Pierre Kemula as managing director and adjustments to the compensation of the supervisory board. 
A table containing tabulations of the votes casted is expected to be released in the coming days. 
About CureVac 
CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years 
of expertise in developing and optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of 
CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human 
body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its proprietary technology, 
the Company has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody 
therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 
2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 700 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, 
and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com. 
CureVac Investor Relations Contact 
Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations 
CureVac, Tübingen, Germany 
T: +49 7071 9883-1298 
M: +49 160 90 496949 
sarah.fakih@curevac.com 
CureVac Media Contact 
Anna Kamilli, Manager Communications 
CureVac, Tübingen, Germany 
T: +49 7071 9883-1684 
anna.kamilli@curevac.com 
Bettina Jödicke-Braas, Manager Communications 
CureVac, Tübingen, Germany 
T: 49 7071 9883-1087 
bettina.joedicke-braas@curevac.com 
Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking statements" as that term is defined in the 
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the opinions, 
expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned 
subsidiaries CureVac AG, CureVac Real Estate GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG and CureVac Corporate Services GmbH 
(the "company") regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. 
Examples include discussion of the potential efficacy of the company's vaccine and treatment candidates and the 
company's strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such 
forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," 
"project," or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could," "potential," "intend," or "should," the negative of these 
terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and 
on information currently available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of the 
company's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are 
subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative worldwide economic conditions 
and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to 
conduct current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, expense and uncertainty of regulatory 
approval, reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to 
manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, 
pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in the company's industry, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic 
on the company's business and results of operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on 
intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and fluctuations of operating results due to 
the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate 
and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the 
company's control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The 
forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not 
undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results 
of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law. 
For further information, please reference the company's reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and 
Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      CureVac 
              Friedrich-Miescher-Str. 15 
              72076 Tübingen 
              Germany 
EQS News ID:  1211886 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1211886 2021-06-24

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211886&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)

