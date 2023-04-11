Curiosity Accelerates Global Subscriber Expansion with New Distribution Partnerships Across Five Continents

Curiosity Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a leading factual media company, today announced key new partnerships helping to expand its global footprint in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Australia. These new relationships incorporating Curiosity Subscription Apps and Channels will help deliver Curiosity’s premium non-fiction films, series and shows to several million new paying subscribers around the world.

“These partnerships reflect Curiosity’s multipronged approach to its business relationships,” said Bakori Davis, Curiosity’s Global Head of Partnerships and Distribution. “Our full product set - from localized channels to integrated app offerings and direct licensing opportunities - create a range of monetization paths for both us and our partners as we connect with audiences across the globe.”

Recent launch partners include Amazon’s Prime Video Channels in India; Telstra- and Astro Malaysia-backed Fetch TV in Australia; The Netherland’s largest MVPD, Ziggo, owned by Liberty Global and Vodafone; NLziet, the Dutch streamer operated by the three major Dutch broadcasting groups, NPO, RTL and Talpa; Mexico’s Izzi Telecom, owned by Grupo Televisa; and Central and Eastern European distributors MTS, Telekom Slovenia, and Megafon, among others.

“In addition to swiftly building a critical-mass content library with global appeal and global rights, our past investment in languaging and localizing our content is enabling us to expand quickly and aggressively both directly and with scale partners,” said Curiosity’s President & CEO, Clint Stinchcomb.

Curiosity is committed to providing the highest quality factual content across the globe. Driven by its flagship SVOD service Curiosity Stream, Curiosity works with global partners to serve regional and local audiences via linear Curiosity Channels with content relevant to those markets, as well as on-demand content offered through the Curiosity Stream app. Around the globe, Curiosity content is offered in 11 languages, including English, Spanish, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Dutch, Russian, German, Slovenian, and Mandarin.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With over 25 million paying subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, featuring original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. also owns and operates One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from leading university and college professors. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

