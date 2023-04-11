Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CuriosityStream Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CURI   US23130Q1076

CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.

(CURI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:25:58 2023-04-11 am EDT
1.185 USD   +3.04%
11:16aCuriosity Accelerates Global Subscriber Expansion with New Distribution Partnerships Across Five Continents
BU
04/06Iheartpodcasts And Curiosity Announce Narrative History Podcast “founding Son : John Quincy's America”
BU
03/31Wall Street Set to Open Modestly Higher as Inflation Gauge Meets Expectations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Curiosity Accelerates Global Subscriber Expansion with New Distribution Partnerships Across Five Continents

04/11/2023 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Curiosity Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a leading factual media company, today announced key new partnerships helping to expand its global footprint in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Australia. These new relationships incorporating Curiosity Subscription Apps and Channels will help deliver Curiosity’s premium non-fiction films, series and shows to several million new paying subscribers around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005774/en/

Key 2023 Curiosity partnerships include Australia's Fetch TV, Prime Video Channels India, Mexico's Izzi, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

Key 2023 Curiosity partnerships include Australia's Fetch TV, Prime Video Channels India, Mexico's Izzi, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

“These partnerships reflect Curiosity’s multipronged approach to its business relationships,” said Bakori Davis, Curiosity’s Global Head of Partnerships and Distribution. “Our full product set - from localized channels to integrated app offerings and direct licensing opportunities - create a range of monetization paths for both us and our partners as we connect with audiences across the globe.”

Recent launch partners include Amazon’s Prime Video Channels in India; Telstra- and Astro Malaysia-backed Fetch TV in Australia; The Netherland’s largest MVPD, Ziggo, owned by Liberty Global and Vodafone; NLziet, the Dutch streamer operated by the three major Dutch broadcasting groups, NPO, RTL and Talpa; Mexico’s Izzi Telecom, owned by Grupo Televisa; and Central and Eastern European distributors MTS, Telekom Slovenia, and Megafon, among others.

“In addition to swiftly building a critical-mass content library with global appeal and global rights, our past investment in languaging and localizing our content is enabling us to expand quickly and aggressively both directly and with scale partners,” said Curiosity’s President & CEO, Clint Stinchcomb.

Curiosity is committed to providing the highest quality factual content across the globe. Driven by its flagship SVOD service Curiosity Stream, Curiosity works with global partners to serve regional and local audiences via linear Curiosity Channels with content relevant to those markets, as well as on-demand content offered through the Curiosity Stream app. Around the globe, Curiosity content is offered in 11 languages, including English, Spanish, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Dutch, Russian, German, Slovenian, and Mandarin.

About Curiosity

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With over 25 million paying subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, featuring original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. also owns and operates One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from leading university and college professors. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.
11:16aCuriosity Accelerates Global Subscriber Expansion with New Distribution Partnerships Ac..
BU
04/06Iheartpodcasts And Curiosity Announc : John Quincy's America”
BU
03/31Wall Street Set to Open Modestly Higher as Inflation Gauge Meets Expectations
MT
03/31Benchmark Adjusts Price Target on CuriosityStream to $4 From $8, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/31US Equity Futures Mixed Ahead of Inflation Data
MT
03/31Top Premarket Decliners
MT
03/31CURIOSITYSTREAM INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/31Needham Adjusts Price Target on CuriosityStream to $2 From $3, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/30Transcript : CuriosityStream Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
CI
03/30Earnings Flash (CURI) CURIOSITYSTREAM Posts Q4 Revenue $14.5M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 66,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -27,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 41,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,28x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 60,9 M 60,9 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.
Duration : Period :
CuriosityStream Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,15 $
Average target price 2,63 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clint Stinchcomb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Miles Westley Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John S. Hendricks Chairman
Andre Silva Chief Technology Officer
Tia Cudahy Chief Operating Officer-Legacy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.0.88%61
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.39%465 045
NETFLIX, INC.14.96%150 968
PROSUS N.V.9.11%96 937
AIRBNB, INC.31.70%71 088
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.35%63 920
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer