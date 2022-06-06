Log in
    CURI   US23130Q1076

CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.

(CURI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 03:28:37 pm EDT
1.635 USD   -8.66%
03:01pCuriosity Expands Fast Channel Distribution With TCL FFalcon
BU
05/24CURIOSITYSTREAM : APPOINTS PETER WESTLEY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - Form 8-K
PU
05/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Curiosity Expands Fast Channel Distribution With TCL FFalcon

06/06/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Curiosity Inc., the leading global factual media and entertainment company, has partnered with TCL FFalcon to expand US distribution of Curiosity Now, the company’s free, ad-supported streaming channel. Curiosity Now offers select programming from an extensive library of original and curated documentaries, shows and series across nature, history, science, travel and more.

Curiosity Now debuted earlier this year with LG and will continue to add new platforms over the coming weeks.

“We have fantastic momentum for Curiosity Now and are delighted to expand our distribution with TCL FFalcon,” said Bakori Davis, Global Head of Partnerships and Distribution for Curiosity. “Providing new ways to sample our deep library of the best factual programming - a hit with adults and kids alike - is a win for curious viewers.”

Added Feiyang Ding - Matt of TCL FFalcon, "We are very excited to work with Curiosity to present their eyes-opening content to the TCL TV users to make them stay curious and always inspired."

Programming highlights for Curiosity Now include Secrets of the Brain, Eat Me (or Try Not to), Myths & Monsters, The Secret Lives of Big Cats, The Years That Rocked The World, and much more.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 24 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About TCL FFalcon

A joint venture between TCL Electronics, Tencent, and Southern TV New Media. TCL FFalcon is responsible for the system development and global operation of TCL Smart Screens, providing premium content services such as video, applications, games, music, apps, and TV shopping experiences. TCL FFalcon has now developed into the world’s leading internet and AIxIoT service platform bringing great user experience in 160+ countries across six continents.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 97,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 94,5 M 94,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 53,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,79 $
Average target price 5,19 $
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clint Stinchcomb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Miles Westley Chief Financial Officer
John S. Hendricks Chairman
Andre Silva Chief Technology Officer
Tia Cudahy Chief Operating Officer-Legacy
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.-69.81%94
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.41%436 321
PROSUS N.V.-37.12%126 302
NETFLIX, INC.-66.97%88 402
AIRBNB, INC.-28.03%76 267
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-42.40%47 422