    CURI   US23130Q1076

CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.

(CURI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-09-22 pm EDT
1.500 USD   -5.06%
02:01pCuriosity Stream Celebrates 100 Days of Curiosity!
BU
09/19CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seek -2-
DJ
Curiosity Stream Celebrates 100 Days of Curiosity!

09/22/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Global factual entertainment streamer Curiosity Stream today announced 100 Days of Curiosity, a campaign to celebrate and revisit some of the best award-winning films, series, and specials that have premiered on Curiosity Stream in its eight-year history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005839/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Beginning Friday, September 23rd through the end of the year, each of the 100 days will highlight some of Curiosity Stream’s most engaging and timely titles across science, tech, history, nature, lifestyle and more - from major milestones in streamer’s history, including the first original 4K series, Deep Time History, and the first Emmy Award-winning series Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, to fan favorite hosts, including Nick Offerman, Hannah Frye, and Patrick Aryee.

“This is a fitting way to celebrate our incredible growth over the past eight years, by showcasing some of our best, most engaging programming in a way that gives all of our viewers a reason to show up and really lean into their curiosity every single day,” said Devin Emery, Curiosity’s chief strategy officer.

“100 Days of Curiosity is a celebration of what we’re all about – bringing viewers a wide-range of the very best factual programming the world has to offer,” said Rob Burk, Curiosity’s head of original content. “It gives us a chance to shine a bright light on the blockbusters as well as some of the many hidden gems we’ve amassed in our library – thrilling and entertaining programs with compelling storytelling, high production value and innovative filmmaking.”

Coming in the first weeks:

  • Pompei: Disaster Street, exploring the ancient city as it continues to offer extraordinary new glimpses into life in the first-century Roman Empire.
  • Asteroid Rush as NASA’s DART mission prepares for impact.
  • The multiple award-winning Light On Earth with the incomparable guide to natural history, Sir David Attenborough.
  • Out Of The Cradle, a powerful evolutionary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with cutting-edge CGI from Square Enix.
  • Amazing Dinoworld, unearthing incredible new facts and revealing a new vision of prehistoric Earth, using stunning CGI that brings these creatures to life like never-before.
  • The epic, globetrotting series EVOLVE, hosted by Patrick Aryee, a nominee at next week’s Jackson Wild Awards, known as the Oscars of natural history filmmaking.
  • Ancient Engineering, revealing the engineering geniuses that solved age-old problems that changed the course of history.
  • The Kingdom: How Fungi Made Our World, the amazing story of nature’s great survivor, which might hold the key to humankind’s future.
  • And the next episodes in Curiosity’s longest-running ongoing original series, Breakthrough.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 25 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 92,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 20,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,4 M 83,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 53,1%
CuriosityStream Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,58 $
Average target price 4,30 $
Spread / Average Target 172%
Clint Stinchcomb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Miles Westley Chief Financial Officer
John S. Hendricks Chairman
Andre Silva Chief Technology Officer
Tia Cudahy Chief Operating Officer-Legacy
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.-73.36%83
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.39%343 617
NETFLIX, INC.-60.68%105 337
PROSUS N.V.-22.62%77 314
AIRBNB, INC.-31.52%72 909
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-27.33%60 328