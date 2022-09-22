Curiosity Stream Celebrates 100 Days of Curiosity!

Global factual entertainment streamer Curiosity Stream today announced 100 Days of Curiosity, a campaign to celebrate and revisit some of the best award-winning films, series, and specials that have premiered on Curiosity Stream in its eight-year history.

Beginning Friday, September 23rd through the end of the year, each of the 100 days will highlight some of Curiosity Stream’s most engaging and timely titles across science, tech, history, nature, lifestyle and more - from major milestones in streamer’s history, including the first original 4K series, Deep Time History, and the first Emmy Award-winning series Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, to fan favorite hosts, including Nick Offerman, Hannah Frye, and Patrick Aryee.

“This is a fitting way to celebrate our incredible growth over the past eight years, by showcasing some of our best, most engaging programming in a way that gives all of our viewers a reason to show up and really lean into their curiosity every single day,” said Devin Emery, Curiosity’s chief strategy officer.

“100 Days of Curiosity is a celebration of what we’re all about – bringing viewers a wide-range of the very best factual programming the world has to offer,” said Rob Burk, Curiosity’s head of original content. “It gives us a chance to shine a bright light on the blockbusters as well as some of the many hidden gems we’ve amassed in our library – thrilling and entertaining programs with compelling storytelling, high production value and innovative filmmaking.”

Coming in the first weeks:

Pompei: Disaster Street, exploring the ancient city as it continues to offer extraordinary new glimpses into life in the first-century Roman Empire.

exploring the ancient city as it continues to offer extraordinary new glimpses into life in the first-century Roman Empire. Asteroid Rush as NASA’s DART mission prepares for impact.

as NASA’s DART mission prepares for impact. The multiple award-winning Light On Earth with the incomparable guide to natural history, Sir David Attenborough.

with the incomparable guide to natural history, Sir David Attenborough. Out Of The Cradle , a powerful evolutionary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with cutting-edge CGI from Square Enix.

, a powerful evolutionary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with cutting-edge CGI from Square Enix. Amazing Dinoworld, unearthing incredible new facts and revealing a new vision of prehistoric Earth, using stunning CGI that brings these creatures to life like never-before.

unearthing incredible new facts and revealing a new vision of prehistoric Earth, using stunning CGI that brings these creatures to life like never-before. The epic, globetrotting series EVOLVE, hosted by Patrick Aryee, a nominee at next week’s Jackson Wild Awards, known as the Oscars of natural history filmmaking.

hosted by Patrick Aryee, a nominee at next week’s Jackson Wild Awards, known as the Oscars of natural history filmmaking. Ancient Engineering, revealing the engineering geniuses that solved age-old problems that changed the course of history.

revealing the engineering geniuses that solved age-old problems that changed the course of history. The Kingdom: How Fungi Made Our World , the amazing story of nature’s great survivor, which might hold the key to humankind’s future.

, the amazing story of nature’s great survivor, which might hold the key to humankind’s future. And the next episodes in Curiosity’s longest-running ongoing original series, Breakthrough.

