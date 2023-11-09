CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a global factual entertainment company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Our third quarter results exceeded the high end of our guidance ranges as we delivered a second consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and a fourth straight quarter of sequential Adjusted Free Cash Flow improvement,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO. During the quarter, we continued to expand our content partnerships globally, rolled out our pricing increase to additional direct subscribers and prudently managed our expenses, resulting in further progress towards positive Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Looking ahead, we have identified opportunities to meaningfully reduce our 2024 expenses and cash expenditures in support of this objective. Taking a step back, we believe that our direct subscriber base, content library, multi-year partner agreements, strong cash position, public equity currency and lack of debt are uniquely favorable attributes that provide us with a firm foundation and exceptional flexibility.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $15.6 million, compared to $23.6 million in the third quarter of 2022;
  • Gross profit of $7.1 million, compared to $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2022;
  • Total advertising and marketing and general and administrative expenses of $12.1 million, a 16% year-over-year reduction;
  • Net loss of $(26.6) million, compared to net loss of $(4.5) million in the third quarter of 2022;
  • Net cash used in operating activities of $(3.0) million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $(12.6) million in the third quarter of 2022;
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $(3.0) million, compared to Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $(12.6) million in the third quarter of 2022;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(3.9) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.6) million in the third quarter of 2022;
  • Net loss includes a $19.0 million charge related to the impairment of content assets; and
  • Cash and restricted cash balance of $40.8 million and no debt as of September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

  • Signed new licensing agreements with several partners during the quarter;
  • Added hundreds of titles to underserved areas like hosted series, crime and automotive, and to core genres like history, science and tech;
  • Premiered multiple groundbreaking original series and specials, including: History: The Interesting Bits, an 8-part romp through the weird and wild details of history’s biggest happenings; Nature's Hidden Miracles, a 3-part exploration of the secret ways species collaborate to survive; Queens of Ancient Egypt, a 3-part profile of some of history’s most mysterious and powerful women; Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall, a 6-part portrait of the final steps in a decades-long effort to re-wild a cast of orphaned chimpanzees; and Hunt for the First Nazi Jet, the daring story of the race to recover the notorious ME-262 at the end of WWII.

Financial Outlook

CuriosityStream expects the following for the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • Revenue within the range of $14.0 - $16.0 million
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow within the range of $(5.5) - $(3.5) million

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CuriosityStream's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions, consumers' valuation of factual content, and the Company's continued success.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in CuriosityStream’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks related to CuriosityStream’s limited operating history; (ii) the effects of pending and future legislation; (iii) risks of the internet, online commerce and media industry; (iv) the highly competitive nature of the internet, online commerce and media industry and CuriosityStream’s ability to compete therein; (v) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (vi) the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards; and (vii) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated statement of operations, which is prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance. We exclude the following items from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA: interest and other income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and non-content amortization, loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of our warrants, equity interests loss (gain), impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and content assets, and stock-based compensation. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated as net cash flow used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (2) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; or (b) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (3) Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not reflect: (a) our cash flow available for discretionary payments; (b) our future contractual commitments (such as any debt service requirements or dividend payments); (c) funds available for investment or other discretionary uses; (d) certain capital expenditure requirements; or (e) the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for the stated period. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With over 25 million total paying subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, featuring original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. also owns and operates One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from leading university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

CuriosityStream Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

September 30,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,304

 

 

$

40,007

 

Restricted cash

 

500

 

 

 

500

 

Short-term investments in debt securities

 

 

 

 

14,986

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

6,877

 

 

 

10,899

 

Other current assets

 

1,410

 

 

 

3,118

 

Total current assets

 

49,091

 

 

 

69,510

 

Investments in equity method investees

 

6,666

 

 

 

10,766

 

Property and equipment, net

 

822

 

 

 

1,094

 

Content assets, net

 

45,900

 

 

 

68,502

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

3,418

 

 

 

3,702

 

Other assets

 

411

 

 

 

539

 

Total assets

$

106,308

 

 

$

154,113

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Content liabilities

$

128

 

 

$

2,862

 

Accounts payable

 

6,963

 

 

 

6,065

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

4,154

 

 

 

7,752

 

Deferred revenue

 

12,997

 

 

 

14,281

 

Total current liabilities

 

24,242

 

 

 

30,960

 

Warrant liability

 

74

 

 

 

257

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

4,378

 

 

 

4,648

 

Other liabilities

 

675

 

 

 

622

 

Total liabilities

 

29,369

 

 

 

36,487

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value – 125,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022; 53,071 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023; 52,853 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

362,270

 

 

 

358,760

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

(40

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(285,336

)

 

 

(241,099

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

76,939

 

 

 

117,626

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

106,308

 

 

$

154,113

 

CuriosityStream Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Unaudited and in thousands except per share amounts)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

15,630

 

 

$

23,569

 

 

$

42,114

 

 

$

63,544

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

8,494

 

 

 

13,566

 

 

 

27,428

 

 

 

38,404

 

Advertising and marketing

 

5,106

 

 

 

5,626

 

 

 

12,424

 

 

 

31,602

 

General and administrative

 

6,959

 

 

 

8,757

 

 

 

22,998

 

 

 

29,863

 

Impairment of content assets

 

18,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,970

 

 

 

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,603

 

 

 

39,529

 

 

 

27,949

 

 

 

81,820

 

 

 

103,472

 

Operating loss

 

(23,899

)

 

 

(4,380

)

 

 

(39,706

)

 

 

(39,928

)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

74

 

 

 

514

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

4,852

 

Interest and other income (expense)

 

31

 

 

 

(478

)

 

 

856

 

 

 

(564

)

Equity method investment loss

 

(2,638

)

 

 

(94

)

 

 

(5,092

)

 

 

(566

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(26,432

)

 

 

(4,438

)

 

 

(43,758

)

 

 

(36,206

)

Provision for income taxes

 

133

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

479

 

 

 

165

 

Net loss

$

(26,565

)

 

$

(4,502

)

 

$

(44,237

)

 

$

(36,371

)

Net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.83

)

 

$

(0.69

)

Diluted

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.83

)

 

$

(0.69

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

53,040

 

 

 

52,793

 

 

 

52,999

 

 

 

52,773

 

Diluted

 

53,040

 

 

 

52,793

 

 

 

52,999

 

 

 

52,773

 

CuriosityStream Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

(Unaudited and in thousands)

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(44,237

)

 

$

(36,371

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

(183

)

 

 

(4,852

)

Additions to content assets

 

(14,074

)

 

 

(31,729

)

Change in content liabilities

 

(2,734

)

 

 

(4,706

)

Amortization of content assets

 

17,706

 

 

 

29,510

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

 

370

 

 

 

573

 

Impairment of content assets

 

18,970

 

 

 

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

 

 

 

 

3,603

 

Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts associated with investments in debt securities, net

 

26

 

 

 

1,087

 

Stock-based compensation

 

3,586

 

 

 

5,055

 

Equity method investment loss

 

5,092

 

 

 

566

 

Other non-cash items

 

363

 

 

 

288

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

4,022

 

 

 

6,342

 

Other assets

 

1,737

 

 

 

4,994

 

Accounts payable

 

903

 

 

 

4,188

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(3,947

)

 

 

(4,792

)

Deferred revenue

 

(1,230

)

 

 

(4,500

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(13,630

)

 

 

(30,744

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(5

)

 

 

(130

)

Investment in equity method investees

 

(992

)

 

 

(2,438

)

Sales of investments in debt securities

 

 

 

 

22,893

 

Maturities of investments in debt securities

 

15,000

 

 

 

41,873

 

Purchases of investments in debt securities

 

 

 

 

(1,497

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

14,003

 

 

 

60,701

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Payments related to tax withholding

 

(76

)

 

 

(178

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(76

)

 

 

(178

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

297

 

 

 

29,779

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

40,507

 

 

 

17,547

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

40,804

 

 

$

47,326

 

Supplemental disclosure:

 

 

 

Cash paid for taxes

$

144

 

 

$

571

 

Cash paid for operating leases

$

360

 

 

$

352

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$

 

 

$

3,965

 

CuriosityStream Inc.

Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Unaudited and in thousands)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net loss

$

(26,565

)

 

$

(4,502

)

 

$

(44,237

)

 

$

(36,371

)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

(74

)

 

 

(514

)

 

 

(184

)

 

 

(4,852

)

Interest and other (income) expense

 

(31

)

 

 

478

 

 

 

(856

)

 

 

564

 

Provision for Income taxes

 

133

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

479

 

 

 

165

 

Equity method investment loss1

 

2,638

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

5,092

 

 

 

566

 

Depreciation and amortization2

 

121

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

573

 

Impairment of content assets

 

18,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,970

 

 

 

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,603

 

Stock-based compensation

 

897

 

 

 

1,673

 

 

 

3,586

 

 

 

5,055

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,911

)

 

$

(2,575

)

 

$

(16,780

)

 

$

(30,697

)

1

The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, amounts include an impairment charge of $2.3 million for the Company's investment in Watch Nebula LLC. The nine months ended September 30, 2023, amount includes an impairment charge of $2.0 million for the Company's investment in Spiegel TV Geschichte und Wissen GmbH & Co. KG.

2

These amounts do not include amortization of content assets.

CuriosityStream Inc.

Reconciliation from Net Cash Flow used in Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Unaudited and in thousands)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net cash flow used in operating activities

$

(3,022

)

 

$

(12,595

)

 

$

(13,630

)

 

$

(30,744

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(130

)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

(3,022

)

 

$

(12,605

)

 

$

(13,635

)

 

$

(30,874

)

 