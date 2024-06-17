Company Presentation to Be Broadcast Live and In Person in NYC at 10:30AM ET / 7:30AM PT on June 20, 2024

CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI) announced that Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, will be participating in the Singular Research Summer Solstice Conference that will be held virtually and in person June 20, 2024. Stinchcomb will also participate in one-on-one meetings. The Company presentation will begin at 10:30AM ET (7:30AM PT) on June 20, 2024. To register for access, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8783233573940843616

Those with additional questions or those looking to attend in person at the AMA Conference Center should contact Singular Research at Mike@SingularResearch.com

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Singular Research

Singular Research is unique in its approach, specializing in small to micro-cap companies, particularly those that are emerging, undervalued, and undercovered. This niche focus allows Singular to provide exciting opportunities to boost ROI. Singular is completely independent and solely committed to its research and its subscribers. To learn more about Singular Research, please visit www.SingularResearch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617645154/en/