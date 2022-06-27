Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CuriosityStream Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CURI   US23130Q1076

CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.

(CURI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
1.985 USD   -3.17%
05:35pCURIOSITYSTREAM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CuriosityStream : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/27/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Cudahy Theresa Ellen
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
COO, Gen Counsel and Secretary /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
8484 GEORGIA AVE., SUITE 700
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SILVER SPRING MD 20910
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Cudahy Theresa Ellen
8484 GEORGIA AVE., SUITE 700

SILVER SPRING, MD20910

COO, Gen Counsel and Secretary
Signatures
/s/ Marianna Shelenkova as attorney-in-fact for Tia Cudahy 2022-06-27
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Curiositystream Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.
05:35pCURIOSITYSTREAM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.(NASDAQCM : CURI) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 97,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.
Duration : Period :
CuriosityStream Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,05 $
Average target price 5,19 $
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clint Stinchcomb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Miles Westley Chief Financial Officer
John S. Hendricks Chairman
Andre Silva Chief Technology Officer
Tia Cudahy Chief Operating Officer-Legacy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.-65.43%108
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.89%467 272
PROSUS N.V.-27.83%171 485
NETFLIX, INC.-68.32%84 790
AIRBNB, INC.-37.83%65 880
NASPERS LIMITED-22.62%46 848