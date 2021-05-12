Log in
    CURI   US23130Q1076

CURIOSITYSTREAM INC.

(CURI)
  Report
CuriosityStream : To Participate in 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 19th, 2021

05/12/2021 | 09:36am EDT
CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a global factual entertainment company, today announced that the company will participate in the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19th.

Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream, and Jason Eustace, Chief Financial Officer of CuriosityStream, will present virtually from 1:30 – 2:10 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 19th. The event webcast will be available live on the CuriosityStream investor relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com/. Register by clicking on this link.

A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.curiositystream.com/ for a limited time.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is one of the world’s leading global factual streaming services and media companies. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream programming is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T- Mobile, Frndly TV, Vidgo, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub TV, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko, Gazprom and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release and in the webcast discussed herein may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CuriosityStream’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “predicts” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed under “Risk Factors” in CuriosityStream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2021 and in CuriosityStream’s other SEC filings made from time to time. These risk factors are important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. Forward-looking statements are based on the current belief of CuriosityStream’s management, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CuriosityStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2021
