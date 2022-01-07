Curis : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
01/07/2022 | 04:08pm EST
8-K/A
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 2, 2021
Curis, Inc.
128 Spring Street, Building C - Suite 500, Lexington, MA
02421
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (617) 503-6500
Item 5.02. Entry Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
(d) Director Election
On December 6, 2021, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K(the "Report") disclosing that the Board of Directors ("Board") of Curis, Inc. (the "Company") elected John A. Hohneker, M.D., to serve as a class II director until the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and thereafter until his successor is duly elected and qualified. At the time of filing the Report, the Board had not made any determinations regarding Dr. Hohneker's committee assignments. On January 3, 2022, the Board appointed Dr. Hohneker to serve on the Compensation Committee and the Clinical Program Committee, effective immediately, in each case until his successor is duly appointed and qualified or until his earlier resignation or removal. The Company hereby amends the Report to include the foregoing information on Dr. Hohneker's committee assignments in Item 5.02. Other than providing this additional information in Item 5.02, no other disclosure in the Report is amended by this Form 8-K/A.
