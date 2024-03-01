By Denny Jacob

CURO Group Holdings entered into forbearance agreements with certain holders.

The consumer credit lender also noted that it obtained a waiver of certain events of default from lenders holding more than 80% in amount of term loans in the company's credit agreement.

Lenders have agreed not to exercise any remedies against CURO and its affiliates until March 18 under the terms.

Chief Executive Doug Clark said the agreements will allow the company to continue discussions with lenders and other stakeholders as it works to strengthen its balance sheet.

