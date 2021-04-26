Log in
    CURO

CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP.

(CURO)
  Report
CURO : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, May 3, 2021

04/26/2021 | 08:08am EDT
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a tech-enabled, multi-channel and multi-product consumer finance company serving a wide range of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada and a market leader in the industry based on revenue,, announced today that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, May 3, 2021.

CURO will host a conference call the following morning to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CURO’s earnings press release, supplemental financial information and presentation slides.

You may access the call at 1-866-807-9684 (1-412-317-5415 for international callers). Please ask to join the ‘CURO Group Holdings’ call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 11, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers). The replay access code is 10155812.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), serves the evolving needs of the financial consumer. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, later expanding to offer online loans and financial services in the United States and Canada and now broadening into a full-spectrum consumer lender through the point-of-sale / buy-now-pay-later channel. CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platforms, an omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

(CURO-NWS)


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 964 M - -
Net income 2021 66,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 556 M 556 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 37,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald Francis Gayhardt Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Baker President & Chief Operating Officer
Roger W. Dean Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Douglas Rippel Executive Chairman
Terry Pittman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP.-6.56%556
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%37 329
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL17.20%23 657
ORIX CORPORATION10.32%19 733
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.13.33%7 340
ACOM CO., LTD.5.90%6 773
