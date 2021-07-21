Log in
    CURO   US23131L1070

CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP.

(CURO)
  Report
CURO : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

07/21/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, confirmed today that, as previously announced, its second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

CURO will host a conference call the following morning to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CURO’s earnings press release, supplemental financial information and presentation slides.

You may access the call at 1-844-407-9500 (1-862-298-0850 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. A replay of the conference call will be available until August 4, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-481-4010 (1-919-882-2331 for international callers). The replay access code is 42287.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) serves the evolving needs of the financial consumer. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, later expanding to offer online loans and financial services in the United States and Canada and now broadening into a full-spectrum consumer lender through the point-of-sale / buy-now-pay-later channel. CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platforms, an omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

© Business Wire 2021
All news about CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP.
04:07pCURO : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 28, ..
BU
07/16CURO : Significant Insider Selling Continues at CURO Group Holdings (CURO)
MT
07/16CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP. : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $750 Million Senio..
BU
07/16CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $750 Million Seni..
CI
07/15INSIDER TRENDS : CURO Group Holdings Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
07/13SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Trim Portion of Prior Losses This Afternoon
MT
07/13SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Retreating After New Inflation Data
MT
07/13CURO : Provides Q2 Guidance; Plans $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
07/13CURO : Updates Selected Q2 2021 Financial Outlook and Announces Rationalization ..
PU
07/13CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 856 M - -
Net income 2021 478 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,37x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 662 M 662 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 43,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald Francis Gayhardt Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Baker President & Chief Operating Officer
Roger W. Dean Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Douglas Rippel Executive Chairman
Terry Pittman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP.10.89%703
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED12.12%49 148
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL32.53%28 964
ORIX CORPORATION18.93%21 120
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.23.65%8 262
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED26.25%8 035