CURO to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

CURO will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CURO’s earnings press release, supplemental financial information and presentation slides.

You may access the call at 1-833-953-2430 (1-412-317-5759 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers). The replay access code is 3181575.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of alternative data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit, First Phase, and First Heritage Credit.

(CURO-NWS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019006200/en/