    CURO   US23131L1070

CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP.

(CURO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
4.050 USD   +7.14%
10/17Curo Group Holdings Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Curo Group Holdings Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP. Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
CURO to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

10/21/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

CURO will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CURO’s earnings press release, supplemental financial information and presentation slides.

You may access the call at 1-833-953-2430 (1-412-317-5759 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers). The replay access code is 3181575.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of alternative data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit, First Phase, and First Heritage Credit.

(CURO-NWS)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 059 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,49x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 42,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,78 $
Average target price 12,25 $
Spread / Average Target 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Francis Gayhardt Chief Executive Officer
Roger W. Dean Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Christopher Andrew Masto Chairman
Joyce Batterson Chief Compliance Officer
Karen Winterhof Independent Director
