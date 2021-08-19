Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Currency Exchange International, Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXI   US23131B3078

CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.

(CXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Case Study: Improve Your Foreign Currency Awareness With Your Customers Using CX...

08/19/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Grow your foreign currency market.

Let's Talk

This case study is part of our case studies and resources series. For more insights from CXI visit our resources and news page. Contact us now to partner with CXI.

Customer

The customer is a publicly-traded, FDIC registered federal savings community bank located in the Midwest. They are a large savings bank with over $10 billion in assets and approximately 100 full-service locations. Their primary focus is to provide exceptional full-service banking and lending expertise.

Challenge

The financial institution offered the foreign currency product for clients on an as-needed basis without much promotion or branch-wide awareness.

The bank identified the foreign currency service as an opportunity to generate fee income while better servicing its client's needs. This prompted the bank to seek a partner that could provide strong marketing support that could generate activity at their branches.

Solution

The bank and CXI implemented a comprehensive marketing program to promote awareness about the foreign currency service.

This marketing program was delivered via multiple channels and effectively informed their clients about the service and boosted their local awareness of the foreign currency exchange service.

Solution Specifics

The customer chose to partner with CXI to improve their foreign currency services to their clients. Once the service started, CXI provided the institution with full marketing support. This allowed the bank to easily increase awareness of their foreign currency services.

CXI quickly developed customized marketing collateral to match the customer's brand style by following their brand guidelines.

Within a month of receiving the brand guidelines, CXI developed the design and copy for the following marketing collateral: Statement Onserts, iPoster, Landing Page, ATM Screen, Online Banking Banner Ad, and Help Box.

After receiving approval on all designs and copy for each collateral and channel, the CXI marketing team collaborated with its preferred printing and distribution partners. This made the distribution process seamless by delivering all of the marketing collateral directly to the customer.

These are all of the marketing solution specifics that were created to generate awareness for the customer:

1. Statement Insert:

  • Placed in all the statements the bank currently send to their customers

2. Landing Page:

  • Designed layout and created content with keywords to help optimize their SEO local presence online to increase awareness to all of their existing and potential new clients

3. Online Banking Banner Ad (730x100):

  • Placed on the bank's website to target customers when they visit online

4. ATM Screen:

  • Placed directly on all branch ATM screens to increase awareness to all of their customers

5. Online Banking Banner Ad (150x250):

  • Placed on the bank's website to target customers when they visit online

6. Help Box:

  • Placed on the bank's website to target customers when they go online to the support area of the website

7. iPoster:

  • Placed in all local branches to generate awareness when the customer visits the branch
Results

Since switching over to CXI, the customer is now reaching a wider audience for their foreign currency services. This includes many clients which are important high net-worth account holders of the bank.

They are now exchanging a significant amount of foreign currency. Overall awareness was drastically improved, along with their volume and revenue. The customer is now benefiting from a significant increase in foreign currency transactions.

This increase of awareness along with the easy foreign currency ordering process has been noticed by clients who have provided very positive feedback about the full experience.

During the bank's first year with CXI, both the number of transactions and volume increased by nearly 100 percent. The customer's revenue reported before CXI was $1,558.39. Since switching over to CXI, the customer-generated $15,559.82 within their first year.

It's clear to see why using CXI's foreign exchange marketing solutions is designed to work. It directly puts the customer front and center to reap the benefits of a dramatic boost in transactions, volume, and revenue with the following results:

100%

Increase in transactions in the first year of using CXI's marketing solutions

99%

Increase in volume in the first year of using CXI's marketing solutions

10x

Increase in customers revenue in the first year of utilizing CXI's marketing solutions

$30k+

Total revenue of $30,446.50 by using CXI's marketing solutions as of 2017

Foreign Currency Exchange Transactions Year Over Year Foreign Currency Exchange Volume Year Over Year Foreign Currency Exchange Revenue Year Over Year See our resources page >
About Currency Exchange International
Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its innovative FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com ('CXIFX'), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Company-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform order.ceifx.com ('OnlineFX'). Contact us now to partner with CXI.
Disclaimer: © 2021 Currency Exchange International, Corp. All product names and brands are property of their respective owners. The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Currency Exchange International Corp. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 17:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
01:34pCASE STUDY : Improve Your Foreign Currency Awareness With Your Customers Using C..
PU
08/16CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Exchange Bank of Canada Achieves Access to Fed..
PU
08/16CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Unit Gets Access to US Federal Reserve's Curre..
MT
08/16CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Exchange Bank of Canada Achieves Access to Fed..
AQ
08/04CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : 15+ Destinations Where You Will Get the Most V..
PU
08/04CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : These 75 Countries Have Lifted US Travel Restr..
PU
07/28CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : 5 Currency Facts You Probably Didn't Know Abou..
PU
07/14CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : How Much Currency You Need to go on Vacation t..
PU
06/14CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : How much currency you need to go on vacation t..
PU
06/11CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Cuts Q2 Net Loss Year over Year
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,20 M - -
Net cash 2021 29,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68,3 M 67,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
Duration : Period :
Currency Exchange International, Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,65 $
Average target price 12,15 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randolph W. Pinna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Fitzpatrick Chief Financial Officer
Katelyn Brown Finance Director
Chirag J. Bhavsar Chairman
Paul Ohm Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.22.17%70
ADYEN N.V.25.25%85 047
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-4.96%83 042
WORLDLINE-5.68%24 491
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.13.36%20 175
STONECO LTD.-42.05%15 047