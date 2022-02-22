Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Currency Exchange International, Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXI   US23131B3078

CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.

(CXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Currency Exchange International : A Travel Experience in Marrakesh, Morocco Guided By CXI's Regional Managers

02/22/2022 | 11:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ordering foreign currency is contactless with OnlineFX.

ORDER MOROCCAN DIRHAM

Getting There

I planned the trip to Marrakesh on my own and did not use a travel agent. Travel to Marrakesh from Miami, Florida is about 10-12 hours travel time and will often include a layover. As this was my first solo travel trip, I had to find deals and was able to finance my flight overtime, which was a great help.

Travel tip: According to Kayak.com, the cheapest month to fly to Marrakesh is in February.
Getting around

Getting around Marrakesh requires good old fashion leg power. To get from the airport to my riad (hotel), I booked transportation directly through the riad and was able to have someone meet me to help navigate to the riad. Marrakesh's streets are intimidating and getting lost will happen, and GPS? Forget about it. Prepare to get lost more than once when walking, navigating your way.

Travel tip: Although Marrakesh is a very walkable city, another option to get around is by using their public bus service called ALSA Marrakech.
What to do

Solo travel is something I do recommend people try out at least once. I spent a day at a bathhouse, or Hamman as they are known, which was a relaxing treat. I spent another day getting lost and bargaining with merchants. But truly the best experience was spending the night in a desert camp. All the activities in Morocco are very affordable and if planned correctly you can get to do and see a lot on a budget.

Travel tip: Want to learn more about the best things to do in Marrakesh? U.S. News has an extensive list of activities, there are some free attractions listed as well.

Where to stay

I stayed in a Riad in a hostel-style dormitory. I chose this as I was traveling alone and needed to save money on these accommodations. The price was very cheap at only 20 euros a night. Just be prepared to share a room and bathroom and sleep in beds that are not exactly fit for a king.

Travel tip: Check out TripAdvisor for a wide range of stay accommodations to fit every style, ranging from budget-friendly to luxury.
Where to eat

A lot of the food that you see happens to be local street fare. But be careful, and it is not uncommon for travelers to become ill. There are a lot of local delicacies, but my favorite would have to be a Tangia, which is an urn-shaped terracotta cooking vessel. It is also the name of the stew cooked in the pot. Prices for food were for the most part affordable, just beware of they love to overcharge in many of the tourist areas.

Travel tip: Eater.com has an amazing list of traditional Moroccan cuisine to explore.
Travel tips

Be prepared to barter with everyone. It is just a way of life. I was warned not to take directions from strangers, as they often try to lead you astray and scare you into giving them money. I did experience this once during my stay, and it was a bit of a scary experience, especially because I was on my own.

US citizens and nationals traveling abroad can enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program offered by the US Department of State. You can receive important information from the nearest US Embassy, help the US Embassy contact you in an emergency, and help family and friends get in touch with you in an emergency.

See more blog posts > Subscribe to platinum passport >
About Currency Exchange International
Currency Exchange International, CXI, is the leading provider of comprehensive foreign exchange services, risk management solutions and integrated international payments processing technology in North America. CXI's relationship-driven approach ensures clients receive tailored solutions and world-class customer service. Through innovative and trusted FX software platforms, CXI delivers versatile foreign exchange services to our clients, so that they can efficiently manage and streamline their foreign currency and global payment needs. CXI is a trusted partner among financial institutions, corporations and retail markets around the world. To learn more, visit: www.ceifx.com

Disclaimer

Currency Exchange International Corp. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 16:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
11:12aCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : A Travel Experience in Marrakesh, Morocco Guided By CXI'..
PU
01/28TRANSCRIPT : Currency Exchange International, Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 28, 2022
CI
01/27Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Three-Month Period ..
GL
01/27Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Three-Month Period ..
GL
01/27Currency Exchange International, Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
01/25CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : How much currency to bring to vacation to Reykjavík, Ice..
PU
01/21CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL TO R : 30 am est
GL
01/21CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL TO R : 30 am est
GL
01/21CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI to Report Fourth Quarter and 2021 Fiscal Year End Re..
PU
01/20CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : 5 Currency Facts about Iceland Krona
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44,2 M - -
Net income 2022 1,20 M - -
Net cash 2022 15,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 54,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63,4 M 63,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
Duration : Period :
Currency Exchange International, Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,89 $
Average target price 11,76 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randolph W. Pinna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan B. Stratton Chief Financial Officer
Chirag J. Bhavsar Chairman
Paul Ohm Vice President-Information Technology
Matthew A. Schillo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.-6.67%63
INTUIT INC.-25.19%136 260
ADYEN N.V.-21.18%63 950
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.38%58 239
WORLDLINE-12.47%13 643
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-23.90%9 337