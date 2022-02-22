Currency Exchange International : A Travel Experience in Marrakesh, Morocco Guided By CXI's Regional Managers

Ordering foreign currency is contactless with OnlineFX. ORDER MOROCCAN DIRHAM

I planned the trip to Marrakesh on my own and did not use a travel agent. Travel to Marrakesh from Miami, Florida is about 10-12 hours travel time and will often include a layover. As this was my first solo travel trip, I had to find deals and was able to finance my flight overtime, which was a great help.

Travel tip: According to Kayak.com , the cheapest month to fly to Marrakesh is in February.

Getting around Marrakesh requires good old fashion leg power. To get from the airport to my riad (hotel), I booked transportation directly through the riad and was able to have someone meet me to help navigate to the riad. Marrakesh's streets are intimidating and getting lost will happen, and GPS? Forget about it. Prepare to get lost more than once when walking, navigating your way.

Travel tip: Although Marrakesh is a very walkable city, another option to get around is by using their public bus service called ALSA Marrakech

Solo travel is something I do recommend people try out at least once. I spent a day at a bathhouse, or Hamman as they are known, which was a relaxing treat. I spent another day getting lost and bargaining with merchants. But truly the best experience was spending the night in a desert camp. All the activities in Morocco are very affordable and if planned correctly you can get to do and see a lot on a budget.

Travel tip: Want to learn more about the best things to do in Marrakesh? U.S. News has an extensive list of activities, there are some free attractions listed as well.

I stayed in a Riad in a hostel-style dormitory. I chose this as I was traveling alone and needed to save money on these accommodations. The price was very cheap at only 20 euros a night. Just be prepared to share a room and bathroom and sleep in beds that are not exactly fit for a king.

Travel tip: Check out TripAdvisor for a wide range of stay accommodations to fit every style, ranging from budget-friendly to luxury.

A lot of the food that you see happens to be local street fare. But be careful, and it is not uncommon for travelers to become ill. There are a lot of local delicacies, but my favorite would have to be a Tangia, which is an urn-shaped terracotta cooking vessel. It is also the name of the stew cooked in the pot. Prices for food were for the most part affordable, just beware of they love to overcharge in many of the tourist areas.

Travel tip: Eater.com has an amazing list of traditional Moroccan cuisine to explore.

Be prepared to barter with everyone. It is just a way of life. I was warned not to take directions from strangers, as they often try to lead you astray and scare you into giving them money. I did experience this once during my stay, and it was a bit of a scary experience, especially because I was on my own.

US citizens and nationals traveling abroad can enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program offered by the US Department of State. You can receive important information from the nearest US Embassy, help the US Embassy contact you in an emergency, and help family and friends get in touch with you in an emergency.