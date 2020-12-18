Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Currency Exchange International, Corp.    CXI

CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.

(CXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Currency Exchange International : CXI Reflections On 2020 And The Year Ahead for International Travelers

12/18/2020 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ordering foreign currency is contactless with OnlineFX.

Order Foreign Currency

Thank you for being the best part of our 2020. This year provided unique challenges and we've met them head-on with a focus on maintaining the highest level of service for you.

We achieved some great things this past year both in support of you, our amazing customers, and overcoming the challenges of the day. At CXI, we're proud to have maintained continuous service all while implementing safety measures for our employees and customers.

Even with these challenges, we achieved goals like OnlineFX Home Delivery and expanding this service in 23 states including California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, and more. Allowing you to buy foreign currency from the comfort of your home any time of day. We also introduced our Currency Price Protection. Giving you peace of mind to return any excess or unused foreign currency and flexibility in case your travel plans change.

We're excited about 2021 and the new products and services Currency Exchange International will be bringing you like Bitcoin and Ether Cryptocurrencies at select branch locations. We look forward to continuing to be your ticket to happy travels in the upcoming year. As always, thank you for your commitment, loyalty, and support.

Happy holidays and happy new year from all of us. We wish you a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2021.

Happy Travels,
Your CXI Team

See more company updates > Subscribe to platinum passport >
About Currency Exchange International
Currency Exchange International, CXI, is the leading provider of comprehensive foreign exchange services, risk management solutions and integrated international payments processing technology in North America. CXI's relationship-driven approach ensures clients receive tailored solutions and world-class customer service. Through innovative and trusted FX software platforms, CXI delivers versatile foreign exchange services to our clients, so that they can efficiently manage and streamline their foreign currency and global payment needs. CXI is a trusted partner among financial institutions, corporations and retail markets around the world. To learn more, visit: www.ceifx.com
Disclaimer: All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

Disclaimer

Currency Exchange International Corp. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 13:40:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
08:41aCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Reflections On 2020 And The Year Ahead for..
PU
11/09CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
10/30CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
10/22CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
09/25CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
09/23CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
09/16CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
09/16CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : OnlineFX Home Delivery is Now Available in Cal..
PU
09/09CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Financial Results for the Three-and ..
PU
09/09Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Three-and..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,18 M - -
Net cash 2020 25,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,7 M 54,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
Duration : Period :
Currency Exchange International, Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,63 $
Last Close Price 8,52 $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randolph W. Pinna President & Chief Executive Officer
Chirag J. Bhavsar Chairman
Matthew A. Schillo Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Fitzpatrick Chief Financial Officer
Katelyn Brown Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.-39.67%55
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES4.95%90 576
ADYEN N.V.160.81%70 741
WORLDLINE23.14%26 568
STONECO LTD.103.64%25 078
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.18.84%17 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ