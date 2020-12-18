Currency Exchange International : CXI Reflections On 2020 And The Year Ahead for International Travelers

Ordering foreign currency is contactless with OnlineFX.

Thank you for being the best part of our 2020. This year provided unique challenges and we've met them head-on with a focus on maintaining the highest level of service for you.



We achieved some great things this past year both in support of you, our amazing customers, and overcoming the challenges of the day. At CXI, we're proud to have maintained continuous service all while implementing safety measures for our employees and customers.



Even with these challenges, we achieved goals like OnlineFX Home Delivery and expanding this service in 23 states including California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, and more. Allowing you to buy foreign currency from the comfort of your home any time of day. We also introduced our Currency Price Protection. Giving you peace of mind to return any excess or unused foreign currency and flexibility in case your travel plans change.



We're excited about 2021 and the new products and services Currency Exchange International will be bringing you like Bitcoin and Ether Cryptocurrencies at select branch locations. We look forward to continuing to be your ticket to happy travels in the upcoming year. As always, thank you for your commitment, loyalty, and support.



Happy holidays and happy new year from all of us. We wish you a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2021.

Happy Travels,

Your CXI Team