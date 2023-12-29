Say hello to our new foreign currency exchange airport locations. Find CXI Airports

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI), a leading provider of foreign currency exchange technology and services in North America is pleased to announce our two new agent airport locations at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)in Philadelphia and another location in Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark.

This marks our groundbreaking steps to expand our foreign currency exchange services to airports across the United States. This is the first location at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Terminal A West (opened on December 19, 2023)



This is the fifth location at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Terminal C- Arrivals (opened on December 22, 2023)

The convenience of having foreign currency exchange services located directly in airports benefits international travelers visiting the area and the many outbound businesses and leisure travelers. Being at the port of entry or exit ensures world travelers can focus on their trip and not on exchanging local currency. It's our pleasure to serve the great global travel community. In our list below, we've included our airport locations that are open now.

In case you didn't know, we provide Currency Price Protection (CPP) at our airport locations. This is a new way international travelers can get more money back from foreign currency exchange transactions.

It enables travelers to take advantage of CXI's ultimate buy-back rate when they return with foreign currency from their trip. Add Currency Price Protection when you purchase foreign currency and you're covered!

This allows you to sell the leftover currency back at our ultimate buy-back rate, plus you receive no exchange fee. Get more U.S. dollars back on Currency Price Protection covered currencies than the standard buy-back rate.

Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A West

Address: 8800 Essington Avenue (Terminal A West), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19153

Phone: (445) 232-2483

Newark Liberty International Airport - Terminal C - Arrivals

Address: 3 Brewster Rd (Terminal C - Arrivals), Newark, New Jersey 07114

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International (CXI) is a leading provider of foreign currency exchange services in North America for financial institutions, corporations and travelers. Products and services for international travelers include access to buy and sell more than 90 foreign currencies, traveler's cheques and gold bullion coins and bars. For financial institutions and corporations, our services include the exchange of foreign currencies, international wire transfers, global EFT, the purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts, international traveler's cheques, and foreign cheque clearing through the use of CXI's innovative CEIFX web-based FX software www.ceifx.com

