Currency Exchange International : OnlineFX Home Delivery is Now Available in California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, ...

Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI), a leading provider of foreign currency exchange technology and services in North America, is proud to announce we have extended our OnlineFX home delivery services to now include California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Virginia. We are thrilled to provide access to our Online FX Home Delivery service to more travelers than ever before so they can experience why CXI helps more than 1 million people a year achieve their happy travels!

CXI lets you order currency without ever leaving your home with OnlineFX. Get any of our more than 90 currencies as fast as the next day and delivered to your doorstep. OnlineFX Home Delivery is available in all of the following 23 states:

California - New! Colorado Connecticut Florida Idaho Illinois Kentucky - New! Maine Massachusetts - New! Michigan - New! Minnesota Missouri Montana Ohio - New! Oregon Texas Utah Rhode Island Vermont Virginia - New! Washington Washington DC Wyoming

Your ticket to happy travels just got easier with CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery. It's your new and convenient choice to get all of your foreign currency delivered straight to your home. In our video below, you'll see the benefits and how easy it is to use CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery.

With all of the things you need to do before traveling internationally, do you have time to worry about the foreign currency you'll need for your trip? Of course, you don't.

CXI OnlineFX Home Delivery is the quickest way to buy foreign currency online. Now you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to order foreign currency. Check out all of our new benefits you can take advantage of.

Order foreign currency online or on your mobile device whenever, wherever

Save money on your last-minute foreign currency needs

Easily access over 90 foreign currencies

Quickly have your foreign currency delivered to your home - as fast as next day

24/7 access to order the foreign currency you need on the go

More time planning your perfect vacation, less time worrying about foreign currency

Never leave the comfort of your home to get your foreign currency

Always feel prepared before you travel abroad with your foreign currency ready in hand

