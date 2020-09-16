Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Currency Exchange International, Corp.    CXI

CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.

(CXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Currency Exchange International : OnlineFX Home Delivery is Now Available in California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 02:20pm EDT
Ordering foreign currency is contactless with OnlineFX.

Order Foreign Currency

Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI), a leading provider of foreign currency exchange technology and services in North America, is proud to announce we have extended our OnlineFX home delivery services to now include California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Virginia. We are thrilled to provide access to our Online FX Home Delivery service to more travelers than ever before so they can experience why CXI helps more than 1 million people a year achieve their happy travels!

Where to order foreign currency online

CXI lets you order currency without ever leaving your home with OnlineFX. Get any of our more than 90 currencies as fast as the next day and delivered to your doorstep. OnlineFX Home Delivery is available in all of the following 23 states:

  1. California - New!
  2. Colorado
  3. Connecticut
  4. Florida
  5. Idaho
  6. Illinois
  7. Kentucky - New!
  8. Maine
  9. Massachusetts - New!
  10. Michigan - New!
  11. Minnesota
  12. Missouri
  13. Montana
  14. Ohio - New!
  15. Oregon
  16. Texas
  17. Utah
  18. Rhode Island
  19. Vermont
  20. Virginia - New!
  21. Washington
  22. Washington DC
  23. Wyoming
How to order foreign currency online in 3 easy steps

Your ticket to happy travels just got easier with CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery. It's your new and convenient choice to get all of your foreign currency delivered straight to your home. In our video below, you'll see the benefits and how easy it is to use CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery.

Benefits of buying foreign currency online or on your mobile

With all of the things you need to do before traveling internationally, do you have time to worry about the foreign currency you'll need for your trip? Of course, you don't.

CXI OnlineFX Home Delivery is the quickest way to buy foreign currency online. Now you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to order foreign currency. Check out all of our new benefits you can take advantage of.

  • Order foreign currency online or on your mobile device whenever, wherever
  • Save money on your last-minute foreign currency needs
  • Easily access over 90 foreign currencies
  • Quickly have your foreign currency delivered to your home - as fast as next day
  • 24/7 access to order the foreign currency you need on the go
  • More time planning your perfect vacation, less time worrying about foreign currency
  • Never leave the comfort of your home to get your foreign currency
  • Always feel prepared before you travel abroad with your foreign currency ready in hand

Happy Travels from Currency Exchange International!

See more company updates > Subscribe to platinum passport >
About Currency Exchange International
Currency Exchange International, CXI, is the leading provider of comprehensive foreign exchange services, risk management solutions and integrated international payments processing technology in North America. CXI's relationship-driven approach ensures clients receive tailored solutions and world-class customer service. Through innovative and trusted FX software platforms, CXI delivers versatile foreign exchange services to our clients, so that they can efficiently manage and streamline their foreign currency and global payment needs. CXI is a trusted partner among financial institutions, corporations and retail markets around the world. To learn more, visit: www.ceifx.com
Disclaimer: All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

Disclaimer

Currency Exchange International Corp. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 18:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
02:20pCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
02:20pCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : OnlineFX Home Delivery is Now Available in Cal..
PU
09/09CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Financial Results for the Three-and ..
PU
09/09Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Three-and..
GL
09/09CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Financial Results for the Three-and ..
AQ
09/03CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
08/31CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
08/20CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : OnlineFX Home Delivery is Now Available in Cal..
PU
08/20CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
08/10CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Custo..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,30 M - -
Net cash 2020 25,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,9 M 57,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
Duration : Period :
Currency Exchange International, Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,50 $
Last Close Price 8,87 $
Spread / Highest target 7,05%
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randolph W. Pinna President & Chief Executive Officer
Chirag J. Bhavsar Chairman
Matthew A. Schillo Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Fitzpatrick Chief Financial Officer
Katelyn Brown Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.-34.94%57
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES6.77%92 011
ADYEN N.V.91.38%50 165
WORLDLINE20.35%16 515
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.111.37%8 268
SIMCORP A/S3.50%4 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group