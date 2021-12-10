Log in
    CXI   US23131B3078

CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.

(CXI)
Currency Exchange International : OnlineFX Home Delivery is Now Available in Kansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, ...

12/10/2021 | 04:23pm EST
Ordering foreign currency is contactless with OnlineFX.

Order Foreign Currency

Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI), a leading provider of foreign currency exchange technology and services in North America, is proud to announce we have extended our OnlineFX home delivery services to now include the states of Kansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, and New Jersey to our list of states (our full list of 36 states listed below) you can order online from. Here's a look back at when we added each state.

We are excited to continue expanding access to our Online FX Home Delivery service to more travelers than ever before so they can experience why CXI helps more than 1 million people a year achieve their happy travels!

Where to order foreign currency online

CXI lets you order currency without ever leaving your home with OnlineFX. Get any of our more than 90 currencies as fast as the next day and delivered to your doorstep. OnlineFX Home Delivery is available in all of the following 36 states:

How to order foreign currency online in 3 easy steps

Your ticket to happy travels just got easier with CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery. It's your new and convenient choice to get all of your foreign currency delivered straight to your home. In our video below, you'll see the benefits and how easy it is to use CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery.

Benefits of buying foreign currency online or on your mobile

With all of the things you need to do before traveling internationally, do you have time to worry about the foreign currency you'll need for your trip? Of course, you don't.

CXI OnlineFX Home Delivery is the quickest way to buy foreign currency online. Now you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to order foreign currency. Check out all of our new benefits you can take advantage of.

  • Order foreign currency online or on your mobile device whenever, wherever
  • Save money on your last-minute foreign currency needs
  • Easily access over 90 foreign currencies
  • Quickly have your foreign currency delivered to your home - as fast as the next day
  • 24/7 access to order the foreign currency you need on the go
  • More time planning your perfect vacation, less time worrying about foreign currency
  • Never leave the comfort of your home to get your foreign currency
  • Always feel prepared before you travel abroad with your foreign currency ready in hand

Happy Travels from Currency Exchange International!

See more company updates > Subscribe to platinum passport >
About Currency Exchange International
Currency Exchange International, CXI, is the leading provider of comprehensive foreign exchange services, risk management solutions and integrated international payments processing technology in North America. CXI's relationship-driven approach ensures clients receive tailored solutions and world-class customer service. Through innovative and trusted FX software platforms, CXI delivers versatile foreign exchange services to our clients, so that they can efficiently manage and streamline their foreign currency and global payment needs. CXI is a trusted partner among financial institutions, corporations and retail markets around the world. To learn more, visit: www.ceifx.com
Disclaimer: All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

Disclaimer

Currency Exchange International Corp. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 21:22:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
