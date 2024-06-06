Ordering foreign currency is contactless with OnlineFX.

We are delighted to announce that Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI), a leading provider of foreign currency exchange technology and services in North America, has broadened its OnlineFX home delivery services to encompass Maryland, joining our comprehensive list of 43 states where you can order online. Here's a look back at when we added each state.

In March 2024, we added Wisconsin

In November 2023, we added Alabama

In September 2023, we added Ohio

In February 2023, we added Arizona

In April 2022, we added Indiana and North Carolina

In December 2021, we added Kansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, and New Jersey

In August 2021, we added West Virginia

In June 2021, we added Georgia and South Dakota

In April 2021, we added Pennsylvania and Oklahoma

In March 2021, we added New York, Arkansas, New Mexico, and New Hampshire

In September 2020, we added California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Virginia

We are excited to continue expanding access to our Online FX Home Delivery service to more travelers than ever before, so they can experience why CXI helps more than 1 million people a year achieve their happy travels!







CXI lets you order currency without ever leaving your home with OnlineFX. Get any of our more than 80 currencies as fast as the next day and delivered to your doorstep. OnlineFX Home Delivery is available in all the following 43 states:

Alabama Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland - New! Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Missouri Montana New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania South Dakota Texas Utah Rhode Island Vermont Virginia Washington Washington DC West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

How to order foreign currency online in 3 easy steps

Your ticket to happy travels just got easier with CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery. It's your new and convenient choice to get all of your foreign currency delivered straight to your home. In our video below, you'll see the benefits and how easy it is to use CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery.

With all the things you need to do before traveling internationally, do you have time to worry about the foreign currency you'll need for your trip? Of course, you don't.

CXI OnlineFX Home Delivery is the quickest way to buy foreign currency online. Now you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to order foreign currency. Check out all of our new benefits you can take advantage of.

Order foreign currency online or on your mobile device whenever, wherever

Save money on your last-minute foreign currency needs

Easily access over 80 foreign currencies

Quickly have your foreign currency delivered to your home - as fast as the next day

24/7 access to order the foreign currency you need on the go

More time planning your perfect vacation, and less time worrying about foreign currency

Never leave the comfort of your home to get your foreign currency

Always feel prepared before you travel abroad with your foreign currency ready in hand

