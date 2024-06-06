Ordering foreign currency is contactless with OnlineFX.

We are delighted to announce that Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI), a leading provider of foreign currency exchange technology and services in North America, has broadened its OnlineFX home delivery services to encompass Maryland, joining our comprehensive list of 43 states where you can order online. Here's a look back at when we added each state.

  • In March 2024, we added Wisconsin
  • In November 2023, we added Alabama
  • In September 2023, we added Ohio
  • In February 2023, we added Arizona
  • In April 2022, we added Indiana and North Carolina
  • In December 2021, we added Kansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, and New Jersey
  • In August 2021, we added West Virginia
  • In June 2021, we added Georgia and South Dakota
  • In April 2021, we added Pennsylvania and Oklahoma
  • In March 2021, we addedNew York, Arkansas, New Mexico, and New Hampshire
  • In September 2020, we added California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Virginia

We are excited to continue expanding access to our Online FX Home Delivery service to more travelers than ever before, so they can experience why CXI helps more than 1 million people a year achieve their happy travels!

Where to order foreign currency online

CXI lets you order currency without ever leaving your home with OnlineFX. Get any of our more than 80 currencies as fast as the next day and delivered to your doorstep. OnlineFX Home Delivery is available in all the following 43 states:

  1. Alabama
  2. Arizona
  3. Arkansas
  4. California
  5. Colorado
  6. Connecticut
  7. Delaware
  8. Florida
  9. Georgia
  10. Hawaii
  11. Idaho
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Kansas
  15. Kentucky
  16. Louisiana
  17. Maine
  18. Maryland- New!
  19. Massachusetts
  20. Michigan
  21. Minnesota
  22. Missouri
  23. Montana
  24. New Hampshire
  25. New Jersey
  26. New Mexico
  27. New York
  28. North Carolina
  29. Ohio
  30. Oklahoma
  31. Oregon
  32. Pennsylvania
  33. South Dakota
  34. Texas
  35. Utah
  36. Rhode Island
  37. Vermont
  38. Virginia
  39. Washington
  40. Washington DC
  41. West Virginia
  42. Wisconsin
  43. Wyoming
How to order foreign currency online in 3 easy steps

Your ticket to happy travels just got easier with CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery. It's your new and convenient choice to get all of your foreign currency delivered straight to your home. In our video below, you'll see the benefits and how easy it is to use CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery.


Benefits of buying foreign currency online or on your mobile

With all the things you need to do before traveling internationally, do you have time to worry about the foreign currency you'll need for your trip? Of course, you don't.

CXI OnlineFX Home Delivery is the quickest way to buy foreign currency online. Now you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to order foreign currency. Check out all of our new benefits you can take advantage of.

  • Order foreign currency online or on your mobile device whenever, wherever
  • Save money on your last-minute foreign currency needs
  • Easily access over 80 foreign currencies
  • Quickly have your foreign currency delivered to your home - as fast as the next day
  • 24/7 access to order the foreign currency you need on the go
  • More time planning your perfect vacation, and less time worrying about foreign currency
  • Never leave the comfort of your home to get your foreign currency
  • Always feel prepared before you travel abroad with your foreign currency ready in hand

Happy Travels from Currency Exchange International!

About Currency Exchange International
Currency Exchange International, CXI, is the leading provider of comprehensive foreign exchange services, risk management solutions, and integrated international payments processing technology in North America. CXI's relationship-driven approach ensures clients receive tailored solutions and world-class customer service. Through innovative and trusted FX software platforms, CXI delivers versatile foreign exchange services to our clients, so that they can efficiently manage and streamline their foreign currency and global payment needs. CXI is a trusted partner among financial institutions, corporations, and retail markets around the world. To learn more, visit: www.ceifx.com
Disclaimer: All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

Currency Exchange International Corp. published this content on 06 June 2024