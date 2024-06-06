Currency Exchange International : OnlineFX Home Delivery is Now Available in Maryland
June 06, 2024 at 03:18 pm EDT
Share
Ordering foreign currency is contactless with OnlineFX.
Order Foreign Currency
We are delighted to announce that Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI), a leading provider of foreign currency exchange technology and services in North America, has broadened its OnlineFX home delivery services to encompass Maryland, joining our comprehensive list of 43 states where you can order online. Here's a look back at when we added each state.
In March 2024, we added Wisconsin
In November 2023, we added Alabama
In September 2023, we added Ohio
In February 2023, we added Arizona
In April 2022, we added Indiana and North Carolina
In December 2021, we added Kansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, and New Jersey
In August 2021, we added West Virginia
In June 2021, we added Georgia and South Dakota
In April 2021, we added Pennsylvania and Oklahoma
In March 2021, we addedNew York, Arkansas, New Mexico, and New Hampshire
In September 2020, we added California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Virginia
We are excited to continue expanding access to our Online FX Home Delivery service to more travelers than ever before, so they can experience why CXI helps more than 1 million people a year achieve their happy travels!
See What Our Customers Have to Say
Where to order foreign currency online
CXI lets you order currency without ever leaving your home with OnlineFX. Get any of our more than 80 currencies as fast as the next day and delivered to your doorstep. OnlineFX Home Delivery is available in all the following 43 states:
Alabama
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland- New!
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
Montana
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
South Dakota
Texas
Utah
Rhode Island
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Washington DC
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
How to order foreign currency online in 3 easy steps
Your ticket to happy travels just got easier with CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery. It's your new and convenient choice to get all of your foreign currency delivered straight to your home. In our video below, you'll see the benefits and how easy it is to use CXI's OnlineFX Home Delivery.
Benefits of buying foreign currency online or on your mobile
With all the things you need to do before traveling internationally, do you have time to worry about the foreign currency you'll need for your trip? Of course, you don't.
CXI OnlineFX Home Delivery is the quickest way to buy foreign currency online. Now you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to order foreign currency. Check out all of our new benefits you can take advantage of.
Order foreign currency online or on your mobile device whenever, wherever
Save money on your last-minute foreign currency needs
Easily access over 80 foreign currencies
Quickly have your foreign currency delivered to your home - as fast as the next day
24/7 access to order the foreign currency you need on the go
More time planning your perfect vacation, and less time worrying about foreign currency
Never leave the comfort of your home to get your foreign currency
Always feel prepared before you travel abroad with your foreign currency ready in hand
Order Foreign Currency
Happy Travels from Currency Exchange International!
See more company updates >Subscribe to platinum passport >
About Currency Exchange International
Currency Exchange International, CXI, is the leading provider of comprehensive foreign exchange services, risk management solutions, and integrated international payments processing technology in North America. CXI's relationship-driven approach ensures clients receive tailored solutions and world-class customer service. Through innovative and trusted FX software platforms, CXI delivers versatile foreign exchange services to our clients, so that they can efficiently manage and streamline their foreign currency and global payment needs. CXI is a trusted partner among financial institutions, corporations, and retail markets around the world. To learn more, visit: www.ceifx.com
Disclaimer: All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Currency Exchange International Corp. published this content on
06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
06 June 2024 19:17:05 UTC.
Currency Exchange International, Corp. is a foreign exchange technology and service provider. It provides a range of foreign exchange services to clients in the United States and through its subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, in Canada. The Company provides comprehensive foreign exchange services, risk management solutions, and integrated international payments processing technology in North America. Its technology platform, CXIFX, delivers foreign currency services, such as foreign banknote exchange, foreign and US travelers' cheques, foreign and US travelers' cheques, foreign draft issuance, global EFTs and international wire payments. Its foreign bank note exchange services, which enable customers to buy and sell more than 80 foreign currencies from around the world, remove teller errors with its automated transaction process and updated banknote verification images and others. It serves various industries, including travel, technology, payroll, healthcare and nonprofit.