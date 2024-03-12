Schedule a call now to become a CXI client. Schedule A Call Now

Currency Exchange International, CXI, is excited to announce a new partnership with Scratch Golf Tours LLC. As a leader in the foreign currency industry, we love to empower travelers so they can get the most out of their amazing tours and make currency more accessible. This partnership will allow customers of Scratch Golf Tourswww.scratchgolftours.com to purchase the foreign currency they need for their golf trips to the UK and Ireland and get the currency quickly and securely delivered to their home or business, eliminating the need for a trip to a physical branch. They can also reserve currency for pick-up at one of CXI's locations and take advantage of the Currency Price Protection buy-back guarantee to ensure they aren't left with unwanted currency.

CXI is dedicated to offering exceptional foreign currency exchange services with competitive rates and top-notch customer support. With 80+ currencies and over 35 branch locations across the United States, CXI is strategically positioned to conveniently meet Scratch Golf Tours customer currency exchange needs.

We are excited to continue expanding access to our OnlineFX Home Delivery service to more travelers than ever before, so they can experience why CXI helps more than 1 million people a year achieve their happy travels!

