    CXI   US23131B3078

CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.

(CXI)
Currency Exchange International : How much currency you need to go on vacation to Tokyo, Japan

06/14/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Ordering Japanese yen is easy with OnlineFX.

ORDER JAPANESE YEN

We know that it can be stressful to plan a trip, especially when you don't have a good idea of how to work with the currency of your destination! As experts on foreign currency, we're happy to help.

We've provided resources for your travels to Mexico, and now we'll help you get on your way to Tokyo!

Transportation

In our how much currency to bring abroad chart below, you'll see a 10-mile cab ride is on average about $33.06 in Tokyo, Japan. Having this information handy should give you a good idea of how much you would need to get around the city.

Food

In Japan, there are so many delicious dishes that are must-try while you are there. We recommend the restaurant Teppan Baby Shinjuku, where they have great food and provide English menus.

As shown in our how much currency to bring abroad chart above, it costs on average $17.00 USD for a budget dinner for two and $4.72 USD for a pint of beer.

Currency: Japanese yen

The Japanese yen has denominations of ¥1,000, ¥2,000, ¥5,000, and ¥10,000. The currency is one of the most difficult currencies to counterfeit, due to its advanced anti-counterfeit measures. Learn more about the Japanese Yen.

If you have leftover JPY after your trip to Japan, CXI will buy them back from you. If you originally received this foreign currency from CXI, then with the currency receipt we do not have any exchange fee to buy it back! Order your Japanese yen now.

Flights

Roundtrip tickets to Tokyo, Japan typically range from about $400 USD to about $1,317 USD, depending on where you leave from, the airline you fly with, and when you are taking your trip, according to Expedia.

March is the best month to fly to Japan, in order to get cheaper flight prices. In our 15 Destinations Where You Will Get the Most Value for US Dollar, you can find the best days of the week and the best time of year to book flights in other exotic countries.

Don't forget before you book that flight, check out everything you need to know about the five trusted travelers programs in our video.

Vacation rentals

Instead of staying in expensive hotels, you should consider trying something a little different to experience the city like a local. Take a look at some of the best-rated super host places to stay in Tokyo, Japan from Airbnb.

About Currency Exchange International
Currency Exchange International (CXI) is a leading provider of foreign currency exchange services in North America for financial institutions, corporations and travelers. Products and services for international travelers include access to buy and sell more than 90 foreign currencies, multi-currency cash passport's, traveler's cheques and gold bullion coins and bars. For financial institutions and corporations, our services include the exchange of foreign currencies, international wire transfers, global EFT, the purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts, international traveler's cheques, and foreign cheque clearing through the use of CXI's innovative CEIFX web-based FX software www.ceifx.com
Disclaimer: All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

Disclaimer

Currency Exchange International Corp. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
