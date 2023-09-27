Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX: CXI) (OTC Pink: CURN) (the "Company"), a specialist banknote and international foreign exchange payments group will participate at the 16th Annual LD Micro Main Event which will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on October 3-4, 2023.

Randolph Pinna, President & CEO, is scheduled to host a presentation on Wednesday, October 4 at 9:30 a.m. PST.

Mr. Pinna will be also available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on October 3 and in the morning on October 4. All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to attend the conference or listen to the webcast to learn more about the Company.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVI

Date: Wednesday, October 4th

Time: 9:30 a.m. PST

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

A live audio webcast and archive presentation will be available using the above dedicated link.

Attendees interested in meeting with management should register for the conference or email bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers' cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com ("CXIFX"), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software - www.ebcfx.com.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

(416) 479-9547

Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com

Website: www.ceifx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181985