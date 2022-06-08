Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Currency Exchange International, Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXI   US23131B3078

CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.

(CXI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:44 2022-06-07 pm EDT
19.59 CAD   +0.26%
07:02aCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL TO REPORT ITS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON JUNE 14, 2022, AND HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON JUNE 15, 2022 AT 8 : 30 am est
GL
07:00aCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL TO REPORT ITS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON JUNE 14, 2022, AND HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON JUNE 15, 2022 AT 8 : 30 am est
AQ
06/06CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Why Getting Your Foreign Currency From CXI Is a Better Option Than Your Bank?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Currency Exchange International to Report its Second Quarter 2022 Results on June 14, 2022, and Host Earnings Conference Call on June 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST

06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), will report its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2022 (ended April 30, 2022) after-market close on Tuesday June 14, 2022. Following the release, Currency Exchange International Corp. will host an earnings conference call with management on Wednesday June 15, at 8:30 a.m. EST, in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results.

CXI Financial Reporting and Conference Call Details:

Financial Results Release:

The Company will release its financial results for the Second Quarter 2022, after-market close on Tuesday June 14, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call Details:

The Company plans to host a conference call on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 8:30am EST. To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

- Toll Free: +1 888 886-7786
- Conference ID number: 79205162

For those of you who will be unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the company website.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CXIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com.

Contact Information
For further information please contact:
Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com 
Website: www.ceifx.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.


All news about CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
07:02aCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL TO R : 30 am est
GL
07:00aCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL TO R : 30 am est
AQ
06/06CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Why Getting Your Foreign Currency From CXI Is a Better O..
PU
04/15CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : OnlineFX Home Delivery is Now Available in Indiana
PU
04/01CASE STUDY : Enhance your foreign check clearing operations and see rapid results...
PU
03/312022 TOP DESTINATION OF THE YEAR : Mexico
PU
03/31CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : New Currency Exchange International Airport Locations (M..
PU
03/23CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : 7 Cheap Ways for Students to Travel Abroad
PU
03/22Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting Ma..
GL
03/22Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting Ma..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58,5 M - -
Net income 2022 6,50 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 100 M 100 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
Duration : Period :
Currency Exchange International, Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,61 $
Average target price 15,82 $
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randolph W. Pinna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan B. Stratton Chief Financial Officer
Chirag J. Bhavsar Chairman
Paul Ohm Vice President-Information Technology
Matthew A. Schillo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, CORP.45.11%100
INTUIT INC.-35.22%117 527
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-4.20%63 864
ADYEN N.V.-36.98%48 247
WORLDLINE-19.85%11 800
KAKAO PAY CORP.-39.26%11 146