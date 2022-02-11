CurrencyWorks : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) February 11, 2022

CURRENCYWORKS INC.

Nevada 000-55049 27-3098487

3250 Oakland Hills Court, Fairfield, California94534

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 424.570.9446

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On February 11, 2022, we issued 47,614 shares of common stock of our company at a deemed price of $0.21 per share in consideration for services rendered to our company.

We issued these shares to one U.S. Person (as that term is defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933) and in issuing these shares, we relied on the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Rule 506 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933.

