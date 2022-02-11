Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. CurrencyWorks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWRK   US23131W1036

CURRENCYWORKS INC.

(CWRK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

CurrencyWorks : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

02/11/2022 | 04:31pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) February 11, 2022

CURRENCYWORKS INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 000-55049 27-3098487

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

3250 Oakland Hills Court, Fairfield, California94534

(Address of principal executive offices and Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 424.570.9446

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Nil N/A N/A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On February 11, 2022, we issued 47,614 shares of common stock of our company at a deemed price of $0.21 per share in consideration for services rendered to our company.

We issued these shares to one U.S. Person (as that term is defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933) and in issuing these shares, we relied on the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Rule 506 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CURRENCYWORKS INC.
/s/ Bruce Elliott
Bruce Elliott
President
February 11, 2022

Disclaimer

CurrencyWorks Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 21:29:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
