  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Current Water Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WATR   CA23131M1059

CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(WATR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58 2022-08-09 pm EDT
0.0400 CAD    0.00%
Current Water Technologies Inc. Completes Fabrication and Testing of Patent-Pending AmmEL-H2 Green Hydrogen Pilot System

08/10/2022 | 08:01am EDT
GUELPH, Ontario, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management of industrial and municipal wastewater, and in the development of novel hydrogen and lithium recovery technologies ships an AmmEL-H2 Green Hydrogen pilot system to Highland Engineering of Michigan.

Highland Engineering Inc. will install the AmmEL-H2 unit into a mobile sea container to facilitate the demonstration of this exciting technology to its clients. This opportunity to showcase CWTI’s novel technology represents a major step toward achieving success within the global hydrogen market sector. CWTI anticipates future commercial contacts resulting from the successful demonstration of this technology by Highland Engineering.

Dr. Gene Shelp, CEO, said, “To our knowledge, CWTI’s AmmEL-H2 Green Hydrogen recovery system is currently the only patent-pending technology that targets the recovery of hydrogen from ammonia in municipal and industrial wastewaters. Based on the extremely positive results received to-date, the Company is currently actively pursuing exciting domestic and international sales opportunities.”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dr. Gene S. Shelp, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President and CEO

Tel: (519) 836-6155
Fax: (519) 836-5683
E-mail: gshelp@currentwatertechnologies.com
Web Site: www.currentwatertechnologies.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause Current Water Technologies Inc. results to differ materially from expectations. These include risks relating to market fluctuations, property performance and other risks. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Certain statements contained in this press release and in certain documents incorporated by reference into this press release constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and "confident" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Current Water believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference into, this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Current Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Financials ()
Sales 2021 1,18 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,57 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,49 M 6,59 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 7,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Managers and Directors
Gene S. Shelp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward P. W. Tsang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nizar Kammourie Independent Director
Alexander Kaszuba Independent Director
Barry J. Shelp Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC.-11.11%7
WASTE MANAGEMENT1.56%70 226
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.2.42%45 122
TETRA TECH, INC.-16.37%7 572
GEM CO., LTD.-10.82%6 924
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.9.94%5 970