Toronto, Ontario, June 26, 2023 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Simon Coyle as the new President, CEO and Director of the Company, effective July 10th, ushering in a new era for Currie Rose. Mr. Coyle brings a wealth of experience in leadership and management in the mining sector, having worked extensively in exploration, mine planning, mine operations and brownfield and greenfields mine development.

Mr. Coyle has held several senior operational management positions in a range of commodities including gold, iron ore, manganese and lithium. Prior to joining Currie Rose, Simon held the position of Head of Port and Operational Development, and before that, General Manager of Operations for Pilbara Minerals' hard-rock lithium operation, Pilgangoora, where he oversaw a team of approximately 650 people and successfully led the development and expansion of the operation to become a major producer of spodumene concentrate.

Mr. Coyle brings extensive operational experience critical for the development of the Company's North Queensland Vanadium Project ("NQV Project"), as the Company looks to build projects from the base up to production. Mr. Mike Griffiths will remain a director of the Company and work with Simon Coyle as VP Exploration.

On his appointment, incoming CEO Simon Coyle commented:

"It is an honour to be appointed President and CEO of Currie Rose. I am excited for the opportunity to work with Mike and the directors as we continue to evolve the company and the North Queensland Vanadium Project. I see the role as an excellent opportunity to rapidly drive innovation and efficiency in the energy storage space.

We will continue to focus on the development of the North Queensland Vanadium Project as well as the recently acquired Kotai Energy company and its Hydrogen research project[1]. Both projects will be pivotal as Australia and the world rightly advance toward green energy alternatives and Net Zero Carbon."

Mr. Coyle's experience and expertise with putting mines into production, specifically as it relates to critical minerals, will be extremely valuable for Currie Rose and its NQV Project as it moves forward to the pre-feasibility stage.

Outgoing President and CEO Mike Griffiths added:

"We are excited to welcome Simon to Currie Rose, and we will greatly benefit from his vast operational experience in critical minerals. It is evident that he has strong leadership skills and capabilities to advance projects. We are delighted to have a proven leader to drive the future of the Company."

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a publicly traded battery metals exploration and development company identifying high-value assets in resource- and research-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's immediate focus is the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQV Project hosts the Cambridge Deposit with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V 2 O 5 and 234.6 ppm MoO 3 along with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V 2 O 5 and 241.9 ppm MoO 3 (Dufresne et al., 2022). The NQV Project covers over 1,200km2 and hosts multiple drill-ready targets that represent large areas of underexplored, prospective vanadium-rich host strata. The Company additionally owns Kotai Energy and its Solid-State Hydrogen research project that includes an option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights associated with the Kotai Hydrogen Project from Curtin University in Western Australia. Please visit our website at www.currierose.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Iryna Zheliasko, Investor Relations - Canada

Office: (+1) 647-249-9298

Email: [email protected]

Andrew Rowell, Investor Relations - Australia

M: +61 400 466 226

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans regarding the NQV Project. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner and assumptions regarding political and regulatory stability in financial and capital markets.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company will not be able to proceed with the NQV Project as intended, or that the Company does not receive the required regulatory approvals,, recent market volatility and potentially negative capital raising conditions, the conflict in Eastern Europe, the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

[1] Kotai Energy's Solid-State Hydrogen research project includes an option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights associated with the Kotai Hydrogen Project from Curtin University in Western Australia