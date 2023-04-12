Currie Rose Resources : Q4 – 2022 MD&A

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC.

An Exploration Stage Company

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Currie Rose Resources Inc. ("Currie Rose" or "the Company") provides a review of corporate developments, results of operations and financial position for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("December 2022" or "FY2022") and 2021 ("December 2021" or "FY2021"). This discussion is prepared as of March 15, 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 ("Audited 2022 Financial Statements"). Additional information relating to the Company, including the audited annual consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ("Audited 2021 Financial Statements") is available on Currie Rose's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.currierose.com. The results reported in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency.

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers themateriality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances,including potential market sensitivity.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Fiscal year 2021

On April 14, 2021, the Company gave the required 10 days' Notice of Termination to 0811662 BC Ltd., one of the two 3rd party option holders of the Rossland Project (see discussion under "Termination of one of two Rossland option agreements" below). As a result, the Company has recorded a write-down of $701,850, or 50% of the carrying value of the Rossland Project, as of that date;

On July 2, 2021, the Company gave the required 10 days' Notice of Termination to 0704723 BC Ltd., the second of the two 3rd party option holders of the Rossland Project, under Section 11.01 of the option agreement dated April 12, 2018.

