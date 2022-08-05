Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Curro Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    COH   ZAE000156253

CURRO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(COH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
10.65 ZAR   -0.56%
Curro : Dealings in Shares by a Share Incentive Scheme

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
CURRO HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 1998/025801/06) JSE Share Code: COH

ISIN: ZAE000156253

LEI: 378900E237CB40F0BF96 ("Curro" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SHARES BY A SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME

Shareholders are advised that, in accordance with paragraph 14.9(e) of Schedule 14 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the Company and the Curro Holdings Limited Executive Long- Term Incentive Trust ("Trust") notified the JSE of the purchase programme put in place by the Trust in respect of the acquisition of Curro shares ("Purchase Programme"), prior to the commencement of the current prohibited period (which commenced on 1 July 2022), as defined in paragraph 3.67 of the JSE Listings Requirements. Therefore, no clearance to deal was necessary in terms of paragraphs 3.66 and 3.67 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

In compliance with paragraph 14.9(f) of Schedule 14 and paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealings in shares by the Trust, in terms of the Purchase Programme, is disclosed:

NAME OF SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME

The Curro Holdings Limited Executive Long-

Term Incentive Trust

TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES

Ordinary shares

NATURE OF TRANSACTIONS

Acquisition of shares (on-market

transactions)

DATE OF TRANSACTIONS

1 August 2022

(1)

2 August 2022

(2)

3 August 2022

(3)

4 August 2022

(4)

NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED

12 624

(1)

86 343

(2)

16 671

(3)

146 525

(4)

PRICE PER SECURITY

High: R10,71

Low: R10,64

(*Rounded to the nearest cent.)

Average: R10,69*

(1)

High: R10,72

Low: R10,55

Average: R10,71*

(2)

High: R10,71

Low: R10,50

Average: R10,58*

(3)

High: R10,71

Low: R10,48

Average: R10,65*

(4)

TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES

R135 002,84

(1)

TRANSACTED

R924 376,92

(2)

R176 431,31

(3)

R1 560 463,65

(4)

NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN

Direct, beneficial

THE TRANSACTIONS

Durbanville

5 August 2022

Sponsor

Independent Joint Sponsor

PSG Capital

Tamela Holdings

Disclaimer

Curro Holdings Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
