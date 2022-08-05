Curro : Dealings in Shares by a Share Incentive Scheme

CURRO HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 1998/025801/06) JSE Share Code: COH

ISIN: ZAE000156253

LEI: 378900E237CB40F0BF96 ("Curro" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SHARES BY A SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME

Shareholders are advised that, in accordance with paragraph 14.9(e) of Schedule 14 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the Company and the Curro Holdings Limited Executive Long- Term Incentive Trust ("Trust") notified the JSE of the purchase programme put in place by the Trust in respect of the acquisition of Curro shares ("Purchase Programme"), prior to the commencement of the current prohibited period (which commenced on 1 July 2022), as defined in paragraph 3.67 of the JSE Listings Requirements. Therefore, no clearance to deal was necessary in terms of paragraphs 3.66 and 3.67 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

In compliance with paragraph 14.9(f) of Schedule 14 and paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealings in shares by the Trust, in terms of the Purchase Programme, is disclosed: