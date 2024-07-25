Competitive strengths

Modern omnichannel network

Our 719 stores are well located and invested to provide a true omnichannel experience. Our infrastructure can also be flexed to support sales and provide services wherever is most convenient for our customers.

Established and well loved brands

Each of our brands has a long history as the customers' preferred brand.

Strong supplier relationships

Our strong relationships with suppliers enable us to provide the best range and availability of relevant products at competitive prices.

Capable and Committed Colleagues

Our colleagues are our greatest advantage in helping customers choose, afford and enjoy the technology that is right for them.

Unique Services capabilities

We are uniquely positioned within tech retail to help customers get started with delivery, installation, and set-up, and help give tech a longer life through protection, repair, trade-in, and recycling. Central to this offering is Europe's largest technology repair centre, our facility in Newark. Additionally, we help customers get the most out of their tech through connectivity, especially with iD Mobile.

