Annual Report & Accounts 2023/24
Introduction
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 719 stores in 6 countries.
Our vision
We help everyone enjoy amazing technology. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, helping people stay connected, productive, fit, clean, healthy, and entertained. We're here to help everyone enjoy those benefits and, with our scale and expertise, we're uniquely placed to do so.
Our markets
Our business
Investment case
Business model
Strategy overview
Sustainable business
2023/24 highlights
Revenue(1)
Free cash flow(1)
Adjusted profit before tax*(1)
£8,476m
£82m
£118m
2023/24
£8,476m
2023/24
£82m
2023/24
£118m
2022/23
£8,874m
2022/23
£(92)m
2022/23
£107m
2021/22
2021/22
£10,144m
£72m
2021/22
£192m
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax(1)
Adjusted EPS*(1)
Statutory EPS
£28m
7.9p
14.9p
2023/24
£28m
2023/24
7.9p
2023/24
14.9p
2022/23
£(462)m
2022/23
7.4p
2022/23
(43.6)p
2021/22
£126m
2021/22
12.4p
2021/22
6.3p
See our Key Performance Indicators on page 61.
- Alternative performance measure (APM). In the reporting of financial information throughout the Annual Report and Accounts, the Group uses certain APMs that are not required under IFRS. We consider these to provide additional useful information on the performance of the business and trends to shareholders, consistent with those used internally and are disclosed to provide parity and transparency for readers of the Annual Report. Definitions, purpose and reconciliations to the closest statutory
equivalent for our APMs are provided within the Glossary and definitions.
(1) 2022/23 figures have been restated following the disposal of Greece.
2 Currys plc Annual Report & Accounts 2023/24
Our markets
Technology plays a more important role in our lives today than ever before.
We believe in the power of
productive, fit, clean,
technology to improve lives,
healthy, and entertained.
help people stay connected,
Smart
TV
Smart hub
speaker
SSTV
Hairdryer
Tablet
Laptop
Monitor
Printer
CCTV camera
Gaming chair
2022
Electric toothbrush
Headphones
Smart scale
Mobile
phone
Smart thermostat
Video doorbell
Steam iron
Washing machine
LSTV
Tumble dryer
Home phone
Vacuum cleaner
Soundbar
Games
Smart
Smart
Smart
Kettle
Fridge
Cooker
Air
Microwave
console
speaker
hub
lighting
Freezer
fryer
The UK technology market is worth £20.0bn(1) and decreased 3% over the last year. Although the overall market declined, PC and mobile accessories as well as software continued to see growth of 2% and 1% respectively.
In the Nordics, the technology market is worth NOK152.4bn (£11.0bn)(1) and saw a decline of 3% during the year despite small domestic appliances growing by 7%.
We are the leader in these markets with a 23.3% market share in the UK and a 27.7% share in the Nordics.
UK technology market size
Nordics technology market size
(£bn)(1)
(NOKbn)(1)
22.8
21.5
20.7
20.0
166.3
164.3
157.5
152.4
2020/21
2021/22
2022/23
2023/24
2020/21
2021/22
2022/23
2023/24
Key market drivers over the next year
1. Consumer sentiment
After two years of high inflation and falling consumer confidence across our markets, there are early signs of inflation and interest rates falling. This has led to an improvement in consumer confidence in all of our markets, which could lead to increased sales in our more discretionary product categories.
2. Technology replacement cycle
Technology equipment undergo replacement every four to seven years due to obsolescence or the emergence of superior alternatives. A large amount of product was bought during the Covid pandemic, as consumers sought to upgrade their home technology. It has now been four years since the pandemic and we may start to see customers upgrading and replacing products bought during that period.
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) evolution
AI is a rapidly emerging technology and we expect more of the products that we sell to incorporate AI enabled technology. As use cases become clear to customers, this emerging technology could drive further uptake and upgrades of technology products.
In the last year, Samsung launched the S24 mobile phone, which features AI technology, including live translation capabilities and generative photo and video editing.
After the year end, we were the first retailer globally to launch Microsoft Copilot+PC. This innovative productivity tool simplifies tasks using natural language queries. Some of its key benefits include market leading speed and performance, over 22 hours of battery life, and live translation.
(1) GfK, April 2024.
4 Currys plc Annual Report & Accounts 2023/24
Our business
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 719 stores in 6 countries. We help everyone enjoy amazing technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys and in the UK we operate our own mobile virtual network, iD Mobile. In the Nordics we trade under the Elkjøp brand. We're the market leader in all markets, able to serve all households and employing 24,000 capable and committed colleagues.
We help everyone enjoy amazing technology. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, helping people stay connected, productive, fit, clean, healthy, and entertained. We're here to help everyone enjoy those benefits and,
with our scale and expertise, we're uniquely placed to do so.
Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology to the full. The Group's operations include Europe's largest technology repair facility, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and an extensive distribution network, centred on Newark in the UK and Jönköping in Sweden, enabling fast and efficient delivery to stores and homes.
We're a leader in giving technology a longer life through reuse, repair and recycling. We're reducing our impact on the environment in our operations and our wider value chain, and we aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. We offer customers products that help them save energy and water, as well as reduce waste, and we partner with charitable organisations to bring the benefits of amazing technology to those who might otherwise be excluded.
Group resilience is underpinned by diversification
UK&I
£5.0bn
Read more about our performance review on page 62.
41%
£8.5bn
Nordics
59%
Group revenue
2023/24
UK&I
Nordics
£3.5bn
Read more about our performance review on page 62.
Group revenue by product
18%
28%
32%
22%
Computing
White Goods
Consumer
Mobile
Electronics
Group revenue by channel
Group revenue by customer type
6%
38%
62%
94%
Online
B2C
Stores
B2B
Key statisticsOur brands
Countries
24,000
UK&I market share(1)
Nordic market share(1)
Colleagues
23.3%
27.7%
719
2023/24
2023/24
Our footprint
Our footprint
Stores
Colleagues
Colleagues
14,500
9,800
(2022/23: 14,850)
(2022/23: 10,100)
Stores
Stores
298
421
(2022/23: 301)
(2022/23: 426)
Store area sq ft
Store area sq ft
5.4m
4.9m
(2022/23: 5.5m)
(2022/23: 4.8m)
(1) Gfk, April 2024.
6 Currys plc Annual Report & Accounts 2023/24
Investment case
Clear #1 leading brand in all our markets
The UK technology market is worth £20bn and the Nordics market NOK152.4bn (£11.0bn). Our scale underpins our long term supplier relationships while our high brand awareness presents a significant opportunity for future growth by expanding our market share.
23.3%
market share in the UK&I
27.7%
market share in the Nordics
Large and flexible infrastructure supported by world class colleagues
Our extensive infrastructure is well invested and can be flexed to support sales and provide services in any channel and wherever is most convenient for customers. Our colleagues are highly engaged and help our customers enjoy technology that, while exciting, can be confusing and expensive. A better colleague experience drives a better customer experience, which in turn drives market share gains and profits.
Diversified across products, services, channels and geographies
We sell a full range of products across consumer electronics, computing, domestic appliances and mobile as well as complementary services that help customers enjoy technology for life.
44%
of revenues outside of UK
18%
28%
Group
revenue by
product
Computing
32%
Consumer Electronics
22%
White Goods
Mobile
Modern omnichannel network with further improvements to come
Customers browse and purchase tech products both in-store and online, allowing us to serve them according to their preferences and grow our market share. We are enhancing the shopping experience by integrating channels and focusing on range, price, availability, and getting it 'Right First Time'. This ultimately helps customers choose and buy the full solutions for their needs.
8138%
Group eSat score
of Group sales are online
7
Our Services drive high margin, recurring revenue and have significant growth potential
Our Services enable customers to enjoy technology for life. With Europe's largest tech repair facility in Newark, and our own mobile operator, iD Mobile, we are uniquely positioned to provide these services. They deliver high margin, recurring revenue and have significant growth potential.
Sustainability and profit generation go hand-in-hand
Our sustainability and social impact strategy has three priorities: circular business models, eradicating digital poverty, and achieving net zero emissions by 2040. Our repair facilities give us the unique ability to give tech a longer life, driving outcomes that are good for customers, the environment and our profits.
12m
Protection plans across the Group
1.8m
iD Mobile subscribers
Strong track record of cost savings
We have delivered significant cost savings over the last three years and have clear opportunities to drive more efficiencies in our business by making more of our Group's scale and buying power, as well as harnessing the growing use cases of AI technology, which we are developing in partnership with Microsoft and Accenture.
1.4m
repairs carried out in 2023/24
8.1m
e-waste products collected across the Group for reuse or recycling
Cash flow ambitions should deliver healthy shareholder returns
We aim to improve our adjusted EBIT margins which alongside tight discipline on capital expenditure, exceptional cash and working capital, will enhance our cash flow. With a stronger balance sheet and steady growth, we aim to return increasing amount to our shareholders.
£268m £96m
UK&I gross cost savings over the last 3 years 2023/24 net cash
8 Currys plc Annual Report & Accounts 2023/24
Business model
Our business model is to help everyone to choose, afford and enjoy technology.
Competitive strengths
Modern omnichannel network
Our 719 stores are well located and invested to provide a true omnichannel experience. Our infrastructure can also be flexed to support sales and provide services wherever is most convenient for our customers.
Read more on page 20.
Established and well loved brands
Each of our brands has a long history as the customers' preferred brand.
Read more on page 5.
Strong supplier relationships
Our strong relationships with suppliers enable us to provide the best range and availability of relevant products at competitive prices.
Read more on page 30.
Capable and Committed Colleagues
Our colleagues are our greatest advantage in helping customers choose, afford and enjoy the technology that is right for them.
Read more on page 16.
Unique Services capabilities
We are uniquely positioned within tech retail to help customers get started with delivery, installation, and set-up, and help give tech a longer life through protection, repair, trade-in, and recycling. Central to this offering is Europe's largest technology repair centre, our facility in Newark. Additionally, we help customers get the most out of their tech through connectivity, especially with iD Mobile.
Read more on page 22.
Customers are at the heart of everything we do. We work constantly to improve the customer experience and deliver value for all stakeholders.
Customers
We help customers choose the right technology across a large range of products, through our stores or online. Our Capable and Committed Colleagues provide expert face-to-face advice to help customers make the right choices.
Right Products
Large and relevant range of products including more sustainable products in every market
Expert Advice
Our 24,000 colleagues who help customers make the right and most sustainable choice
Omnichannel
e
s
We help customers choose the right technology, from the best
o
o
range of products in stores or online
h
Demonstration
C
We inspire customers to discover technology, through demo
in stores and online
Easy
When customers know what they want, we make it easy for them to get it
We are uniquely positioned to help customers enjoy their tech throughout their life, and by doing so we drive relationships that are long-lasting and more valuable to our customers and to us.
Enjoy
We help
We help you give your
tech longer life
get you started
Protection | Repair | Refurbish
Delivery | Installation | Set-up
Trade-in | Recycle
