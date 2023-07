Currys plc is a United Kingdom-based omnichannel retailer of technology products and services. The Company is operating approximately 830 stores in 8 countries. The Company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. The UK & Ireland segment comprises the operations of Currys, Carphone Warehouse, iD Mobile and business-to-business (B2B) operations. The Nordics segment operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark with franchise operations in Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The Greece segment consists of its ongoing operations in Greece and Cyprus. UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece are involved in the sale of consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services, primarily through stores or online channels.